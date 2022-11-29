Read full article on original website
menastar.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Pine Bluff
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Pine Bluff, AR using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
myarklamiss.com
New surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center speaks at Camden Lions Club on November 30
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — Dr. Cimenga Tshibaka, a new general surgeon at Ouachita County Medical Center, spoke about his time in South Arkansas at the Camden Lions Club’s meeting on November 30, 2022. Dr. Cimenga was introduced by Joe Michael Givens, corporate compliance officer for OCMC. According to...
salineriverchronicle.com
Jessica Foxworth named UAM Associate Vice Chancellor for Student Engagement and Dean of Students
MONTICELLO, Ark. — The University of Arkansas at Monticello (UAM) has announced the appointment of Jessica L. Foxworth as the associate vice chancellor for Student Engagement and dean of students. Foxworth joins the Student Engagement leadership team at UAM with over twenty years of experience in higher education. Her...
myarklamiss.com
Street light repair becomes an issue among Camden City Council
CAMDEN, ARK. (KTVE/KARD) — According to many comments made at the Camden City Council meeting on Tuesday night, November 29, 2022, streetlights seems to be an issue between the city of Camden, Ark., and Entergy. During the meeting, Alderman Laurence Askew inquired about the condition of street lights in the city.
Camden mayoral candidates share thoughts on run-off elections
OUACHITA COUNTY, Ark. (KTVE/KARD)–General elections have come to a close but many Arkansas counties are at a standstill. The city of Camden is one of those counties awaiting results for the elected official who will serve in the mayoral seat for the next four years. General elections came to a close with current Mayor Julian […]
salineriverchronicle.com
DeWana Holley Runion, 1966-2022
DeWana Holley Runion passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022 in Warren, AR. She was born on March 10, 1966 in Warren, AR to Patsy Henderson Holley and the late Jimmy Joe Holley. Other than her mother she is survived by her son, Justin Wright; daughter, Larra Wright Compton and...
advancemonticellonian.com
MPD makes fraud arrest related to stolen mail
According to Monticello Police Department Chief Jason Akers, a Monticello woman is facing more than 500 criminal charges stemming from a mail and identity investigation that began earlier this year. Miracle Deshazer, 23, of Monticello was arrested Friday, November 25, by MPD on warrants for 202 counts of financial identity...
salineriverchronicle.com
Pastime: Delicious cheese straws from a cookie exchange
A tasty Pastime of my past surfaces each and every Christmas. It is more about an event and yet the culinary treat that came my way for simply moving a few card tables and pieces of furniture around, makes me write this after a half century of memories. Of my...
