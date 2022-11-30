Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Tyree "Sir Maejor" Conyers-Page Fundraising AGAIN After a Federal Judge BANS itGrass Roots NewsAtlanta, GA
Major discount retail chain opening another new location in Georgia this weekKristen WaltersStone Mountain, GA
4 Great Seafood Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Kevin "Coach K" Lee and Mel Carter Become the #1 Black Owned Franchise in New Development Expansion Deal with BojanglesWHEREISTHEBUZZAtlanta, GA
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – EverSteven DoyleAtlanta, GA
These Cobb County Holiday Light Displays Top Our List of Free or Affordable Family Fun
Visiting Holiday Light displays can be a fun-filled and affordable holiday tradition for families of all sizes. After all, what's easier than loading the minivan with kids and hot chocolate and hitting the local road for some holiday viewing.
Oconee Enterprise
Andersons put on Christmas display one last time
All good things must come to an end, including an elaborate and magical spectacle of Christmas lights. But there is a caveat to that proverb when it comes to Junior and Peggy Anderson, who for over 20 years have captivated thousands of families with hand-built Christmas houses and wondrous lights.
accesswdun.com
Christmas on Green Street returns to Gainesville Sunday
2 p.m. - Street closures. The parade will start at Green Street's split with Riverside Drive and will move south, ending at Green Street's intersection with Spring Street. Once the parade finishes, attendees can visit the historic homes and enjoy musical groups, musicians, face painters, storytellers, juggler Santa Clause, miniature train rides, food trucks and more.
Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens
Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever
In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.
Henry County Daily Herald
Hampton ice cream shop receives national honor for unique seasonal flavors
HAMPTON — As a local ice cream shop in Hampton introduced three new seasonal tastes to its growing menu last month it became a welcome surprise not only for customers, but also the owners. The Welcome Home Creamery and Coffee shop located at 22 East Main St. in Hampton...
gwinnettcitizen.com
Drive by for FREE Car Washes THIS Weekend at Tommy’s Express in Lawrenceville
December 2 - 4, 2022 at the Lawrenceville location, corner of Sugarloaf Pkwy and Scenic Hwy. National car wash franchise Tommy’s Express is pleased to announce its newest location will be washing cars for FREE starting Friday, December 2nd. Guests stopping by the Lawrenceville location will receive their best wash FREE (a $22 value).
Well at Indian Springs State Park closes after dome covering smashed
BUTTS COUNTY, Ga. — Indian Springs State Park in Butts County is well-known for its Spring House. It was built in the 1930s by the Civilian Conservation Core, and is home to an artesian well. Unfortunately for visitors, the well will be closed until further notice after someone vandalized...
Ga. high school band canceled holiday parade performance after online threats surfaced
ATHENS, Ga. — A high school band pulled out of a parade performance Thursday night after deputies said someone was posting threats on social media. The Athens-Clarke County Police Department said the original social media post threatened to conduct a shooting at the Downtown Parade of Lights. [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia miracle micro preemie comes home for 1st birthday
ATLANTA - When Roxie Phasavath and Alex Phouthavong bring their son Sora back to visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston it's bittersweet. Because Sora was triplet when they first arrived here. "He was the second born, and they all came on Nov. 14th, Nov. 14th last year," Phasavath says.
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Mary Virginia McGuffey, 86, of Monroe
Mary Virginia McGuffey, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 655 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. John King and Pastor Matt Watson will officiate. Mary retired...
Monroe Local News
Obituary and funeral service: Ella Napoleon, 96, of Loganville
Tim Stewart Funeral Home announces with great sorrow the sad news of the passing of Widow Frank Napoleon née Ella Dugué, on November 28, 2022, at the age of 96 years in Loganville, Georgia. Tim Stewart Funeral Home extends sympathy to her daughters Lise, Gladys, Rose, Delcarmise, Nikette,...
Clayton County offering residents computer training courses
Clayton County’s Office of Digital Equity is offering residents of the south metro Atlanta community free training on na...
More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand
ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WJCL
Georgia-based Chick-fil-A selling merchandise for the first time ever
ATLANTA — Above file video: New Chick-fil-A breakfast item. You can now wear and play with your Chick-fil-A. The Atlanta-based fast food chain has launched its first-ever online store that features everything from clothes and clutches to blankets and stuffed animals. Chick-fil-A has never sold branded clothing and gifts...
Monroe Local News
UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home
Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Couple who gave birth at metro Atlanta McDonald’s restroom return for baby shower
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It was last Wednesday when Alandria Worthy was having contractions and was on her way to the hospital to give birth. She had to use the restroom so she stopped at the closest McDonald’s to do so and that is when baby Nandi decided to make her way into the world.
