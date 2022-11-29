ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

WNYT

North Adams police receive grant

Police officers in North Adams could start wearing body cameras as soon as early 2023. Our media partners at the Berkshire Eagle report that’s thanks to a state grant worth nearly $100,000. The department has not yet chosen a vendor. The chief tells the eagle he expects that the...
NORTH ADAMS, MA
NEWS10 ABC

5 things to know this Thursday, December 1

The Warren County Sheriff's Office has made an arrest after a shooting outside the Queensbury Walmart. And in Troy, the police department has received federal funding for a new threat assessment and management team, to fight domestic terrorism. Those stories headline today's five things to know.
TROY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

PHOTOS: Glens Falls decks the halls for Christkindlmarkt

On Friday night, a swath of Glens Falls' residents bundled up and came out to City Park. Clustered along Glen Street, as city police officers directed traffic away to clear a path. Sorry, everyone, but you'll have to find another way to the South Glens Falls bridge for a while. Santa Claus is coming to town.
GLENS FALLS, NY
NEWS10 ABC

The Albany Academies to reorganize by division

The Albany Academies recently announced a new plan, under which the current Albany Academy for Girls at 140 Academy Road will house the Early Childhood Center, Lower School, and Middle School and the current Albany Academy at 135 Academy Road will house the Upper School.
ALBANY, NY
iheart.com

Dancing in the Woods

Albany Med is hosting their annual Dancing in the Woods gala to benefit the Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at the Bernard & Millie Duker Children's Hospital at Albany Med. Gourmet food stations and desserts will be provided by Franklin Plaza / Michael’s Catering. Music will be...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Siena College names 13th president

Siena College announced its 13th president after a board meeting on December 2. Recommended by the presidential search committee and with unanimous support of the College's Board of Trustees, Charles Seifert, Ph.D., has been officially appointed the 13th president of Siena College.
LOUDONVILLE, NY
saratogatodaynewspaper.com

Schuylerville Senior Lauren King Wins 2022 Heisman Scholarship

SCHUYLERVILLE — Schuylerville High School senior Lauren King was named a 2022 School Winner for the Heisman High School Scholarship, according to a release on the District’s website. The Heisman Scholarship is awarded to outstanding scholar-athletes who show leadership qualities in their school and community. “I’m the youngest...
SCHUYLERVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Troy “love triangle” suspect sentenced for murder

Rensselaer County District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly announced the sentencing of Joseph Dominquez-Carle, 27, of Troy to 25 years in prison and five years post release supervision. Donnelly reports Dominquez-Carle is sentenced for his role in the murder of Michael McMahon.
TROY, NY
informnny.com

Hunter pronounced dead in Adirondacks

FORT ANN, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, a hunter was pronounced dead along an Adirondack trail near Lake George, after being found by New York State forest rangers. Around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 27, rangers received a report of a hunter having cardiac issues while traversing the Pilot Knob trail connecting to the trailhead of Buck Mountain. Rangers arrived, along with the Pilot Knob Fire Department, and found the hiker unconscious.
PILOT KNOB, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Chris Mathiesen, Past Public Safety Commissioner, On the Continuing Crisis of Violence in Downtown Saratoga Springs

One of the problematic aspects of allowing bars in Saratoga Springs to stay open until 4AM that has not been focused on is the impact this has on the city’s police department. In addition to the verbal abuse police suffer, officers are routinely placed in a volatile and dangerous situation as they try to cope with crowds of drunks in the downtown bar area. It is only a matter of time before more people, including police officers are hurt. In addition, officers who must routinely respond to the eruptions on Caroline Street are not available to quickly respond to other incidents that may occur simultaneously in other areas of the city. If this situation is not addressed, the city will find it increasingly difficult to attract and keep officers.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Concern over new homeless shelter in Amsterdam

AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The mayor of Amsterdam organized what’s being called a “conversation” Thursday night to discuss concerns over plans for a new homeless shelter in the city. NEWS10 has more from outside of the closed-door meeting. “I don’t want to say I’m concerned yet....
AMSTERDAM, NY
saratogaspringspolitics.com

Montagnino Calls For the Council To Condemn DA Karen Heggen

In a Kafkaesque special meeting on Monday, November 28, the Saratoga Springs City Council attempted to pass a resolution crafted by Public Safety Commissioner James Montagnino that, in the most bravura rhetoric, denounces Saratoga County’s District Attorney Karen Heggen. At the end of this blog is the full text...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY

