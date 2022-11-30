ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Comments / 0

Related
nittanysportsnow.com

Penn State Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament

Fourth-seeded Penn State volleyball is moving forward in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping 13-seed UMBC in three sets before a White Out crowd at Rec Hall. It’s the first NCAA tournament win of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era. Penn State (25-7) won each set by no fewer than eight points. It...
247Sports

Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2

Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
lafayettestudentnews.com

Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year

The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
EASTON, PA
victorybellrings.com

Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty

Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
therecord-online.com

CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down

BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
MILL HALL, PA
therecord-online.com

Williamsport’s Top Hat kicks off Wildcat wrestling season

WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For Central Mountain High School and 23 other schools, the 2022-23 wrestling season kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament in Williamsport and, for the survivors, ends March 9-11, 2023, in Hershey with the PIAA championships. As for...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
State College

New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College

Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Centre Daily

Highest-paying business jobs in State College

Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
PennLive.com

New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening

Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
SHIPPENSBURG, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Man steals credit card, attempts to use at video game store

Lewisburg, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested for allegedly stealing an acquaintance's credit card and attempting to charge items at a video game store. Kyseer Ibn Aziz Wright, 23, met the accuser, a Union County man, on the Grinder app in 2021. State police at Milton say the accuser told them Wright went by the name Aaron Smith on the app. Shortly after the accuser hung out with Wright,...
LEWISBURG, PA
State College

Atherton Street Construction to Shut Down for Winter

Motorists will be getting a break from construction on Atherton Street in State College for a few months. The project is wrapping up for the winter and will resume in the spring as weather permits, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Friday. Sewer line replacement — the major component...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
State College

Passing the gavel

In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
CENTRE COUNTY, PA
247Sports

247Sports

63K+
Followers
402K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy