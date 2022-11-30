ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Loganville, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Oconee Enterprise

Andersons put on Christmas display one last time

All good things must come to an end, including an elaborate and magical spectacle of Christmas lights. But there is a caveat to that proverb when it comes to Junior and Peggy Anderson, who for over 20 years have captivated thousands of families with hand-built Christmas houses and wondrous lights.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA
accesswdun.com

Christmas on Green Street returns to Gainesville Sunday

2 p.m. - Street closures. The parade will start at Green Street's split with Riverside Drive and will move south, ending at Green Street's intersection with Spring Street. Once the parade finishes, attendees can visit the historic homes and enjoy musical groups, musicians, face painters, storytellers, juggler Santa Clause, miniature train rides, food trucks and more.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WGAU

Downtown Parade of Lights kicks off holiday season in Athens

Tonight is parade night in Athens: the annual Downtown Parade of Lights steps off at 7 o’clock, winding its way to City Hall for the lighting of the Christmas Tree. Several downtown streets will be closed before and during the parade. From the Athens-Clarke Co government website…. The Downtown...
ATHENS, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Snellville woman turns 100 years old, reflects on her life of routine

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Elizabeth Myers Rutledge gets her hair done every Friday morning at 9:30am. Today she is in her sunroom looking through the crossword puzzles she plays several times a day. In a few hours, she will go to a lunch spot she frequents. She will drink a glass of milk. She will walk down her driveway to check the mailbox.
SNELLVILLE, GA
Steven Doyle

Waffle House Is Too Legit to Close – Ever

In 2007, an intoxicated Kid Rock got into a fight at an Atlanta restaurant and wound up in jail. In 2013, a woman was arrested for public intoxication at a Loganville, Ga., dining establishment where she mistook a cheeseburger for a shoe and wore it on her foot. In 2016 rapper Yung Mazi was shot once again at a restaurant. And in March, an intoxicated women drove through the front window of a Crestview, Fla., then staggered inside without pants.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia miracle micro preemie comes home for 1st birthday

ATLANTA - When Roxie Phasavath and Alex Phouthavong bring their son Sora back to visit Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Egleston it's bittersweet. Because Sora was triplet when they first arrived here. "He was the second born, and they all came on Nov. 14th, Nov. 14th last year," Phasavath says.
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Mary Virginia McGuffey, 86, of Monroe

Mary Virginia McGuffey, age 86 of Monroe, GA, passed away on Tuesday, November 29, 2022. A Memorial Service will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Calvary Baptist Church, 655 Hwy 11, Monroe, GA 30655. Rev. John King and Pastor Matt Watson will officiate. Mary retired...
MONROE, GA
Monroe Local News

Obituary and funeral service: Ella Napoleon, 96, of Loganville

Tim Stewart Funeral Home announces with great sorrow the sad news of the passing of Widow Frank Napoleon née Ella Dugué, on November 28, 2022, at the age of 96 years in Loganville, Georgia. Tim Stewart Funeral Home extends sympathy to her daughters Lise, Gladys, Rose, Delcarmise, Nikette,...
LOGANVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than $170K raised for family of man who disappeared and died while running errand

ATLANTA — More than $170,000 has been raised for the family of the husband and father who was found dead after getting his emissions tested. Nicholas Bachhuber, 33, was last seen at his southwest Atlanta home on Sunday when he told his wife he was taking the car for the test. His wife told police she spoke to him less than two hours later and he said he was coming home, but never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Restaurant Report Card: 7 Tequilas fails with 43; Cherokee Chophouse scores 100

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Holly Springs Parkway in Woodstock, a popular Mexican restaurant isn’t exactly in good standing with the health department. 7 Tequilas failed with 43 points and a “U” for unsatisfactory. The report says spinach was sitting out at room temperature. Plus, there was substantial mold on the interior of the ice machine and there was an abundance of live roaches seen in the ice machine, near the steam table and on the floor.
WOODSTOCK, GA
WJCL

Georgia-based Chick-fil-A selling merchandise for the first time ever

ATLANTA — Above file video: New Chick-fil-A breakfast item. You can now wear and play with your Chick-fil-A. The Atlanta-based fast food chain has launched its first-ever online store that features everything from clothes and clutches to blankets and stuffed animals. Chick-fil-A has never sold branded clothing and gifts...
ATLANTA, GA
Monroe Local News

UPDATE: Missing miniature dachshund found and returned home

Update: The family reports that Cash has been located and returned to his home. If anyone in Monroe sees the miniature dachshund photographed below, they are asked to call 470-818-6132. This missing brown miniature dachshund goes by the name of “Cash” and lives on Vasco Adcock Road. Cash was last...
MONROE, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Massive 100-year-old tree destroys house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A massive tree came crashing down directly on top of a house in Atlanta’s Midtown neighborhood causing severe damage. It happened shortly after 8:00 a.m. Friday on Mentelle Drive not far from Midtown High School. No one was home and the house was waiting to be rented after the homeowners’ recent move out of state.
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy