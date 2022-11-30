OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Starfleet, we're stronger together 🚀 Dal and Gwyn are getting close to fixing the U.S.S. Protostar, and learning more about the intelligence of the Naroans. As the mission in the Heart of Sand becomes more challenging, see how Jankom Pog proves to be useful when fighting the Watchers: making the metalheads take more damage for a limited time. We got phasers, baby! ☄️🎮 #StarTrekProdigy #StarTrekProdigySupernova.

2 DAYS AGO