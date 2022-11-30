Read full article on original website
A mysterious blast of light is a black hole pointing straight at Earth, scientists say
A mysterious and incredibly intense blast of visible light that came towards Earth came from a black hole that is pointing straight at us, astronomers have said.The discovery marks the furthest such event that scientists have ever said, as well as being the first time that astronomers have detected one using visible light. The latter was only possible because the jet is pointing almost directly at Earth.When stars get too close to a black hole, they are torn to shreds and the blast can be detected throughout the universe. The event is known as a tidal disruption event, or...
Bee Shapiro of Ellis Brooklyn
A good brand is a reflection of it’s maker, and we love getting to know the people behind our favorite clean food and beauty brands. Bee Shapiro is the thoughtful and stylish founder of Ellis Brooklyn. I wear her RROSE almost every day (think musk, peony, rhubarb — and rose).
The Galactica AI model was trained on scientific knowledge, and it spat out alarmingly plausible nonsense
Earlier this month, Meta announced new AI software called Galactica: “a large language model that can store, combine and reason about scientific knowledge”. Launched with a public online demo, Galactica lasted only three days before going the way of other AI snafus like Microsoft’s infamous racist chatbot.
