College Station, TX

fox26houston.com

Porch pirates striking this holiday season in Harris County, some will be surprised

HOUSTON - This holiday season delivery drivers seem to be working non-stop but unfortunately, so are porch pirates. In fact, two accused package thieves were just arrested in north Harris County. One guy who was arrested is believed to have hit about 12 houses, stealing packages from the porch and items from open garages, all while he was out on bond for a robbery charge.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Houston Chronicle

FBI nabs suspected Houston serial bank robber 'Big Shades Bandit'

Authorities have arrested a suspected perpetrator responsible for a string of bank robberies in the Houston area dating back to earlier this summer, according to the FBI's Houston office. FBI Houston announced on Twitter Tuesday afternoon that "FBI Houston agents & task force officers" have arrested a suspect, 21-year-old named...
HOUSTON, TX
KBTX.com

City of Huntsville names new police chief

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The City of Huntsville has named a new police chief. Darryle Slaven, a 34-year veteran of the Huntsville Police Department, previously served as the interim chief of police when former Chief Kevin Lunsford retired earlier this year. “After a review of his qualifications, performance as interim,...
HUNTSVILLE, TX
Bay Area Entertainer

Word on the street Texas City/La Marque...

Nitro Extreme at Tanger Outlets, Houston. JOIN US @ 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 𝑪𝒊𝒕𝒚, 𝑻𝒆𝒙𝒂𝒔 DON'T FORGET TO USE PROMO CODE:. 𝟓𝐎𝐅𝐅𝐍𝐈𝐓𝐑𝐎 for $5 OFF EVERY ticket on ANY level of seating DON'T MISS MOTORCYCLES, FIRE STUNTS & MORE 𝑫𝑬𝑪𝑬𝑴𝑩𝑬𝑹 𝟖-𝟏𝟏 𝒂𝒕 Tanger Outlets, Houston Get your tickets NOW: https://nitro.cirqueitalia.com/?cid=FBC !!
TEXAS CITY, TX
wtaw.com

College Station Police Arrests In Cases Where A Retail Store Manager Gets Pepper Sprayed By A Customer And A Hit And Run Where A Bicyclist Was Injured

A manager at the College Station Best Buy store tells police that he was pepper sprayed by an upset customer following an argument about a pickup order. College Station police tracked down the customer in part by getting information from her Best Buy rewards account. According to the CSPD arrest report, the customer said that she dropped the pepper spray outside the store, and when she picked up the cannister she was scared by the manager being behind her, so she sprayed him in the face. The investigating officer believed that the customer was attempting to rationalize her actions. That is after the officer watched store video that showed the manager stayed inside while the customer exited, then returned, sprayed the manager, then left again and drove away. The manager was treated by College Station firefighter E-M-T’s. 20 year old Raven Carter of College Station was arrested on a charge of assault causing bodily injury. Carter is out of jail after posting a $4,000 dollar bond.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Ash Jurberg

Popular burger chain opens new location in Houston

There is good news for burger lovers in Houston. Cult Californian burger company In-N-Out is set to open a fourth location in the Houston area this week. The burger chain has been a hit in Houston, and this one is expected to be just as busy when it opens on Thursday, December 1.
HOUSTON, TX

