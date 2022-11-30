ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

How Long Before Bitcoin Price Hits Its Bottom? 3 Likely Scenarios

Crypto investors are somewhat on tenterhooks now as bitcoin has been languishing in the $16,000 levels. The market took a huge fall before tumbling even further which has created anxiety among investors who fear that further bleeding is ahead. Has bitcoin found its bottom? If not, then how long before...
Can the crypto market recover? Orbeon Protocol (ORBN) Sees 260% Price Increase, IMPT.io (IMPT) Trending with Potential gains

Here are two newcomers with potential 10x gains: trailblazing trading platform Orbeon Protocol (ORBN), currently in Phase 2 of its presale with 260% gains recorded, and IMPT.io (IMPT), a fast-moving, eco-friendly carbon offset program also in prelaunch. Read on for more on the excitement surrounding these two up-and-coming companies. >>BUY...
Oryen Network surges an astonishing 200% during ICO, while Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap declined sharply

Oryen has reached new heights after topping $0.15 in the ongoing presale. The project is now up 200% despite the declining crypto markets. Oryen is adding more members as investors gear up for the bullish run in 2023. Aptos, Klaytn, and Uniswap are some projects that fell sharply in decline. Most traders now shy away from top cryptos as they took the hardest hits following FTX’s collapse.
Apecoin (APE), Dogecoin (DOGE), And Snowfall Protocol (SNW): Top 3 Cryptocurrencies Set to Pump in December 2022

While major industry players like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ether (ETH) continue to fall in value, investors are now shifting their funds to projects that show colossal potential going forward and that are still strongly rooted amidst the ongoing bear conditions. Among the projects favored by movers dumping Ethereum (ETH) and Bitcoin (BTC) networks is Snowfall Protocol (SNW).
The 7 Best Cryptocurrencies to Invest in for 2023

After a painful downturn, the cryptocurrency market is looking to stage a rebound and investors need to get focused on the right opportunities for a rally. When looking at the best coins to buy, it is important to target those with the potential for large growth and big revenue gains.
Cross-Chain Giants To Watch Closely In This Next Crypto Cycle

Innovation of Web3 technology continues to proliferate. During the last bull market (starting from just prior to DeFi Summer 2020), a significant number of projects with novel applications emerged, receiving the attention of venture capital, as well as wider community support. Technology and markets in Web3 move rapidly, and the...
Why Galaxy Digital Purchased Assets Auctioned In Celsius Network's Bankruptcy

Crypto lender Celsius Network is undergoing the auction of its assets as part of the bankruptcy proceedings. The company was affected by the collapse of the Terra (LUNA) ecosystem and hedge fund Three Arrows Capital (3AC). While Celsius was forced to halt operations, other companies in the industry benefited and...
No Love Lost: Why Bitcoin Is Becoming ‘Irrelevant,’ According To ECB Officials

Bitcoin has been under the radar of the the European Central Bank and now the level of monitoring has grown to such extent that puts Bitcoin in a bad light. The ECB has made a caustic comment arguing against providing regulatory validity to bitcoin, claiming that the cryptocurrency is experiencing an “artificially induced” final hurrah before totally losing its importance.
Here’s why Snowfall Protocol (SNW) is soaring ahead of Huobi Token (HT) and Celo (CGLD)

The crypto market is growing popular every day, with more and more people investing in digital assets. Unfortunately, not all platforms are created equal when it comes to trading cryptocurrencies. In this article, we will introduce you to the three well-known platforms in the crypto trading space: Snowfall Protocol (SNW), Huobi (HT), and Celo (CGLD).
Polygon Whale Deposits $12M In MATIC To Coinbase, Damper For Latest Rally?

Data shows a Polygon whale has deposited $12 million in MATIC to the crypto exchange Coinbase, something that may put a damper on the crypto’s latest rally. Polygon Has Rallied Up By More Than 10% In The Last Seven Days. The past week has seen many top cryptos surmount...
How Low Can Bitcoin Go? Here’s What Delta Price Says

The Bitcoin “delta price,” which has acted as the bottom during previous cycles, may once again hold the answers for a cyclical low this time as well. Bitcoin Delta Price Currently Has A Value Of Around $12.8k. As pointed out by an analyst in a CryptoQuant post, BTC...
Bitcoin At $500K No Longer Possible, Galaxy Digital CEO Says, As He Backtracks

Bitcoin seems to have reached a point when even its biggest and most bullish admirers and investors are slowly losing hope in the crypto asset altogether. In fact, no less than well-known crypto advocate and Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz, who, back in March 2022, said the maiden cryptocurrency will hit $500,000 by 2027, dialed down his predictions owing to the subpar performance of BTC.
BingX Announces Its Verified Proof of Reserve With Mazars

BingX, one of the leading crypto exchanges, took the lead and published its Proof-of-Reserve report verified by Mazars, a trusted third-party auditor, offering BingX’s customers additional transparency and reassurance that their cryptocurrency holdings are collateralized, with collateralization ratios of 132%, 122%, 186%, and 112% for BTC, ETH, USDC, and USDT respectively, exist on the blockchain and under the control of BingX.
Rocketize, Cardano, and Cosmos are Three Crypto Projects with Huge Earning Potential

The diversity of the blockchain provides users with an opportunity to invest in their preferred niche. It also affords users the opportunity for portfolio diversification as users can benefit from a diverse pool of profit. Rocketize (JATO), Cardano (ADA), and Cosmos (ATOM) are three huge crypto projects in different niches...
Whales Still Give SHIB Lots Of Love, Despite Token Gaining Only 2% In Last 7 Days

SHIB continues to perform poorly as it repeatedly fails to gain any kind of momentum to climb to higher trading prices. Although listed as the 15th largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization courtesy of its $5.45 billion overall valuation, the digital asset’s current value is not something to be happy about especially for holders and investors.

