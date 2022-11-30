Read full article on original website
NLRB Secures Order Requiring Amazon to Cease and Desist from Firing Employees for Protected Activities
A press release issued by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) earlier this week announced a decision from the Eastern District of New York requiring Amazon to stop discharging employees for engaging in protected activities like union organization. The decision, issued earlier this month by Judge Diane Gujarati, found that...
Consumers Oppose Dismissal in MacBook Defect Case
In the latest salvo in a case against Apple, Inc. concerning allegedly defective MacBooks, the consumer plaintiffs are fighting once again to survive dismissal. Plaintiffs in the consumer class action to alleged defects in Apple’s 13.3 inch M1 MacBook Air and 13.3 inch M1 MacBook Pro filed a Second Amended Consolidated Class Action Complaint (SAC) on October 21. The SAC followed Northern District of California Judge Vince Chhabria’s September 30 request to file an amended complaint, one that “does a better job of alleging that Apple had knowledge of the alleged defects at the time plaintiffs bought the products.” Judge Chhabria’s two paragraph order gave further guidance to the plaintiffs: “The Court assumes that the new complaint will represent plaintiffs’ best and final effort to allege [Apple’s] knowledge (as well as alleging a basis for equitable and injunctive relief).”
Social Media Platforms Urge Supreme Court to Accept Cert. Petition in Anti-Terrorism Act Appeal
A pair of briefs submitted Tuesday, one by Meta Platforms and Google, and one by Twitter pushed for the Supreme Court to overturn a Ninth Circuit ruling in a case brought under the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA), which authorizes a United States national injured by an act of international terrorism to recover treble damages from the perpetrator or those who aided and abetted in the act.
