techaiapp.com
PlayStation Plus December 2022 Free Games: Mass Effect Legendary Edition, Biomutant, and Divine Knockout
PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for December 2022 have been announced. These titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On December 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and a brand-new platform fighter Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition. These titles can be added to your PS games library until January 2, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.
Beat Saber Is Offering A Rare Sale For Quest & Rift
The limited-time offer is exclusive to Meta Quest and Meta Rift VR headsets. The holidays are fast-approaching, which means killer sales on your favorite products. Even the uber-popular VR rhythm game Beat Saber is getting in on the action with a massive sale. Beginning now until December 6th, you can...
Vive Trackers Experiments – Part 2: Setup, Props, and Full Body Virtual Reality
Today I host another amazing article by the VR ergonomics expert Rob Cole, which has already written on this blog amazing posts, like the series about the ergonomics of the Valve Index or the viral article about the amazing Caliper VR controllers he worked on by himself. A few weeks...
Resolution Games to Host VR Games Showcase December 15th, Promises “major game announcements” – Road to VR
Resolution Games, the XR studio known for a spate of popular VR titles including Demeo, Blaston, and Ultimechs, announced it’s hosting its first-ever games showcase later this month which the Stockholm-based studio promises will reveal “major game announcements, updates and timely surprises for VR and MR games enthusiasts.”
Epic Games’ RealityScan App Now Available On Apple App Store for Free
IOS users can now scan real-life objects with their devices and turn them into 3D models. Epic Games has officially released its RealityScan app on the Apple App Store after almost eight months of beta testing it on Apple’s software. The company previously launched its beta test to a...
3lb Games’ “Space Dragon” Introduces Groundbreaking New Widget
Space Dragon: Unchained is a new offering from 3lb Games. In addition to being an intergalactic good time, it debuts what could become every streamer’s new favorite widget. I talked with CEO, Robin Moulder, about how the game came together and where it’s going next. “Space Dragon: Unchained”
