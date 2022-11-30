ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

News19 WLTX

Allen University seeks first football stadium

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As a trombone player on the Allen University marching band, Ja'Mari Pratt often finds his home on the football field. Now, in his senior year, he's hoping to see the AU football team find a home of their own. Allen University is looking to build its...
COLUMBIA, SC
dailybruin.com

UCLA women’s basketball loses 7-game winning streak to South Carolina

The Bruins met a formidable opponent. And when showcasing their potential, they responded with a nine-point loss against the reigning champions. No. 15 UCLA women’s basketball (7-1) ended its best season start since 2019, with a loss against No. 1 South Carolina (7-0). The blue and gold ventured into the season unranked for the first time since 2015, but after seven consecutive wins they were able to advance to the No. 15 position in the NCAA rankings. Despite their undefeated season start, the Bruins still fell short to the Gamecocks in their first game of the season, which took place in their opponents’ territory Tuesday evening.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

South Carolina has shocking similarity with CFP hopeful Michigan

The South Carolina Gamecocks finished this season strong, but it's not like they were world-beaters. They certainly weren't on the level of the 12-0 Michigan Wolverines. Still, head coach Shane Beamer deserves credit for what he's been able to accomplish in his second year with the Gamecocks. His team finished 8-4, which is nothing to scoff at, and featured wins over three ranked teams. South Carolina beat No. 13 Kentucky, No. 5 Tennessee and No. 8 Clemson.
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Gamecocks host Memphis Tigers in second annual Give Back Game

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The University of South Carolina Women’s basketball team will host the University of Memphis at the second annual Give Back game. The game continues the women Gamecocks four-game homestand. Tipoff starts at 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 3, at Colonial Life Arena. The Give Back...
COLUMBIA, SC
atozsports.com

Shane Beamer throws major shade at Tennessee Vols fans

South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer threw some major shade at Tennessee Vols fans on Twitter this week. On Thursday evening, Beamer clapped back at a Vols fan that poked fun at Beamer’s scheduled appearance on the SEC Network. “I was wondering where all the TN fans that...
KNOXVILLE, TN
247Sports

Bowl Game: What to pull for this weekend

South Carolina currently is a hot commodity when it comes to bowl selection and rightfully so. The Gamecocks just had the best back-to-back weeks in program history, defeating then-No. 5 Tennessee, 63-38 in their home finale, and toppling rival Clemson (then-No. 7) on the road, 31-30, to finish 8-4. This stretch has energized the Carolina fan base quite a bit, meaning the Gamecocks are ready to travel and gobble up tickets, so that means there have been some unexpected possibilities pop up following the win against the Tigers.
COLUMBIA, SC
lexsc.com

Chief Terrence Green Appointed to C.A.L.E.A. Board of Commissioners

The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. (CALEA®), the Gold Standard in Public Safety, is pleased to announce the appointment of five new Commissioners. They are Chief Terrence Green, Lexington (SC) Police Department, Director Hector Lopez Santillana, State of Guanajuato Inland Ports, Mexico, Chief Kimberly Koster, Wyoming (MI) Police Department, Chief Rex Mueller, Sioux City (IA) Police Department, and Chief Wendell Shirley, Bellevue (WA) Police Department. All appointments are effective January 1, 2023.
LEXINGTON, SC
WSPA 7News

George Washington runs away from USC

WASHINGTON (AP) – James Bishop IV scored 15 of his 24 points in the first half when George Washington took a 20-point lead and the Colonials didn’t look back, beating South Carolina 79-55. Bishop was 8-of-19 shooting, made 5 of 8 3-point attempts, and had eight assists for the Colonials, who shot 51%. Brendan Adams […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WFAE.org

SC power plant under more federal scrutiny after backup generator failure in January

The U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission is scrutinizing the V.C. Summer Power Plant in South Carolina more closely after it determined problems with a backup generator had not been properly identified and repaired by plant officials. V.C. Summer is located in Jenkinsville, South Carolina, less than a half hour from the state’s capital of Columbia. With one nuclear reactor, the plant has been cited for problems in the past but none have been serious enough to require evacuations of nearby residents. Sam Fretwell, an environment writer for The State newspaper in Columbia, explains why the NRC was concerned about the backup generator.
JENKINSVILLE, SC

