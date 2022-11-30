NICEVILLE, Fla., December 3, 2022 – After seeing a late lead diminish late in the second half, the No. 8-ranked Monroe College Mustangs men's basketball team rebounded in overtime to defeat Pensacola State College, 70-67, on Friday at Raider Arena as part of the Northwest Florida Classic, hosted by Northwest Florida State College. The Mustangs remain unbeaten at 10-0 with the win, while the Pirates fall to 7-4.

