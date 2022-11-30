Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
hurstathletics.com
Women's Basketball Falls to West Chester
West Chester, PA – Mercyhurst Women's Basketball did not begin their road trip the way they hoped as they fell to West Chester Friday night. The Golden Rams got out in front in the second and third quarters and never looked back, winning the game by a score of 79-67.
hurstathletics.com
Strong Second Half Leads Lakers to Victory
West Chester, Pa. - Mercyhurst Men's Basketball returned to the court for the first time in over two weeks with them looking as fresh as possible in their win over the Golden Rams. The Lakers traveled to take on West Chester in the first of a back-to-back with Coach Manchel's crew grabbing a convincing 81-66 win thanks to a stellar second stanza.
hurstathletics.com
No. 18 Wrestling Earns 19-14 Win Over No. 17 Ashland
Erie, Pa—The No. 18 Mercyhurst Wrestling team earned a 19-14 win over No. 17 Ashland on Friday night. At 133 lbs., No. 7 Eric Bartos put up the first points of the night for the Lakers beating his opponent in a 13-1 major decision. Freshman Jake Niffenegger followed that performance with a 11-7 decision to put the Lakers up 7-3.
hurstathletics.com
Boucher Scores a Hat Trick to Lead the Lakers
ERIE, Pa. - The Women's Hockey team took on the RIT Tigers tonight, Dec. 2, 2022. The Lakers had an outstanding 5-1 win. The Tigers were able to score first with a late goal at 19:29. Second Period. Sara Boucher tied the game up with a power play goal at...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt’s William Jeffress Has Successful Foot Surgery, Officially Done for Year
On Thursday, Pitt announced that junior wing William Jeffress received surgery for a foot injury suffered before the season which will keep him out for the entire year. Jeffress, an Erie, PA native, started 16 games as a sophomore for Pitt. He averaged 3.3 points and 3.3 rebounds per game for the Panthers. His initial injury timetable suggested that he would be back by game one of the season, but after a while off the court, Pitt’s Jeff Capel told reporters recently that it was expected that Jeffress would miss the season.
Lake effect kicks into gear tonight
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Colder air is coming into the region this afternoon and will lead to some lake effect snow bands tonight into tomorrow morning. The WSW flow will favor the lake shore counties, including downtown Erie, for some accumulations. Most of the snow will fall from sundown Wednesday to midnight, but brisk winds will continue […]
wnynewsnow.com
Charitable Jamestown Family Leading Saturday’s Holiday Parade
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY NEWS NOW) – A Jamestown family is being recognized for their charitable efforts as this year’s grand marshals of the Jamestown Christmas Parade on Saturday. “I think for us, we’re really honored. I mean obviously there are tons of people doing really great things in...
erienewsnow.com
Light Up Meadville 2022 Showcases Local Businesses
The annual Light Up Meadville event brought together local businesses and over 700 attendees to the yearly event. The celebration kicks off the holiday season in Meadville, and encourages people both near and far to buy local this holiday season. "We get to showcase all of the collaboration and all...
Could skeletal remains found in Tennessee belong to missing Steuben County teen?
ELMIRA, NY (WETM)- This unsolved case dates all the way back to 2011. On September 30 of that same year, 18-year-old Nieko Lisi left his home of Jasper, NY with someone and was never seen again. “He was an active boy, he played sports, he loved outdoors. He was a boy that spoke his mind…sometimes […]
yourdailylocal.com
Pieces of the Past: Kinzua
When you scoot up 59 and pass the dam what do you think of? The majestic beauty of the scenery? Maybe you drive across the Casey Bridge and get a peak at the boats, or the people off to the right on the sand at Kinzua beach. I know I...
27 First News
Windy and cold to lake effect snow: Where the heaviest will fall
(WKBN) — A powerful storm is moving through the region with strong gusty wind and falling temperatures. We will turn even colder tonight with lake effect snow showers developing off of Lake Erie. How high did the wind gust today?. Wind gusts ramped up as a cold front moved...
explore venango
First Lead in Patrick Ryan Case in 17 Years
HOWE TWP., Pa. (EYT) – Pete and Debbie Ryan have been holding out hope for a break in their son’s case that started as a missing person and ended in the discovery of his decomposing body in the woods in Howe Township, Forest County. Seventeen years later, somebody says they know what happened to him.
californiaexaminer.net
A Man From Meadville Has Been Extradited From Ohio To Face Homicide And Other Accusations
For the suspected murder of another Meadville man, whose corpse was discovered by a bystander on Nov. 3 along a remote road in western Pennsylvania, a Meadville man has been extradited from Ohio to face charges. After appearing before Mercer County Court of Common Pleas Judge Tedd Nesbit at 5:10...
hamiltonpawprint.com
Snowstorm To Dump Multiple Feet Of Snow In Buffalo
A major lake-effect snowstorm is expected to dump feet of snow in parts of the Great Lakes snow belts this weekend. That could bring travel to a standstill in parts of New York state, including the Buffalo metro area. This contrast of cold air over warmer lake water will generate bands of lake-effect snow along the downwind shores of the lakes. The lake was warm for mid-November, this could be a reason why there could be a more lush snow storm.
WETM
Winter outlook for the Twin Tiers for the 2022-2023 season
New York & Pennsylvania (WETM) – A La Niña winter is predicted for the third consecutive year in a row but what exactly does that mean for the Twin Tiers?. For three years in a row now, we have had a La Niña pattern for winter. What exactly is La Niña though? It is a cooling event of the water in the equatorial region. This cooling is due to trade winds which blow from east to west. During La Niña events, these trade winds are stronger than normal which pushes warm water near the equator to the west and results in upwelling of colder water. This is why the sea surface temperatures end up lower near the equator during La Niña events.
WETM
The case of Nieko Lisi
Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Remains found in TN could possibly be connected to missing Steuben County teen. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until …. Lawrenceville v. DEP contempt hearing delayed until January 2023. Horseheads H.S Donations. Horseheads students accepting donations...
erienewsnow.com
Erie Artist Creates Special Guitar for Luke Bryan
A man from Summit Township is living his dream. He was laid off as a welder at Erie's General Electric plant a few years ago. Now, he's in business for himself, creating amazing artwork with some of the skills he learned at GE. One of his latest projects has impressed a big-time celebrity.
Search continues for Meadville woman missing since July
The search for a missing Meadville woman continues, but those closest to her have not given up hope. Candice Caffas, 35, was last seen on July 15. Search crews and volunteers have spent countless hours looking for her, but as the season changes, they are hoping this can create new ways to look for her. […]
erienewsnow.com
Edinboro Hotel Bar Featured in Episode of The Neighborhood on CBS
The exterior of a bar in Edinboro was featured in a recent episode of The Neighborhood on CBS. The show used photoshop to remove the signs from the building, and added a sign that said "Mr. Friendly's Bargain Mart." However, owner of The Hotel said there's no doubt that The...
High winds knock down multiple trees in western Erie Co.
It was a busy Friday night for multiple fire departments in western Erie County. In Franklin Township Volunteer Fire Department personnel responded to a reported tree on wires and on fire. In Lake City, Lake City Fire Company responded to multiple trees down on West Lake Road and a large tree down on Penn Street […]
