This Middle of Nowhere Restaurant Has Some of the Best Steak in all of New YorkTravel MavenDuanesburg, NY
Longtime Watervliet residents have donated a Christmas tree to City Hall.Raj GuleriaWatervliet, NY
Downtown Albany shops to offer lots of hot chocolate on Dec. 3Raj GuleriaAlbany, NY
This Abandoned Massachusetts Neighborhood has Been Turned into a Gorgeous ParkTravel MavenWilliamstown, MA
This is The Oldest City in New YorkTy D.Albany, NY
Troy Now initiative continues downtown
The City of Troy is moving forward with its Troy Now initiative, using American Rescue Plan Act funds to revitalize parts of the city. One of those projects is the demolition of the Taylor Apartments.
WNYT
North Adams police receive grant
Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
Hudson fire chief to step down after 8 years at helm
Hudson Fire Chief Anthony Demarco Jr. will step down from his post at the end of December, according to a dedication penned by Catskill Fire Company.
5 things to know this Thursday, December 1
The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt
On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
The Albany Academies to reorganize by division
The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
iheart.com
Dancing in the Woods
Albany Med is hosting their annual Dancing in the Woods gala to benefit the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med. Gourmet food stations and desserts will be provided by Franklin Plaza / Michael’s Catering. Music will be...
Siena College names 13th president
Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
Albany ENT and Allergy Services names first CEO
Albany ENT and Allergy Services has named its first-ever CEO.
Clean Energy Kathy Takes 5-Minute Plane Ride from Albany to Glens Falls
I appreciate the lengths people go to hold our public officials accountable, y'all do some pretty good sleuthing, but this - in my humble opinion - was some next-level stuff. A story circulated on Albany Reddit recently chronicling the traveling itinerary for New York Governor Kathy Hochul, as she hurried to a clean energy meeting in the North Country.
Johnstown bar, “Cheers” looking for new owner
If you've ever wanted to own your own bar, now's your chance! A quaint local bar, Cheers in Johnstown, is for sale.
saratogatodaynewspaper.com
Schuylerville Senior Lauren King Wins 2022 Heisman Scholarship
SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville High School senior Lauren King was named a 2022 School Winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship, according to a release on the District’s website. The Heisman Scholarship is awarded to outstanding scholar-athletes who show leadership qualities in their school and community. “I’m the youngest...
Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder
Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
Update on missing Schenectady teenager case
The Schenectady Police Department has released an update on the Samantha Humphrey case.
informnny.com
Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks
FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
New upscale American restaurant opening in Pittsfield
Jae's Grille, an upscale American restaurant, is soon set to open at 7 Winter Street in Pittsfield. The restaurant is owned by Jae Chung, who is also the owner of Jae's at the Hilton Garden Inn, an Asian Fusion restaurant.
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs
One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
cnyhomepage.com
Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam
AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
saratogaspringspolitics.com
Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen
In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
Hiana to become the latest Thompson in Albany lax
The last name Thompson is a familiar one to Capital Region lacrosse fans. Lyle and Miles Thompson both set records and won the Tewaaraton Award while starring at UAlbany. Now their brother Hiana will make his Albany debut for the Firewolves.
