Allen University seeks first football stadium
COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field. Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own. Allen University is looking to build its...
USC Gamecock
Letter from the arts and culture editors (and a writer): Embrace Columbia's culture
I remember walking through Five Points nearly four years ago for an interview with the famous — perhaps infamous — artist, Blue Sky. He had sent me a cryptic text to meet him in a parking lot behind Groucho's Deli. It was September of my first year at...
dailybruin.com
UCLA women’s basketball loses 7-game winning streak to South Carolina
The Bruins met a formidable opponent. And when showcasing their potential, they responded with a nine-point loss against the reigning champions. No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball (7-1) ended its best season start since 2019, with a loss against No. 1 South Carolina (7-0). The blue and gold ventured into the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but after seven consecutive wins they were able to advance to the No. 15 position in the NCAA rankings. Despite their undefeated season start, the Bruins still fell short to the Gamecocks in their first game of the season, which took place in their opponents’ territory Tuesday evening.
Why South Carolina's OC Job Is An Attractive One
Based on multiple factors, South Carolina's offensive coordinator position is one of the most attractive job openings in college football.
Yardbarker
South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan
The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
Anthony Carries Cuts Down Recruitment
Running back Anthony Carrie has been a priority for South Carolina for quite some time, and he just narrowed down his schools.
WIS-TV
Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
Columbia Star
Richland One employee profile: District Classified Employee of the Year steps outside her role to help all students
If you visit Southeast Middle School, you won’t find database specialist Lamaryann Shiver sitting at her desk all day. She greets parents and students in the car loop. She goes out into the hallways to remind students about class changes. She helps out in the cafeteria during lunchtime. “I’m...
atozsports.com
Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans
South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend
South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
lexsc.com
Chief Terrence Green Appointed to C.A.L.E.A. Board of Commissioners
The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Gold Standard in Public Safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Commissioners. They are Chief Terrence Green, Lexington (SC) Police Department, Director Hector Lopez Santillana, State of Guanajuato Inland Ports, Mexico, Chief Kimberly Koster, Wyoming (MI) Police Department, Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City (IA) Police Department, and Chief Wendell Shirley, Bellevue (WA) Police Department. All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
WLTX.com
A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend is named Richland County Player of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A.C. Flora running back Markel Townsend was named the Richland County High School Football Player of the Year, as determined by voting from local media who cover high school football in the Midlands. In 14 games, Townsend rushed for 2,505 yards and 19 touchdowns as the...
George Washington runs away from USC
WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
My Fox 8
THE LONGEST RIDE: SC lawmaker wants to force SC school districts to put attendants on all special needs buses
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Richie Yow climbed the stairs from the first floor of the South Carolina State House and made his way to the Speaker’s Office on the second floor on Nov. 16. Yow was in Columbia for a legislative meeting. He was also...
New home hopes to help young women facing homelessness proposed in Columbia
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new supportive housing program for young women facing homelessness could soon be coming to Columbia. On Thursday the City's Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled to hear public comment on the proposed development near Millwood Avenue and Pendleton Street. Resident Tommy Adams said the plot...
Soda City Biz WIRE
SC Bar Highlights Two Columbia Lawyers Providing Pro Bono Legal Services for Refugees in Need
COLUMBIA, SC – The SC Bar shares the story of Dayton Riddle and Dan Ward, two associates in Parker Poe’s Columbia office, who are providing pro bono legal services to help Afghan refugees seeking asylum. Riddle and Ward have worked to assist Afghan asylum seekers—including those who served...
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
South Carolina County Working on $1 Billion Manufacturing Factory Deal
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. County lawmakers in South Carolina have approved...
foxwilmington.com
Lawsuit targets ‘expansive surveillance network’ law enforcement can access to track SC drivers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) – Where you drive every day is not a secret in South Carolina. Law enforcement has access to what is being called an “expansive surveillance network” of cameras, and according to new court filings, there is no oversight into how they use this information.
South Carolina restaurants accused of illegally keeping cash, tips from workers
Investigators say several Upstate Japanese restaurants illegally kept tips and paid cooks a fixed salary for all hours worked, including overtime, according to a press release from the US Department of Labor.
WFAE.org
SC power plant under more federal scrutiny after backup generator failure in January
The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is scrutinizing the V.C. Summer Power Plant in South Carolina more closely after it determined problems with a backup generator had not been properly identified and repaired by plant officials. V.C. Summer is located in Jenkinsville, South Carolina, less than a half hour from the state’s capital of Columbia. With one nuclear reactor, the plant has been cited for problems in the past but none have been serious enough to require evacuations of nearby residents. Sam Fretwell, an environment writer for The State newspaper in Columbia, explains why the NRC was concerned about the backup generator.
