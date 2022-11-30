Read full article on original website
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ella Napoleon, 96, of Loganville
Tim Stewart Funeral Home announces with great sorrow the sad news of the passing of Widow Frank Napoleon née Ella Dugué, on November 28, 2022, at the age of 96 years in Loganville, Georgia. Tim Stewart Funeral Home extends sympathy to her daughters Lise, Gladys, Rose, Delcarmise, Nikette,...
4 Great Seafood Places in Georgia
If you live in Georgia and you love going out with your friends and family members from time to time, here is a list of four amazing seafood restaurants that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely put them on your list and pay them a visit soon.
Monroe Local News
Walton County lights up for Christmas
Beginning with Social Circle on Nov. 18, and ending with the City of Monroe on Dec. 8, one by one Walton County’s cities have ushered in the 2022 Christmas Season. Walnut Grove was the most recent with the tree lighting on Nov. 19. Members of the community gathered at Walnut Grove City Hall for an afternoon and evening of holiday celebration with games for the kids, a visit by Santa, hot chocolate and smore’s and of coure, the lighting of the Christmas Tree.
Monroe Local News
Walton Village Apartments is the winner in the 2022 fall decorating contest
After a month of voting, Walton Village Apartments overwhelmingly won the fall decorating contest between A. Highland Village Apartments and B. Walton Village Apartments. In 2020, Highland Village Apartments and Walton Village Apartments found a unique way to cope with the restrictive lifestyle the pandemic had imposed on them. By the time fall came around, they were ready. Residents in the two apartment complexes decorated the front of each property in a fall theme and asked voters to choose the winner.
Red and Black
Holiday season in Athens begins with annual Parade of Lights
Editors note: The Red & Black participated in this year's Downtown Parade of Lights. This reporter was not participating in the parade. On Thursday night, thousands of people gathered along the streets of downtown Athens to experience the traditional Downtown Parade of Lights. For over a decade, the parade has been an anticipated event for locals and people of surrounding areas to kickstart the holiday season.
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
accesswdun.com
NGHS breaks ground on new medical plaza in Bethlehem
Northeast Georgia Health System officials gathered Thursday to break ground on a new medical plaza in Bethlehem. “Northeast Georgia Health System has been a key part of this community for years, with the Barrow hospital providing our people with the care they need,” Pat Graham, chairman of the Barrow County Board of Commissioners said.
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Heating bill assistance program opens for several metro counties
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There’s good news if you need help paying your heating bill. The nonprofit Partnership for Community Action, Inc. is offering a one-time payment program for those eligible in Dekalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton counties. Those who are eligible will be able to...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Fischer Homes closes on final phase of Braselton master-planned community
Fischer Homes purchased the final phase of land at The Reserve at Liberty Park master-planned development in Braselton from Walton Global. Fischer is building 139 single-family homes from its Designer Collection in the gated Jackson County community. The homebuilder acquired the first phase of the 70-acre parcel in 2021 through...
Gwinnett County to hold public hearing Monday on budget
Chairwoman Nicole Love Hendrickson is proposing a $2.26 billion budget for next year
eastcobbnews.com
Lidl rezoning request for NE Cobb store delayed to February
The discount grocer Lidl’s rezoning request to build a store in Northeast Cobb is being continued to February. So is a previously delayed application to build a standalone Starbucks coffee shop at Paper Mill Village. They were to have been heard Tuesday by the Cobb Planning Commission. Lidl filed...
gwinnettforum.com
NEWS BRIEFS: Peach State FCU announces merger with 2 credit unions
Peach State FCU announces merger with two credit unions. Two more South Carolina credit unions are merging with Peach State Federal Credit Union of Lawrenceville. Credit unions in Abbeville and Pickens, S.C., announced the mergers this week. The announcement follows votes last week by the two credit unions during a special meeting of their members. Both mergers, which have been approved by the National Credit Union Administration, are effective December 1, 2022.
Monroe Local News
Missing miniature dachshund in Monroe, Ga.
If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last seen at 1p.m. today, Nov. 30, 2022 on Vasco Adcock Road.
Monroe Local News
LiHeap funds now available for 2023 energy assistance to qualified residents
LIHEAP Funds will be available starting December 1, 2022, through local non-profit for FY 2023 Energy Season to residents of DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and Walton Counties. Decatur, Georgia —— Partnership for Community Action, Inc. (PCA) would like to inform eligible clients who live in DeKalb, Gwinnett, Rockdale, Newton, and...
atlantanewsfirst.com
‘They said it was invalid’ | ACT cancels Forsyth County 4.0 student’s score
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 4.0 student told Atlanta News First he’s battling to get into colleges after the American College Testing (ACT) officials canceled his scores based on their research. Atlanta News First spoke to Jack Racki and his mom Tabitha Racki about how this is...
cobbcountycourier.com
Road work and lane closure information for Cobb County posted by the Cobb DOT for the week of Saturday December 3 to Friday, December 9
The following list of alerts and road/lane closures is reprinted from the Cobb County Department of Transportation Weekly Travel Advisory for the week of Saturday, December 3, to Friday, December 9, 2022. All scheduled work is subject to changes for weather conditions. ALERTS. South Barrett Reliever Phase 3 – The...
Students couldn’t use intercom to call for help when teacher was attacked in Gwinnett Co. classroom
LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — A student who witnessed another student attack her teacher inside a Gwinnett County classroom Tuesday said students tried to call administrators for help, but no one came due to a broken intercom. The fight happened at Discovery High School on Tuesday afternoon. The teacher has not...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Mary Virginia McGuffey, 86, of Monroe
Mary Virginia McGuffey, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 655 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. John King and Pastor Matt Watson will officiate. Mary retired...
