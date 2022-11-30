Read full article on original website
Guild Mortgage, a mortgage lending company originating and servicing residential loans since 1960, has acquired Inlanta Mortgage Inc., a Wisconsin-based independent lender serving borrowers in 27 states. The acquisition is part of the company’s plan to grow both in existing markets and by entering new ones with selective acquisitions, says Mary Ann McGarry, Guild’s CEO.
