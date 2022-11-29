Read full article on original website
Related
Punch
The New Vocabulary of Beer
“Crispy boi,” “mlíko pour,” “gusher.” The rapid evolution of craft beer over the past two decades has necessitated an entirely new language to describe it. Here, a non-exhaustive guide to the modern lexicon. The days of simply deciding between an IPA and a lager...
Herald Community Newspapers
The worst beers in the world, according to Beer Advocate
It's no surprise that Americans love their beer. Despite having a relatively old legal drinking age compared to the international standard of 18, America still ranked among the drunkest countries in the world in 2021. The previous year, legal consumers in the U.S. drank an average of 26 gallons of beer per person.
The Best New Whiskeys to Drink This December
Welcome back to our monthly guide to all things whisk(e)y. Instead of the usual 10 picks, we went with 12 (for the days of Christmas or because we had way too much good whiskey to choose from). Below, the best new whiskeys of December 2022. WhistlePig 10 Limited Edition PiggyBank.
bisonbrew.com
The Original Craft Beer Club Review
There are over 7000 craft breweries in America. That’s a lot of beer to try! Everyone has their local favorites, but it can be difficult to venture out of state lines and taste the wide range of flavors across the country. If you want to see what brewers across the U.S. are producing, joining a beer club is a great idea.
Tasting Table
The Aquavit-Spiked Danish Coffee With A Unique Preparation Method
Say it with us slowly, 1-2-3-4! And, if you want to get really technical, add a Mississippi between each count. This oh-not-so-precise measuring, with practice, will pour you up ½ ounce of spirits per Mississippi, completing with the equivalent of a jigger's larger 2-ounce side, according to Wine Enthusiast. If you're unable to get your hands on a shot glass or jigger, even a solo cup can do in a tight pinch with measurement right on the cup, suggests Advanced Mixology.
Best Wine Clubs for Your Money, According to Sommeliers
Wine clubs are subscription-based plans that deliver a selection of wines, picked by an expert based on your input and selected preferences, to your door every month or so. Some subscription plans allow customers to select the number of bottles they'll like to receive, the wine type and its production region. Many of these come with information about the winemakers, tasting notes and other details to help deepen your wine knowledge. Wine clubs also offer options based on production methods like keto, vegan or organic.
Business Insider
27 gifts for whiskey lovers, recommended by Insider's whiskey expert
When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. If you don't know much about whiskey, it can be intimidating to get the whiskey lover in your life something they'll truly love and don't already have. Fortunately, there are virtually limitless gift options out there if you know where to look. Over the last year, I've immersed myself in whiskey culture, traveled the Kentucky Bourbon Trail, interviewed countless experts, and polled whiskey enthusiasts in several whiskey-focused Facebook groups.
winemag.com
How to Use a Twin-Blade Wine Opener
Opening an old bottle of wine can be tricky. In fact, it can be so tricky that it may require a different device than a standard opener to properly remove the cork. After all, no one wants bits of cork floating around in a wine they’ve spent time aging. This is where the twin-blade wine opener comes in handy.
winemag.com
Spices Offer New Twists on Classic Cocktails
All featured products are independently selected by our editorial team or contributors. Wine Enthusiast does not accept payment to conduct any product review, though we may earn a commission on purchases made through links on this site. Prices were accurate at the time of publication. You’ve bought craft spirits and...
hereisoregon.com
Oregon Rogue River blue cheese is on the menu at White House state dinner tonight
The tiny Rogue Creamery team in southern Oregon’s Central Point cheered when they heard the news: Their world-champion Rogue River Blue will be served at the White House state dinner for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, on Thursday. “What an immense honor,” said Marguerite Merritt, Rogue...
Comments / 0