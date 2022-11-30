The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.

NASSAU COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO