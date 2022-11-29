Read full article on original website
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Ex-State Trooper shot to death after kidnapping teen and killing entire family.Rooted ExpeditionsRiverside, CA
University of La Verne Names Dean for College of Health and Community Well-BeingUniversity of La VerneLa Verne, CA
outlooknewspapers.com
Local Teams Lose Nonleague Games
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague regular-season opener against visiting Flintridge Sacred Heart Academy of La Cañada Flintridge, 21-2, last Saturday, as sophomores Leora Freeman and Armine Zelveyan each scored once.
outlooknewspapers.com
FSHA, Flintridge Prep Win Season Openers
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Outlook Valley Sun. The Flintridge Prep varsity girls’ water polo team won its nonleague season opener over visiting Burbank, 14-9, last Thursday. Alex Thein led the team with four goals while Victoria Barry and Nico Seaver each added three...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burbank Drops Season Opener at Flintridge Prep
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity girls’ water polo team lost its nonleague season opener at Flintridge Prep in La Cañada Flintridge, 13-8, last Thursday. Senior Rebecca Zakarian registered three goals, four steals and one assist, senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs Improve Record to 2-0
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ soccer team edged visiting Hart High of Newhall, 2-1, in a nonleague game last Thursday. Individual statistics were not reported to the Burbank Leader. The Bulldogs (2-0 overall) will visit La...
ocsportszone.com
FOOTBALL BOWL GAME NOTES: Pacific Coast League teams earn some respect
Laguna Hills football players and coaches celebrate after winning the CIF Division 8 title. The Hawks rallied for a 28-27 victory over Golden Valley Saturday. (Photo courtesy Laguna Hills Athletics). Two of the teams are in the bowl games; five from Orange County advance. The Pacific Coast League, the higher...
outlooknewspapers.com
Burroughs, Burbank Play South Bay Schools
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burroughs High School varsity girls’ basketball team lost its Battle of the Beach Tournament opener against West High of Torrance, 57-46, on Monday. Senior Izzy Roderick poured in 20 points while sophomore Mariam Fahs and junior...
outlooknewspapers.com
Bulldogs, Bears Compete in Tournaments
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. The Burbank High School varsity boys’ basketball team picked up its first win of the season by defeating Quartz Hill, 65-62, in a San Gabriel Tournament game on Monday. Senior Sattwik Banerjee led the team with 35...
outlooknewspapers.com
Nitros, Falcons, Tornados in Nonleague Action
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. The Glendale High School varsity boys’ basketball team lost a nonleague game at Royal High in Simi Valley, 85-45, on Monday. Senior Dior Pierre led with 11 points while junior Christian Pierre racked up 10 points. Senior...
outlooknewspapers.com
JBHS’ Galustians in CIF Finals
First published in the Nov. 26 print issue of the Burbank Leader. Burroughs High School sophomore Isabella Galustians represented the Bears as the school’s lone participant at the CIF Southern Section Division II finals at Mt. San Antonio College in Walnut last Saturday. She finished the 3-mile race 71st...
outlooknewspapers.com
Mayfield Junior to Compete in Postseason Tournaments
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. Mayfield Junior School athletics play an important part in its Whole Child educational program. The “A” volleyball and “A” flag football teams recently qualified for the Independent League’s postseason tournaments. Additionally, Mayfield’s “B” flag football squad capped off an undefeated season following a 26-6 victory over Chandler.
outlooknewspapers.com
Poly Loses State Playoff Opener
First published in the Nov. 17 print issue of the Pasadena Outlook. The Polytechnic varsity girls’ volleyball team officially ended its season after losing at Santa Fe Christian High in Solana Beach, 25-20, 27-25, 28-26, in the first round of the CIF-SS State Division II playoffs last Tuesday. Poly’s...
thedowneypatriot.com
Vikings capture CIF D4 Championship
DOWNEY – For the fourth time in school history, the Downey High School football team has brought home a championship. In dominating fashion, the Vikings defense, and a balanced scoring attack, led the Vikings to a blowout, 40-7, win over undefeated Cypress Friday night (November 25) at Western High in the CIF-Southern Section Division 4 Championship.
ocsportszone.com
Final on CIF Regional Football Championship Bowl Game on Friday Dec. 2
It’s the start of a big weekend for five Orange County high school football teams that will competing in the CIF State Regional Bowl Games. Northwood, the CIF Division 8 championship, will be playing Kennedy of Delano Friday, Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. OC Sports Zone will provide updates...
Bakersfield DL Grant Buckey Flips Commitment to UCLA
Bakersfield (Calif.) Liberty defensive lineman Grant Buckey has flipped his commitment from USC to UCLA. Buckey tweeted his commitment to the Bruins on Thursday morning. The Bruins had stayed on Buckey even after his commitment to the Trojans. He took his first of three scheduled in-state official visits to UCLA...
gardenavalleynews.org
Ex-GHS coach, remembered at Rowley Pk. vigil
Former Gardena High assistant football coach and long- time Los Angeles Unified School District teacher and dean Ron Williams passed away of an apparent heart attack at age 52 on Nov. 11 while he and his wife, Sherrell, were visiting Sherrell’s family in Oakland. Williams was an assistant football...
jammin1057.com
Pac- 12 Championship USC vs. Utah In Las Vegas
As a USC Alumni, I am excited that the Trojans will face Utes in my hometown. The Pac-12 conference extended its agreement to at least 2023 to play its championship game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. The game Friday between No. 4 USC and No. 12 Utah will be...
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
Recruiting Fact or Fiction: Dont'e Thornton to USC, Pitt's Downturn, Ty Thompson to the Portal
In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction — Recruiting Edition, he predicts whether Dont'e Thornton will land at USC...
OC Team Qualifies for Pop Warner Football Super Bowl
A south Orange County Pop Warner football team is gearing up to participate in the youth league's Super Bowl in Florida this weekend.
Pac-12 Championship Prediction: Las Vegas to Host High-Stakes Showdown Between Utah and USC
Our college football experts predict, pick and preview the Pac-12 Football Championship Game between the Utah Utes and USC Trojans, with kickoff time, TV channel and spread.
