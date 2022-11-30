Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
UNC Basketball: Jalen Washington to be a “full go” soon
UNC basketball head coach Hubert Davis announced on Friday that freshman Jalen Washington will be fully ready soon, as early as next week. If you’ve been following along, well, UNC basketball has had a difficult start to the season. After starting the season at No. 1 in the country, they’ve had their struggles. It began against a few non-Power 5 schools.
UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener
ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
NC State players on loss to Pitt: 'This isn’t a team full of quitters'
“Just the little things, you know. We just have to do a better job of defending. It comes down to that, honestly.”. “It honestly wasn’t different. The opportunities are still there, and we just try to take advantage of them. We just fell short tonight.”. On the offensive struggles:
Mack Brown expects star QB Drake Maye to stick with UNC
Mack Brown said that while he understands Drake Maye will receive NIL offers to transfer, he still expects the star QB to return to the Tar Heels next season.
Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
Duke basketball: New name emerges on recruiting trail
The Duke basketball coaches have snagged one 2024 commit. Meanwhile, they've extended offers to seven others in the class. And they seem on the verge of handing out several more. One potential target to know is combo guard Jaxon Prunty, who announced his transfer this week from Providence Day School...
UNC Basketball: Several Questions That Need Answers
UNC Basketball travels back home from Bloomington with several questions that need answers after the 77-65 loss to Indiana. To say the 2022-2023 season has not gone as planned is a major understatement. Before we get into a number of questions that need to be answered, let’s be clear about a few things.
Duke lands commitment from OL grad transfer Michael Purcell
Duke Football has landed a commitment from Graduate Transfer Offensive Lineman Michael Purcell, he announced via social media today. "Pumped to say I’ve committed to play my last year of eligibility at Duke University!" The fifth-year senior at Elon University started 32 games during his time with the Phoenix,...
packinsider.com
All Signs Pointing to NC State Playing in the Mayo Bowl in Charlotte
We will not officially know what Bowl Game NC State will play in until Sunday, but all signs are pointing to the Wolfpack playing in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl in Charlotte on December 30th. NC State has never played in the Mayo Bowl, which started in 2002. The coach...
thedailyhoosier.com
IU basketball: North Carolina at Indiana — The Report Card
Indiana made a statement on Wednesday night in Bloomington against No. 18 North Carolina. Now with impressive high major wins both at home and on the road, it’s reasonable to say this IU squad is the real deal heading into Big Ten play. The Hoosiers never let their foot...
insidethehall.com
The Minute After: North Carolina
Despite North Carolina’s recent troubles, the Tar Heels still entered Assembly Hall this evening with the 11th-best offense in the Pomeroy ratings. But Indiana’s defense absolutely, positively stymied the Tar Heels for much of tonight’s game. On the perimeter, Indiana applied ball pressure that made North Carolina rather uncomfortable. UNC struggled to get into its offense, struggled to pass the ball, struggled to breathe. Shots were contested and rarely easy. Steals turned into quick buckets on the other end. It was a dominant, stifling, all-out-effort performance from the Hoosiers. They played hard. Really hard. It’s the type of defense that’s starting to become Indiana’s identity in the Mike Woodson era.
fbschedules.com
2022 ACC Championship Game: Matchup, kickoff time, TV
The 2022 ACC Championship Game is set with the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels taking on the No. 9 Clemson Tigers. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. Clemson clinched a spot in the ACC Championship Game after finishing...
Dan Mullen Predicting Notable Upset On Championship Weekend
Dan Mullen has an interesting upset pick for Championship Weekend. The former Florida Gators head coach is taking the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels over the No. 9 Clemson Tigers in the ACC Championship game. After a 9-1 start to the season, the Tar Heels lost each of their...
James Ward steps down as Wakefield football coach
After four seasons of coaching Wakefield High School's football team in Raleigh, James Ward has decided to step down, HighSchoolOT has confirmed. Ward left his role as the head coach at Beddingfield High School in Wilson to take the Wakefield job in 2019. Since Ward took over the Wakefield program, the Wolverines have an overall record of 12-28.
The Iowa Vs. Duke Matchup Is About More Than Just Basketball
When Iowa takes the floor against Duke next Tuesday at Madison Square Garden in New York City it will be a big moment for Hawkeye basketball fans. But Iowa being a part of the Jimmy V Classic means more than just a great game. It means crucial funding to help fight childhood cancer.
SportsGrid
Clemson Tigers vs. North Carolina Tar Heels Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview
In 13 road games over the last 2 seasons, Clemson is 5-7-1 versus the total. In those games the average scoring total is 48.5 points per game which has been on average 1.4 points under the line for those games. In 13 home games over the last 2 seasons, North...
Here’s everything coming to North Carolina’s biggest venues in December 2022
You know what December means at North Carolina’s largest entertainment venues: It’s a big beautifully wrapped package of Christmas entertainment and sports, of course.
country1037fm.com
Study Reveals Which County In North Carolina Spends The Most On Adult Beverages
It is the age-old North Carolina tussle. Who does it better, Raleigh or Charlotte? A new study reveals which county in North Carolina spends the most on adult beverages. It is that time of year for bonfires, holiday parties and other various gatherings where grown folks like to get together and unwind a bit. Sometimes that includes, spirits and not the kind that visit you three times on Christmas eve like in that Dickens story.
Duke Energy Progress rates rise 9.9% because of higher fuel costs
Electricity rates will rise 9.9% on Thursday for Duke Energy Progress customers in Asheville, Raleigh and eastern North Carolina, because of higher costs for natural gas. Duke says the increase will drop back to 9.3% on Jan. 1, when other rate adjustments for energy efficiency take effect. The changes will...
