Olu Fashanu return further elevates rising expectations for 2023 Penn State offensive line
The Penn State football program has plenty of recruiting and transfer battles to wage this winter but the largest roster score likely came in the closing days of November. Left offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, billed by draft-industry experts as a top-tier 2023 prospect, opted to remain on campus for another year.
Onward State
Predicting Which Penn State Football Players Will Stay Or Leave Happy Valley
As the 2022 regular season wrapped up with a 10-2 record for Penn State football, some players face looming decisions about their future. A couple of Nittany Lions have already made their intentions known ahead of the offseason. Interior offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad was the first to announce his intent...
nittanysportsnow.com
Penn State Volleyball Advances in NCAA Tournament
Fourth-seeded Penn State volleyball is moving forward in the NCAA Tournament, sweeping 13-seed UMBC in three sets before a White Out crowd at Rec Hall. It’s the first NCAA tournament win of the Katie Schumacher-Cawley era. Penn State (25-7) won each set by no fewer than eight points. It...
Why Penn State could be heading to the Rose Bowl ahead of Ohio State
The Nittany Lions will find out their bowl destination Sunday.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
lafayettestudentnews.com
Men’s basketball falls to Penn State, Drexel, continues rough start to year
The Lafayette men’s basketball team fell to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Friday night, 70-57, and then lost to the Drexel Dragons on Wednesday night, 64-56, bringing the Leopards to a disappointing 1-7 record to start the season. While the Maroon and White are yet to face a conference opponent this year, this is their worst start since the 2017-2018 campaign.
victorybellrings.com
Penn State Football Needs to Capitalize West Virginia’s Uncertainty
Penn State Football is rarely directly impacted by the uncertainty of another coach. West Virginia is keeping Neal Brown, a decision that has real implications for the future. Penn State Football is exceeding expectations and poised to reach a New Years’ Six Bowl for the first time since 2019. While the Nittany Lions are experiencing success, a geographical neighbor is uncertain if they have the right coach.
therecord-online.com
CMHS Head Football Coach Shanon Manning steps down
BALD EAGLE TOWNSHIP, PA-Central Mountain High School is in the market for a new Head Football Coach. District officials announced Friday the resignation of head coach Shanon Manning. The release from District officials below:. The Keystone Central School District has received a letter of resignation from Central Mountain Head Football...
therecord-online.com
Williamsport’s Top Hat kicks off Wildcat wrestling season
WILLIAMSPORT, PA – For Central Mountain High School and 23 other schools, the 2022-23 wrestling season kicks off Friday at 5 p.m. at the Tom Best Memorial Top Hat Wrestling Tournament in Williamsport and, for the survivors, ends March 9-11, 2023, in Hershey with the PIAA championships. As for...
State College
New Cheesesteak Shop to Open in Downtown State College
Campus Steaks, a new cheesesteak shop, is preparing to open at 119 S. Pugh St. in the former location of Bradley’s Cheesesteaks & Hoagies, which closed in September. The restaurant will serve up authentic Philly cheesesteaks with ingredients brought in fresh from the city, according to the owners. Joe...
State College
Opinion: State College Should Become a 4-Day Workweek Test Lab
Raise your hand if you’re currently working five days a week and would hate dropping down to four. No one? A four-day workweek would be awesome and State College is the perfect place to test it out. Here’s why. State College is already one of the most flexible...
echo-pilot.com
Tales from PA's deer stands: Big bucks, wide racks and long shots
For a couple of years, Alex Stottle of Mifflintown has had his eye on a buck with a wide rack, and this year, he finally got him. Stottle, 61, shot the 7-point buck with a 26¼-inch outside spread Saturday. “This old warrior eluded me the past two years of...
Centre Daily
Highest-paying business jobs in State College
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in State College, PA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as "business and financial operations occupations" were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
New central Pa. casino is just months away from opening
Parx Casino announced this week that the first-ever casino in Cumberland County -- Parx Casino Shippensburg -- will open in February. The 73,000-square-foot mini-casino at 250 South Conestoga Drive in Shippensburg Township will include approximately 500 slot machines and 48 electronic table positions, along with a 100-seat restaurant and sports bar.
Next step in State College Area Connector study will begin this week. Here’s what to know
Crews will set up equipment to assist in counting and documenting traffic in various locations in the study area.
Man steals credit card, attempts to use at video game store
Lewisburg, Pa. — A Williamsport man was arrested for allegedly stealing an acquaintance's credit card and attempting to charge items at a video game store. Kyseer Ibn Aziz Wright, 23, met the accuser, a Union County man, on the Grinder app in 2021. State police at Milton say the accuser told them Wright went by the name Aaron Smith on the app. Shortly after the accuser hung out with Wright,...
State College
Atherton Street Construction to Shut Down for Winter
Motorists will be getting a break from construction on Atherton Street in State College for a few months. The project is wrapping up for the winter and will resume in the spring as weather permits, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said on Friday. Sewer line replacement — the major component...
State College
Passing the gavel
In 2007, after practicing law for 21 years, Pamela Ruest ran for judge of the Centre County Court of Common Pleas. She won her election over a young district magisterial judge just seven years removed from law school, Jonathan Grine. Four years later, Grine ran again—successfully—and the two became colleagues...
Starbucks poised to get new location in downtown State College
“Coming Soon” signs are posted in the Pugh Centre.
Drivers rejoice: Bellefonte gateway reopens after temporary repairs fix collapsed wall
The road was restricted to one lane for nearly three weeks.
