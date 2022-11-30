Mexico vs Saudi Arabia confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of World Cup 2022 fixture

Saudi Arabia take on Mexico in Group C of the World Cup today with qualification for the last 16 on the line.

Saudi Arabia will be certain of progress if they win, following their stunning victory over Argentina in the opening game.

It’s not quite so simple for Mexico - they have to pick up their first win of the tournament in order to have a chance but it will not be enough if Argentina and Poland draw.

Saudi Arabia can draw and qualify, but only if Argentina lose to Poland in the other match of Group C.

Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Saudi Arabia vs Mexico?

The match will kick off at 7pm GMT on Wednesday 30 November at the Lusail Stadium.

What TV channel is it on and how can I watch online?

It will be shown live on BBC Two, as well as on the BBC iPlayer.

What is the team news?

Abdulelah Al-Malki is suspended for Saudi Arabia after picking up his second booking of the tournament against Poland. Mohammed Al-Burayk, Yasir Al-Shahrani and Salman Al-Faraj are also out.

Mexico are sweating on the fitness of Andres Guardado after he was forced off in the first half of the Argentina defeat. Mexico and Uruguay are the only teams who are yet to score in Qatar, so El Tri may opt for Raul Jimenez to lead the line.

Confirmed line-ups

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais; Al Ghannam, Al Amri, Altambakti, Al Bulayhi; Al Hassan, Kanno, Abdulhamid; Al Brikan, Al Shehri, Al Dawsari.

Mexico XI: Ochoa; Gallardo, Moreno, Montes, Sanchez; Pineda, Alvarez, Chavez; Lozano, Martin, Vega.

Odds

Mexico: 7/10

Draw: 3/1

Saudi Arabia: 15/4

Prediction

Mexico’s progress hinges on scoring that elusive first goal of the World CUp. If they can do that, and do it early, they should be fine. If not, Saudi Arabia can hang on for the draw that could secure their progress. Even if Mexico get the win, though, will it be enough? Mexico 1-0 Saudi Arabia