ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Ella Napoleon, 96, of Loganville

Tim Stewart Funeral Home announces with great sorrow the sad news of the passing of Widow Frank Napoleon née Ella Dugué, on November 28, 2022, at the age of 96 years in Loganville, Georgia. Tim Stewart Funeral Home extends sympathy to her daughters Lise, Gladys, Rose, Delcarmise, Nikette,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia

If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
GEORGIA STATE
Monroe Local News

Walton County lights up for Christmas

Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
WALTON COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Walton Village Apartments is the winner in the 2022 fall decorating contest

After a month of voting, Walton Village Apartments overwhelmingly won the fall decorating contest between A. Highland Village Apartments and B. Walton Village Apartments. In 2020, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.
MONROE, GA
Red and Black

Holiday season in Athens begins with annual Parade of Lights

Editors note: The Red & Black participated in this year's Downtown Parade of Lights. This reporter was not participating in the parade. On Thursday night, thousands of people gathered along the streets of downtown Athens to experience the traditional Downtown Parade of Lights. For over a decade, the parade has been an anticipated event for locals and people of surrounding areas to kickstart the holiday season.
ATHENS, GA
accesswdun.com

NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in Bethlehem

Northeast Georgia Health System officials gathered Thursday to break ground on a new medical plaza in Bethlehem. “Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners said.
BETHLEHEM, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community

Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
BRASELTON, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Lidl rezoning request for NE Cobb store delayed to February

The discount grocer Lidl’s rezoning request to build a store in Northeast Cobb is being continued to February. So is a previously delayed application to build a standalone Starbucks coffee shop at Paper Mill Village. They were to have been heard Tuesday by the Cobb Planning Commission. Lidl filed...
gwinnettforum.com

NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions

Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
LAWRENCEVILLE, GA
Monroe Local News

Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.

If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents

LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
WALTON COUNTY, GA
cobbcountycourier.com

Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9

The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Mary Virginia McGuffey, 86, of Monroe

Mary Virginia McGuffey, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 655 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. John King and Pastor Matt Watson will officiate. Mary retired...
MONROE, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy