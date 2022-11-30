ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stony Brook, NY

midislandtimes.com

Levittown athletes commit to play at colleges

Twelve athletes from Division Avenue High School and General Douglas MacArthur High School in the Levittown Public School District signed letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at a variety of colleges and universities. The talented athletes gathered with family members and coaches at their respective schools to mark...
LEVITTOWN, NY
Herald Community Newspapers

Friends return to the field 41 years later

They say the sun always seems to shine for the annual Oceanside Turkey Bowl. And they’re right. It was a beautiful low 50 degrees and bright sunny day on Nov. 26 when the Oceanside High School Class of 1984 held is 41st annual Turkey Bowl game. The game was...
OCEANSIDE, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

The Hidden History of Nassau County, Long Island

The Nassau County Historical Society will host “The Hidden History of Nassau County,” a program with Richard Panchyk on Sunday, December 4th. In this illustrated talk, Richard Panchyk will show the changes Nassau has gone through and uncovers some of the hidden remnants of a time long gone. Author of 50 books, Richard Panchyk has written more than a dozen on Long Island history, including: Nassau County Through Time; Roosevelt Field; and Abandoned Long Island. His talk will include highlights from several of his books.
NASSAU COUNTY, NY
Western Queens Gazette

Wild Turkeys of Eastern Long Island

The Turkey is an animal associated with nature. The past few years I have been seeing flocks of wild turkeys walking in Mattituck Long Island. This is a recent occurrence. Amazing!. Nassau and Suffolk counties have a combined population of about 6,000 scattered in pockets, according to the New York...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longisland.com

Suffolk County Executive Bellone Announces North Shore Rail Trail Project Wins Quality of Life Award

Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone and Legislator Sarah Anker today announced that the North Shore Rail Trail project is the winner of this year’s American Society of Civil Engineers Quality of Life Award. The Quality of Life Award is presented to a project that has improved the quality of life for residents on Long Island. The award was accepted by members from the Suffolk County Department of Public Works. 
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
longislandbusiness.com

Nassau, Suffolk County Tax Refunds Among Largest in New York: Study

SmartAsset has released a study on the places receiving the largest tax refunds in New York. The analysis compared the total amount of money refunded to residents in each county by the total number of refunds given out in each county, using the most recent IRS data. According to this study, Nassau and Suffolk County residents received among the largest average tax refunds in New York.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
thefordhamram.com

Branch Out with These Underrated Italian Spots in the Bronx

When choosing a spot to eat on Arthur Avenue, there are a few popular places that jump to mind. Enzo’s, Simon’s Deli and Bagels, Estrellita Poblana III and Full Moon Pizza are a few Fordham student staples. While it may be easy to stick with what you know,...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Man stabbed in Taco Bell parking lot on Long Island: police

FARMINGDALE, N.Y. (PIX11) – A Long Island man allegedly stabbed another man in the parking lot of a Taco Bell, police said. The stabbing happened in Farmingdale at the Taco Bell on Broadhollow Road around 7:20 p.m. Thursday, according to the Suffolk County Police Department. John Davis-Hernandez, a 20-year-old Bay Shore resident, allegedly confronted a […]
FARMINGDALE, NY
midislandtimes.com

Town welcomes new owner of Embassy Diner

Oyster Bay Town Supervisor Joseph Saladino and Receiver of Taxes Jeffrey P. Pravato, along with Islip Town Supervisor Angie Carpenter and local community leaders, welcomed Gus Tsiorvas – the new owner of Embassy Diner to Bethpage. The Embassy Diner, located at 4280 Hempstead Turnpike in Bethpage, has been in business for 62 years. Gus is no stranger to the business. His father, Peter Tsiorvas, owned the Seaford Palace Diner in the 1990s before helming the Oconee East Diner in Islip, in which he remains a partner.
BETHPAGE, NY

