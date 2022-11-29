ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jurupa Valley, CA

Local Teams Lose Nonleague Games

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague regular-season opener against visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy of La Cañada Flintridge, 21-2, last Saturday, as sophomores Leora Freeman and Armine Zelveyan each scored once.
FSHA, Flintridge Prep Win Season Openers

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ water polo team won its nonleague season opener over visiting Burbank, 14-9, last Thursday. Alex Thein led the team with four goals while Victoria Barry and Nico Seaver each added three...
Burbank Drops Season Opener at Flintridge Prep

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague season opener at Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge, 13-8, last Thursday. Senior Rebecca Zakarian registered three goals, four steals and one assist, senior...
Bulldogs Improve Record to 2-0

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team edged visiting Hart High of Newhall, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader. The Bulldogs (2-0 overall) will visit La...
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect

Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
Burroughs, Burbank Play South Bay Schools

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball team lost its Battle of the Beach Tournament opener against West High of Torrance, 57-46, on Monday. Senior Izzy Roderick poured in 20 points while sophomore Mariam Fahs and junior...
Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Tournaments

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season by defeating Quartz Hill, 65-62, in a San Gabriel Tournament game on Monday. Senior Sattwik Banerjee led the team with 35...
Nitros, Falcons, Tornados in Nonleague Action

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost a nonleague game at Royal High in Simi Valley, 85-45, on Monday. Senior Dior Pierre led with 11 points while junior Christian Pierre racked up 10 points. Senior...
JBHS’ Galustians in CIF Finals

First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burroughs High School sophomore Isabella Galustians represented the Bears as the school’s lone participant at the CIF Southern Section Division II finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last Saturday. She finished the 3-mile race 71st...
Mayfield Junior to Compete in Postseason Tournaments

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School athletics play an important part in its Whole Child educational program. The “A” volleyball and “A” flag football teams recently qualified for the Independent League’s postseason tournaments. Additionally, Mayfield’s “B” flag football squad capped off an undefeated season following a 26-6 victory over Chandler.
Poly Loses State Playoff Opener

First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team officially ended its season after losing at Santa Fe Christian High in Solana Beach, 25-20, 27-25, 28-26, in the first round of the CIF-SS State Division II playoffs last Tuesday. Poly’s...
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship

DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA

Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil

Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas

As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
