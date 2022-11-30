Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kttn.com
Gallatin teenager injured in crash near Cameron
The Highway Patrol reports a Gallatin teen sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle he drove overturned near Cameron on Friday morning, December 2nd. Emergency medical services transported the 17-year-old boy to the Wright Memorial Hospital in Trenton. The SUV traveled north on Winchester Road before it began to...
kchi.com
Combine Fire South of Chillicothe
Chillicothe Firefighters responded to a Combine Fire at 21204 Highway 65. The call came in Tuesday at about 3:55 pm, and the fire crew arrived at about 4:00 pm to find smoke coming from underneath towards the center of the combine. A fire extinguisher was used without success. A 1 1/2-inch hand line was used to put out the remaining fire, using about 200 gallons of water.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN AND TWO ODESSA RESIDENTS SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN LAFAYETTE COUNTY
A Marshall man and two Odessa residents were seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Lafayette County on Friday, December 2, 2022. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 82-year-old Kenneth Osborn of Marshall, entered the path of a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Jason Kniffen of Odessa, striking the driver’s side of the vehicle.
Missouri teen hospitalized after SUV overturns
CALDWELL COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 9a.m. Friday in Caldwell County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Suburban driven by a 17-year-old Gallatin boy was northbound on Winchester Road just south of Kerr Drive five miles southeast of Cameron. The driver...
KMZU
Lafayette County crash seriously injures three
LAFAYETTE COUNTY – An accident in Lafayette County seriously injured three people Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Highway FF at Highway 0 occurred as a vehicle driven by Kenneth Osborn, 82, of Marshall, entered the path of another vehicle driven by Jason Kniffen, 71, of Odessa. Kniffen's vehicle struck the driver's side of Osborn's.
kttn.com
Princeton teenager delivering mail injured after SUV overturns in attempt to avoid deer in roadway
The Highway Patrol reports a Princeton resident sustained minor injuries when a sports utility vehicle delivering mail ran off the road to avoid a deer on Thursday afternoon, December 1st. A private vehicle transported 19-year-old Hannah Bruse to Decatur County Hospital in Leon, Iowa. The teenager was delivering mail in...
kttn.com
Early morning crash injures teenager from Winston
An early morning rollover accident in DeKalb County injured a teenager from Winston. Nineteen-year-old Tyler Muessig received minor injuries and was taken by a private vehicle to Cameron Regional Medical Center. Muessig was eastbound on Highway 6 when the car traveled off the south side of the road and struck...
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Elevated fire risk today in five mid-Missouri counties
UPDATE: The NWS has issued an elevated fire weather risk for today and tomorrow for the following mid-Missouri counties: Benton, Camden, Crawford, Dallas, Dent, Laclede, Maries, Miller, Morgan, Phelps, Pulaski, and Texas. The National Weather Service issues a warning of elevated fire weather conditions today for portions of mid-Missouri. The...
KMZU
Cameron City Council to meet Monday
CAMERON – The Cameron City Council will meet Monday. The council plans to approve a service agreement authorizing fire protection services outside city limits. An ordinance updating a section of city code regarding solid waste collection and disposal will be resolved. New business includes the authorization of a contract...
Liberty police issue reminder after bobcat located in area
Liberty police remind people to avoid contact with all strange animals after a woman picked up a wild bobcat and it bit her.
ktvo.com
Teen injured in northeast Missouri crash Monday night
PUTNAM COUNTY, Mo. — A northeast Missouri teen was injured in an evening crash in Putnam County. It happened just before 10:30 p.m. Monday on Highway 129, ten miles north of Unionville. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report, an SUV driven by a 17-year-old female, from...
KMZU
William Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He Lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri where he resides today.
kttn.com
Obituary & Services: William “Billy’ Victor Martins
William Victor Martins, age 57, a resident of Chillicothe passed away on November 30, 2022, at Eastview Manor, Trenton, MO. He was born the son of Weldon and Ellen Martin on July 7, 1965, in Fremont, California. He was united in marriage to Cathy (Harrington) Gaylord, on June 22, 1985, in Reno, Nevada. He moved to Missouri in 1996, where he worked at the brick plant in Utica, Missouri as a Maintenance Worker until it closed. Then he worked at Gear for Sport in Chillicothe, Missouri until its closing. He lived in Bedford, Missouri most of his life until he moved to Chillicothe, Missouri.
KMZU
Carrollton City Council to meet Monday
CARROLLTON – The Carrollton City Council will meet in regular session Monday. New business includes discussing a dump site and purchasing security cameras. Police Chief Michael Turk will discuss overtime pay. After official reports the council will adjourn to closed session to discuss litigation. real estate, personnel matters, sealed proposals and related documents.
KMZU
Macon woman arrested for drug allegations
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. - A routine traffic stop Wednesday near California, Mo. leads to the arrest of a Macon resident. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley indicates 35-year-old Tanya Rodie was pulled over and investigated regarding an equipment violation. Rodie allegedly falsified her identity as Crystal Weeks to a deputy to avoid revealing three active warrants. When the falsified name was not found in the system, Rodie admitted her identity and was detained.
kchi.com
Troopers Arrest Ludlow Man
A Ludlow man was arrested by State Troopers in Carroll County Friday evening. At about 8:12 pm, Troopers arrested 20-year-old Payden R Brown for alleged possession of drug paraphernalia, speeding, and two counts of possession of a controlled substance. He was taken to the Chariton County Jail.
northwestmoinfo.com
Cainsville Man With Pending Burglary, Stealing Charges Arrested in Another Burglary Investigation
CAINSVILLE, MO – The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reports a Cainsville man has been arrested in connection following an investigation into a report of a trespass in Cainsville. When authorities arrived, it was determined that structure had been entered without authority and items inside were missing. Thirty-one year...
KMZU
Canadian Pacific Holiday Train to make a special stop in Chillicothe
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. -- Families in the Chillicothe area will have a chance to take in some unique holiday entertainment while supporting a great cause this season. According to Chillicothe City Clerk Amy Hess, the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will make a stop in Chillicothe. Starting in Canada, the sole purpose of the train is to come to a halt at several U.S. locations help area food banks collect much-needed items. The draw? The beautifully lit rail cars and live musical entertainment.
kmmo.com
MARSHALL MAN SENTENCED FOR STEALING IN SALINE COUNTY
A Marshall man charged with a felony for stealing has been sentenced in Saline County. According to a probable cause statement, a victim from Slater informed a Saline County Sheriff Deputy that a game camera had been stolen from property.. A second victim stated that he had placed the camera...
KMZU
Gerald Edwin Milburn
Gerald Edwin Milburn, Sr., 78 of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022, at home. Gerald was born on June 5, 1944, in Lexington, MO to Earl and Mary Jane (Willard) Milburn. On July 23, 1964, he was united in marriage to Barbara Kay Pangborn in Sweet Springs, MO. Barbara preceded him in death on November 12, 2016. Gerald was Baptist by faith. He was a veteran of the United States Navy. While in the Navy he served two tours in Vietnam War and earned the National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, First Award Vietnam Service Medal, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon. Gerald began his careen with Union Pacific Railroad in 1974 as a Trackman and retired after 30 plus years of service. In addition to spending time with family and friends, Gerald enjoyed fishing, gardening, hunting, and camping.
Comments / 0