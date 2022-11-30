Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Major supermarket chain opening another new store location in Florida next weekKristen WaltersOrlando, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently Closes - Winter Park Florida Location ShutteringTy D.Winter Park, FL
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stevie Ray Says His Biggest Regret In Wrestling Is That Harlem Heat Never Feuded With The Road Warriors
The legendary Stevie Ray was a guest on the Grue Rome Show to discuss a wide range of topics, which included the former 10-time WCW tag champion and WWE Hall of Famer discussing the biggest regret of his career, that Harlem Heat never feuded with The Road Warriors. Check out Ray’s thoughts on the subject in the highlights below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Rhea Ripley on Now Being Able to Show Her Tattoos In WWE, How WWE Has Changed
Rhea Ripley says WWE, and the business in general, has been evolving and changing, and it’s a cool thing to see. Ripley recently spoke with The New York Post and was asked about how in the past she wasn’t really allowed to show her tattoos while wrestling for WWE. Ripley’s look changed when her gear didn’t show up for Hell In a Cell, and she was forced to come out in trunks. She was asked about her current look, an if that’s something she’s happy about presentation-wise.
wrestlingheadlines.com
IMPACT Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace Announced For PWG BOLA 2023
Pro Wrestling Guerrilla has announced that IMPACT star and current Knockouts champion Jordynne Grace will be entering the 2023 Battle of Los Angeles tournament, which takes place over the course of two nights on January 7th & January 8th from the Globe Theater in Los Angeles, California. Grace will join...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Road Dogg Jokes He Used To Enjoy Saying WWE NXT Was Developmental When AEW Beat Them In Ratings
On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. During it, the former WWE wrestler talked about the head-to-head war between WWE NXT and AEW Dynamite that started in 2019. Road Dogg noted that Vince McMahon used to view NXT as developmental, while Triple H thought it was the third brand.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell Reunite At WWE NXT Live Event
WWE held an NXT live event on Friday night from Jacksonville, FL. At the show, Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell reunited. Lumis proposed to Hartwell last year and she accepted. They were separated as Lumis was released by the company although Lumis was brought back by Triple H earlier this year and placed on Raw.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Andrade El Idolo Reveals How He Was Injured In AEW Dynamite Match with The Elite
Andrade El Idolo has confirmed that he suffered a torn pectoral muscle during the recent six-man match against The Elite. We noted earlier this week how Andrade revealed how he suffered a torn pec, and recently underwent surgery, which was his first operation. In an update, Andrade took to Twitter today and confirmed that he suffered the injury on the August 17 House of The Dragon edition of AEW Dynamite, when teaming with Rush and Dragon Lee for a loss against The Elite.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Raquel Rodriguez Reportedly Not Really Injured, WWE SmackDown Note for Tonight
Raquel Rodriguez is reportedly not injured after all. As we’ve noted, Rodriguez was attacked backstage on last week’s Survivor Series go-home edition of WWE SmackDown. Shotzi later said Rodriguez suffered a broken arm and dislocated elbow in the attack, and aggravated the injury during their loss to Shayna Baszler and SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey. Rodriguez was seen wearing an arm brace on the Survivor Series Kickoff pre-show, and did not accompany Shotzi to the ring for her loss to Rousey as Michael Cole said she was not medically cleared to compete. WWE then announced that Rodriguez will be out of action for 4-6 weeks.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Finn Balor’s WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H reportedly has plans to book Finn Balor as one of his featured Superstars. A recent report from WrestleVotes notes that Triple H sees a “reclamation project” in Balor as he looks to do more with some of the top talents that were underutilized by former WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage 12/2/22 Results
The All-Atlantic title is on the line tonight and well… I can’t muster up much else to be honest. Let’s hope this show overdelivers. AEW All-Atlantic Title Lumberjack Match: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. QT Marshall. Make sure to keep refreshing the page as the most recent results...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Ric Flair Thinks He Could Wrestle Again, Calls Ricky Steamboat The Best Babyface In The History Of The Business
On the latest edition of his To Be The Man podcast the legendary Ric Flair spoke about the return of Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat, who wrestled alongside FTR at a recent Big Time Wrestling event. The Nature Boy discusses his love of Steamboat, why he thinks he is the best babyface in the business, and how he thinks he could make another return to the ring. Highlights can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
AEW Rampage Spoilers for 12/2/2022
The December 2 edition of AEW Rampage was taped tonight from the Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis, IN, after AEW Dynamite went off the air. Below are spoilers from the taping:. * Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett defeated Private Party. * Darby Allin defeated Cole Karter. * Athena defeated Dani...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Adam Page Returns On Tonight’s AEW Dynamite, Confronts and Brawls With Jon Moxley
The Hangman has returned. Tonight’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis opened with former three-time world champion Jon Moxley coming to the ring and cutting a promo about how he’s at the top of the food chain in AEW, and no one in the back could tell him any differently.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT House Show Results From 12/2/22
Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Jacksonville, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. Andre Chase & Duke Hudson (w/ Thea Hail) defeated Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. Odyssey Jones defeated Trick Williams (w/ Carmelo Hayes) Cora Jade defeated Tatum Paxley. NXT Tag Team Titles Match- Pretty...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Teddy Long Says He Hopes Randy Orton Listens To His Doctors If They Tell Him To Step Away From Wrestling
WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long recently spoke with Sportskeeda about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, most notably how he hopes that Randy Orton, who has been out of action for some time due to injuries that now require surgery, listens to his doctors if they tell him to not wrestle. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Robert Roode Undergoes Spinal Fusion Surgery, Comments on His Recovery
WWE RAW Superstar Robert Roode just underwent spinal fusion surgery. It was recently reported that Roode was expected to return to the ring soon as he was backstage for the November 11 SmackDown. Roode indicated in late September how he underwent surgery at Southlake Orthopaedics in Birmingham, and that he had been dealing with injuries. WWE officials were said to be hopeful that he would be returning from his injuries soon, and there was talk of putting him on the SmackDown brand when he did come back.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage Update on WWE Holding an International Live Event In January
WWE is reportedly returning to India in January. A new report from PWInsider notes that WWE is scheduled to run a live event on Wednesday, January 18. This is scheduled to be a SmackDown brand event, but it wasn’t clear if the show will be taped to air. There’s...
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE SmackDown Results 12/2/2022
– The post-Survivor Series edition of WWE SmackDown opens up on FS1 with the intro video package. We’re now live from the KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York as the pyro goes off and Michael Cole welcomes us. He’s joined at ringside by Wade Barrett. Sami Zayn vs....
wrestlingheadlines.com
Lineup For Tonight’s NJPW Strong
NJPW has announced the full lineup for the latest edition of Strong on NJPW World. The show will air tonight at 8 p.m. Eastern time on NJPW World and is available on-demand shortly after airing. Here is the full lineup:. Juice Robinson vs. Blake Christian. Homicide vs. Danny Limelight. Lucha...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Cody Rhodes Reflects On Flaming Table Spot In His AEW Feud With Andrade El Idolo
One year ago Cody Rhodes and Andrade El Idolo engaged in an epic battle on an episode of AEW Dynamite, which ended with The American Nightmare picking up the win after hitting a reverse suplex through a flaming table. The spot went viral online as a fitting conclusion to the two men’s feud.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Stipulation Announced For Final NJPW KOPW 2022 Match
NJPW has announced the stipulation for the final KOPW 2022 bout that will take place December 19 at the TAKATaichi pay-per-view. The promotion held a fan vote on social media. Shingo Takagi’s proposed lumberjack last man standing match won over Taichi’s 30-minute high score proposal by a 52 percent to 48 percent margin.
Comments / 0