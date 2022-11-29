Read full article on original website
A record-setting number of women will serve in state legislatures in 2023
WASHINGTON — A record number of women will soon serve in state legislatures, breaking the previous cap of female lawmakers by at least 69 seats and bringing total representation to more than 32%, according to the Center for American Women and Politics. New Hampshire is contributing to those numbers, with half of the state’s 24 Senate seats held by women.
Hospitals managing a new surge: kids with RSV
A year ago, it was adults sick with COVID- 19 who filled intensive care units, many requiring oxygen or full intubation. Now beds are increasingly occupied by children who are so sick with respiratory syncytial virus, or RSV, they too require ICU-level care. All eight of the state’s pediatric ICU...
