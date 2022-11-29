Read full article on original website
Undefeated No. 1 Buckeyes look for third-straight NCFA Championship against No. 2 Gordon StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Medical school degree track aimed to prepare students to help rural, underserved communitiesThe LanternLima, OH
What’s Up: Holiday festivitiesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 3-seed Ohio State ‘excited’ for NCAA Tournament, hosts Tennessee StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Ohio State’s Playoff Chances: Can the No. 5 Buckeyes still make the CFP?The LanternColumbus, OH
247Sports
College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season
The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring
One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
Tom Herman Announces He's Landed New College Football Job
Tom Herman has accepted a head coaching job with the FAU football program, per ESPN college football insider Pete Thamel. The veteran coach will meet his new team later this afternoon. Herman has been out of a coaching job since 2021 when he served as an offensive analyst for the...
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
247Sports
USC QB Caleb Williams confident he is 'the best' as Trojans star looks to join fraternity of Heisman winners
Resumes for the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be complete after conference championship games this weekend, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams sits as the betting favorite entering the No. 4 Trojans' Pac-12 Championship Game clash with No. 11 Utah Friday in Las Vegas. Williams, who followed first-year USC head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Los Angeles this past offseason, enters Friday with 3,714 yards and 34 touchdowns passing with just three interceptions on the season, and one more big outing from him Friday all but secures his place as the first USC Heisman winner since former running back Reggie Bush in 2005.
Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top
Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
Eleven Warriors
Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud One of 11 Finalists For The Manning Award
C.J. Stroud has made the cut as a finalist for yet another prestigious individual honor. The Buckeye passer is one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate quarterback judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States. The honor takes bowl performances into consideration, which means the winner won't be determined until January.
Florida Atlantic Football Hires Former Texas Coach Tom Herman, per Report
The former Texas coach is getting another chance to lead an FBS program.
WTOL-TV
Reports: Michigan's Blake Corum having knee surgery, will miss rest of year
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan star running back Blake Corum will have surgery on his injured knee and miss the rest of the season, according to multiple reports. The news was first reported Thursday afternoon by NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and confirmed by Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. Corum hurt...
Iowa State football, coach Matt Campbell part ways with OC Tom Manning after four seasons
Iowa State football and head coach Matt Campbell parted ways with offensive coordinator Tom Manning this week after four seasons with the Cyclones, according to multiple reports Friday morning. Manning was in his second stint with Iowa State staff. Strength and conditioning director Dave Andrews will also not return in...
