PlayStation Plus’ monthly free games for December 2022 have been announced. These titles will be available to members of PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium plans, starting next week. On December 6, PS Plus subscribers gain access to the narrative-driven space RPG Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the post-apocalyptic shooter Biomutant, and a brand-new platform fighter Divine Knockout: Founder’s Edition. These titles can be added to your PS games library until January 2, after which you will be required to hold onto your subscriptions to play them.

2 DAYS AGO