Chapel Hill, NC

FanSided

UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon

UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener

ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
BLACKSBURG, VA
247Sports

Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'

RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
RALEIGH, NC
247Sports

Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
BlueDevilCountry

Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail

The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
DURHAM, NC
FanSided

UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers

UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
247Sports

Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell

Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
DURHAM, NC
thedailyhoosier.com

IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana — The Report Card

Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in Bloomington against No. 18 North Carolina. Now with impressive high major wins both at home and on the road, it’s reasonable to say this IU squad is the real deal heading into Big Ten play. The Hoosiers never let their foot...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
insidethehall.com

The Minute After: North Carolina

Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
fbschedules.com

2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV

The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
CHAPEL HILL, NC
WRAL News

James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach

After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
RALEIGH, NC
country1037fm.com

Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages

It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WFAE

Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs

Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
ASHEVILLE, NC
