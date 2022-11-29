ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

College football transfer portal: Best available starting quarterback jobs for 2023 season

The quarterback carousel in the NCAA transfer portal will have serious ramifications on the 2023 season because there are only a finite number of starting quarterback gigs available and opportunity is everything. Caleb Williams-to-USC changed the Trojans' trajectory dramatically. Bo Nix (from Auburn to Oregon), Michael Penix Jr. (from Indiana to Washington) and Spencer Rattler (from Oklahoma to South Carolina) all turned out to be enormous moves. According to 247Sports' Chris Hummer, nearly 70% of four- and five-star quarterback recruits from the 2017-19 classes transferred at least once. It's shaping up to be another hectic reshuffling of quarterback talent in the 2023 transfer portal cycle.
The Spun

Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Is Reportedly Transferring

One of the most iconic recruits of the 2022 football recruiting class is transferring after just one season with his team. Decoldest Crawford, who made headlines thanks to his unique name, committed to and played for Nebraska during the 2022 campaign. However, he's ready for a new team. After watching...
247Sports

USC QB Caleb Williams confident he is 'the best' as Trojans star looks to join fraternity of Heisman winners

Resumes for the 2022 Heisman Trophy will be complete after conference championship games this weekend, and USC quarterback Caleb Williams sits as the betting favorite entering the No. 4 Trojans' Pac-12 Championship Game clash with No. 11 Utah Friday in Las Vegas. Williams, who followed first-year USC head coach Lincoln Riley from Oklahoma to Los Angeles this past offseason, enters Friday with 3,714 yards and 34 touchdowns passing with just three interceptions on the season, and one more big outing from him Friday all but secures his place as the first USC Heisman winner since former running back Reggie Bush in 2005.
On3.com

Heisman hot board after Week 13: One alone at the top

Heisman voters Matt Zenitz and Mike Huguenin provide weekly updates on who leads the Heisman race for them. Here is how each has the field after Week 13. 1. USC QB Caleb Williams: Barring a drastic turn in events, Williams will win the Heisman. + Season stats: 268-of-407 (65.8 percent),...
Eleven Warriors

Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud One of 11 Finalists For The Manning Award

C.J. Stroud has made the cut as a finalist for yet another prestigious individual honor. The Buckeye passer is one of 11 finalists for the Manning Award, which is presented annually to the collegiate quarterback judged by the Sugar Bowl Committee to be the best in the United States. The honor takes bowl performances into consideration, which means the winner won't be determined until January.
