FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Stunning Destination in Arizona is Rated Among The Best Places to Visit for a Cheap Weekend GetawayMelissa FrostTucson, AZ
Local Restaurant Bombs Health Inspection, May Face Legal ActionGreyson FTucson, AZ
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in TucsonGreyson FTucson, AZ
Positive News: Kind Dentist Pays off Over $3,000 in Predatory Loans for Disabled Arizona Man Proving Kindness ExistsZack LoveArizona State
5 Great Steakhouses in ArizonaAlina AndrasArizona State
thisistucson.com
10 things to do in Tucson before you leave for winter break 🏔️⛸️🛍️
Winter in Tucson is the best time to head outside and participate in the fun outdoor activities that we can’t necessarily do in the summer. While some things listed below can be done during other seasons, they’re even more exciting to do when it's not 103 degrees outside. Other activities, however, can only be done this month.
Tucson's first ever Disability Pride Day set for Saturday
Changing the stigma of disabilities and turning them to abilities was an idea that sparked Council Member Cunningham ever since he met his Outreach Partner, who is visually impaired.
City of Tucson seeks family of roadside memorial at 25th and Beverly
The Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM) is looking for the family who maintains the memorial dedicated to Kevin near east 25th Street near South Beverly Avenue.
arizonafoothillsmagazine.com
These 3 Arizona Suburbs are Among the Best in the West, Report
Suburbs located near large cities offer a slower lifestyle, more affordable housing and lower crime rates than large cities, while still providing the benefit of easy access to the bustling excitement of urban living. To determine the best suburbs to live in near a large city, SmartAsset compared close to...
thisistucson.com
Where to see holiday lights in Tucson this December 2022 ✨✨
Twinkling lights, saguaros wearing Santa hats, full parking lots near the Winterhaven neighborhood — it must be the holiday season in Tucson. 💖. Here are all the places to see the sparkling lights this year, from tree lighting ceremonies to monthlong holiday experiences. LightsUp! A Festival of Illumination. Stroll...
Photo byPhoto by Christoph von Gellhorn on Unsplash. Holidays spent with family is great, but sometimes, it can become a little too much. In those situations, what's better than a weekend getaway?
thisistucson.com
💰 36 FREE events happening in Tucson this December 2022 💰
Winterhaven, a screening of "Elf," the Downtown Parade of Lights — you don't have to break the bank to enjoy local events in Tucson. Here are 36 events that are free to attend this December. First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art. Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every...
azbilingual.news
Pizza Restaurant From California Has Opened in Tucson
A new pizza restaurant has just opened in Tucson.Photo byBrett Jordan/UnsplashonUnsplash. Tucson locals now have a new pizza joint to check out, as a prominent, family-size pizza restaurant that has been making waves in California in recent years before testing the waters in metro Phoenix has now opened its very first location right here in the Old Pueblo.
Porch pirates strike Tucson homes during holiday season
Online shopping is a popular way to buy gifts. Here's how you can keep your deliveries safe this holiday season.
Where to see 'snow' in Tucson this December
'Enchanted Snowfall' is now happening every Thursday, Friday and Saturday through Dec. 23 at La Encantada, 2905 E. Skyline Dr. starting at 6 p.m.
Local businesses, neighbors weigh in on Grant Road issues
Local businesses and neighbors say the crime in the area has increased and the quality of the road has decreased.
KGUN 9
Friday to stay dry before weekend changes
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — We are seeing partly cloudy skies and warmer than average conditions on Thursday, with occasionally gusty winds especially south of Tucson. Tonight lows will reach the 40s across most of Pima County and dip into the 30s across Cochise County. On Friday, we'll again see...
KOLD-TV
Top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and Tucson zip codes where thieves are striking most
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Vehicle thefts in the U.S. are the highest they’ve been in nearly 15 years according to the National Insurance Crime Bureau. We investigate the top 10 most stolen vehicles in Arizona, and which zip codes in Tucson are hot spots for hot wheels.
KOLD-TV
Tucson Public Housing-Section 8 waitlist to open in January 2023
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The city of Tucson begin pre-application for families and individuals seeking public housing, and Tucson and Pima County Housing Choice Vouchers, also known as Section 8. The pre-application period will open on Jan. 3 and continue through Jan. 24. All applications received in this...
kjzz.org
This company is building 4,500 affordable housing units in Phoenix, southern Arizona
Growing older is expensive. About 49% of adults between the ages of 55 and 66 had no personal retirement savings, according to 2017 Census Bureau figures. Two big expenses are medical and housing. But there’s a company that’s addressing one of those costs. Dan Richards is a partner...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Battery-making startup could employ up to 1,000 workers in Tucson
A Utah-based lithium battery startup plans to invest more than $1 billion to build a “gigafactory” complex south of Tucson International Airport, projected to eventually employ 1,000 workers, under a proposed lease-purchase agreement with Pima County. The county Board of Supervisors is expected to vote on the proposed...
Tucson to conserve 'significant volumes' of Colorado River water in exchange for federal compensation
TUCSON, Ariz. — A letter from Arizona to Nevada may reveal what Tucson's water future will look like in the coming years. The city sent the letter to a Bureau of Reclamation office signaling its willingness to leave a large portion of its Colorado River water allocation ion, in exchange for federal compensation for the water given up.
azpm.org
Acclaimed Arizona Author and Poet dies at 89
Richard Shelton talks about the University of Arizona Poetry Center during this 2017 television interview for "Arizona Illustrated." Richard Shelton, a fixture in the world of literature and poetry in Arizona and beyond, was a regents professor at the University of Arizona who had an impact on countless lives throughout his decades of teaching, writing and mentoring.
KGUN 9
17th Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival Saturday, Dec. 3
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Casino Del Sol is holding the 17th Annual Tucson Tamal & Heritage Festival on Saturday, Dec. 3. The event is planned from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m. at the AVA Amphitheatre. Entrance is free. These following are featured:. Tamale contest. Live local entertainment. Food vendors.
