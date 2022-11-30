Read full article on original website
5 charged after authorities bust storage unit burglary ring in Southeast Texas
LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KWTX) - A four-month investigation involving more than 10 law enforcement agencies in the Houston area led to the arrest of five suspects and the recovery of more than $500,000 worth of stolen property, the League City Police Department announced. On Aug, 10, 2022, police began investigating...
More than a dozen cars broken into at a Houston apartment complex, police say
HOUSTON — More than a dozen cars were broken into at a Houston apartment complex near Hermann Park earlier this week, police say. “When I saw that my, mind just go blind," said Villas at Hermann Park resident Tao Chen. Chen said when he walked up to his car...
After giant inflatable Rudolph gets returned, more come forward over stolen holiday yard decorations
HOUSTON — A giant inflatable Rudolph has been returned after thieves were caught on camera stealing it from a northwest Houston yard in the middle of the night. The homeowner credits a story KHOU 11 ran Thursday night for Rudolph's return. "I was just happy to have Rudolph back,"...
Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised
HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.
Woman's 1st day at work ends with robber nearly stabbing her over cupcakes
"I could've died." A woman is retelling her near-death experience with a man armed with a knife and what she has done now after it.
Woman tries to snatch another woman's purse in west Houston parking lot
HOUSTON — Police need help to identify the person who attacked a woman for her purse in a west Houston apartment complex parking lot. The attempted robbery happened at the 7979 Westheimer Apartments on Oct. 28 around 2:30 p.m. According to police, the woman was standing between a couple...
Houston man offers $2,000 reward for return of stolen inflatable holiday yard decoration
HOUSTON — Brazen thieves were caught on camera stealing holiday décor in a northwest Houston neighborhood early Thursday morning. The two thieves took an inflatable Rudolph from the lawn of a home near TC Jester and the North Loop. The homeowners have put out a $2,000 reward for Rudolph's return.
Recognize him? Man assaults store clerk, steals bag of cupcakes on his way out from SW Houston convenience store, police say
HOUSTON – Houston police are seeking the community’s assistance after they say a man attempted to stab a store clerk, punched her, and stole a bag of cupcakes on his way out during an attempted robbery last month. The incident happened on Nov. 19 at around 7:30 a.m....
Suspect wanted in connection with shooting of Uber driver at northeast Houston gas station along with his companion
Police have released a photo of the suspect that shot a Uber driver after attempting to rob him when he refused to take him and his companion to a new destination. The incident happened shortly after 10 p.m. on Sunday, November 27, 2022. Police have identified Manny Diaz-Massa, shown below (left) as the shooter.
FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'
Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
Bullet blasts into couple’s Rice Military bedroom mid-slumber, gunfire wakes neighbors
HOUSTON – Several residents of the Rice Military neighborhood awoke to gunfire around 2:30 Tuesday morning near the Caceres Community. But one Caceres resident, who didn’t wish to be identified, awoke to a bullet blasting through their 3rd-floor bedroom window and into the ceiling above where they slept.
'We miss her' | Family identifies woman killed when SUV crashed into post office
HOUSTON, Texas — Karen Keagan, 58, was the woman killed when a SUV crashed into the front entrance of the Westheimer Station post office in west Houston, according to her family. She went to the post office to mail a package to her daughter in college when she got...
Purse-snatcher dragged woman over 250 yards in robbery at League City Kroger, police say
The suspect reportedly knocked the woman loose from his car by striking her body into another vehicle. Officials said he is a person of interest in over a dozen purse snatchings.
City of Huntsville names new police chief
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...
College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured
A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
Illegal dumping site continues to grow in Sunnyside, even after neighbors made complaints to 311
One longtime resident near the growing pile is worried about the rodents and disease that could be festering in the debris.
Charges not expected for 84-year-old driver as church and family mourn USPS crash victim
"Yesterday, we saw her doing her job as she's done faithfully every single day and today she's not here," the pastor of the victim's church told ABC13.
Near Death Experience for Two Drivers in Texas State Highway Road Mishap
At least two drivers were critical following a reported major road accident on a Texas state highway. North Montgomery County Fire was called to a reported significant accident on SH 105 East, just east of FM 1485, at around 4:30 p.m., according to Montgomery County Police Reporter. When units got...
Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston
There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
