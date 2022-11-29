ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

thisistucson.com

10 things to do in Tucson before you leave for winter break 🏔️⛸️🛍️

Winter in Tucson is the best time to head outside and participate in the fun outdoor activities that we can’t necessarily do in the summer. While some things listed below can be done during other seasons, they’re even more exciting to do when it's not 103 degrees outside. Other activities, however, can only be done this month.
TUCSON, AZ
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com

These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report

Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
SAHUARITA, AZ
thisistucson.com

Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨

Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
TUCSON, AZ
thisistucson.com

💰 36 FREE events happening in Tucson this December 2022 💰

Winterhaven, a screening of "Elf," the Downtown Parade of Lights — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 36 events that are free to attend this December. First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art. Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every...
TUCSON, AZ
azbilingual.news

17th Tucson Tamal and Heritage Festival at Casino Del Sol

Tucson, AZ. – Casino Del Sol will host the 17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. on Saturday, December 3. Held every year on the first Saturday of December at Casino Del Sol’s AVA Amphitheater, this free to the public festival has become a Tucson tradition, marking the beginning of the holiday season. Join more than 10,000 attendees and celebrate the rich tastes, smells and variations of tamales from the Southwest & Mexico.
TUCSON, AZ
Greyson F

Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson

A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

Friday to stay dry before weekend changes

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
PIMA COUNTY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
TUCSON, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson

A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
TUCSON, AZ
azpm.org

Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89

Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
TUCSON, AZ
KGUN 9

17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
TUCSON, AZ

