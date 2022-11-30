Read full article on original website
Olu Fashanu return further elevates rising expectations for 2023 Penn State offensive line
The Penn State football program has plenty of recruiting and transfer battles to wage this winter but the largest roster score likely came in the closing days of November. Left offensive tackle Olu Fashanu, billed by draft-industry experts as a top-tier 2023 prospect, opted to remain on campus for another year.
Penn State Daily Headlines: Friday, December 2
Welcome to the Lions247 With Fight On State Penn State Daily Headlines page. We are happy to provide this as a service to our community and to the rest of the Nittany Nation. News about Penn State football, recruiting and other sports is available all year long anymore. Rather than have you break your browser searching for it all, we're here to collect as much of it as possible in one place. Why? Because we know it helps Penn State fans AND because we know we have the best online community where people will discuss what they read — whatever the source.
