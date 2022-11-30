The Bruins met a formidable opponent. And when showcasing their potential, they responded with a nine-point loss against the reigning champions. No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball (7-1) ended its best season start since 2019, with a loss against No. 1 South Carolina (7-0). The blue and gold ventured into the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but after seven consecutive wins they were able to advance to the No. 15 position in the NCAA rankings. Despite their undefeated season start, the Bruins still fell short to the Gamecocks in their first game of the season, which took place in their opponents’ territory Tuesday evening.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO