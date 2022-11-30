Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
stonybrookathletics.com
Ross Earns First-Place Finish For Men's Track & Field at Rutgers Holiday Classic
NEW YORK, N.Y. – The Stony Brook University men's track and field team opened their indoor season at the Rutgers Holiday Classic hosted by Rutgers on Friday at Armory Track in New York City. Graduate Colin Ross earned Stony Brook's only first-place finish of the day in the 5000...
stonybrookathletics.com
Vargas-Reyes Posts Career-High in Points but Seawolves Topped by Penn
PHILADELPHIA, Pa. – The Seawolves and Quakers met for the second time in as many seasons as Penn was able to avenge its loss at Stony Brook from last season with a 73-53 win on Thursday night at The Palestra. The Quakers took control of the game early in...
midislandtimes.com
Levittown athletes commit to play at colleges
Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities. The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark...
Iona Prep football players making money off the field after signing NIL deals
Iona Prep football standout quarterback Ajani Sheppard and linebacker Zyian Moultrie-Goddard recently signed NIL deals.
Herald Community Newspapers
Friends return to the field 41 years later
They say the sun always seems to shine for the annual Oceanside Turkey Bowl. And they’re right. It was a beautiful low 50 degrees and bright sunny day on Nov. 26 when the Oceanside High School Class of 1984 held is 41st annual Turkey Bowl game. The game was...
newyorkalmanack.com
The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island
The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
Police ID teen driver in fatal Lynbrook crash as former Roosevelt HS football player
According to police, Nasir Reid, was behind the wheel of a BMW on Ocean Avenue just after midnight on Tuesday.
Western Queens Gazette
Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island
The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
longisland.com
Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award
Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works.
longislandbusiness.com
Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study
SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
thefordhamram.com
Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx
When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police
FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
greaterlongisland.com
Sailing rivals turned friends open Capriotti’s Sandwich Shops in Selden and Hauppauge
GreaterPortJeff coverage is funded in part by Toast Coffee + Kitchen, where every day is National Take Your Best Friend to Brunch Day! Locations in Patchogue, Bay Shore and Port Jeff Station. Competition really is a good thing. Just ask entrepreneurs Walter Henry and William Denslow. The longtime pals met...
midislandtimes.com
Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner
Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
Sally's Apizza celebrates grand opening in Fairfield
The New Haven original opened the doors to its third location on Commerce Drive, right off I-95 with a party Thursday night.
Dix Hills residents on edge after series of car break-ins
The latest community to be hit is the hamlet of Dix Hills in Suffolk County. Police have been piecing together clues thanks to surveillance cameras on front doors.
juliensjournal.com
Hempstead Principal Announces Plan to Retire at Conclusion of the School Year
Long-time Hempstead High School Principal Lee Kolker announced his plans to retire at the conclusion of the current 2022-2023 school year. Kolker has dedicated his 30-plus-year career to the school, serving as its principal for 15 years after first serving as a math teacher and later assistant principal. A search...
New York's COVID reinfection rate highest on Long Island amid 'tripledemic' concerns
COVID reinfection is on the rise, in fact, the biggest surge in cases is right here on Long Island.
Nassau HUB eyed as possible site for new casino
Las Vegas Sands, one of the largest gambling companies in the world, is looking to apply for the right to build a casino on Long Island.
Bethpage homeowners claim athletic field construction tore down trees, led to rat infestations
The superintendent's statement did not give a timeline for the completion of the project or when trees would be installed.
Comments / 0