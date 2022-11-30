Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Dollar General Closed a Lot of Stores Because of ViolationsBryan DijkhuizenTexas State
Bears have fur brushed to knit Christmas toysAmy ChristieOtisville, NY
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
Big New Jersey Mall's Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenWayne, NJ
