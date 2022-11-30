Read full article on original website
Nickelodeon UK to Premiere New 'SpongeBob' & 'The Patrick Star Show' Christmas Specials on December 9
Unwrap brand new SpongeBob SquarePants and The Patrick Star Show Christmas specials, premiering Friday 9th December 2022, only on Nickelodeon UK & Ireland!. 5:00pm - The Patrick Star Show - Just in Time for Christmas: Patrick travels through time to find last minute Christmas gifts for his family. 5:30pm -...
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette
She Barely Noticed Me! • 🎵 Official Smurfs Music Remix 🎶 • Hefty and Smurfette. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive! on Twitter, Reddit,...
Nickelodeon to Premiere New 'The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder' Episode on December 8
Catch a magical brand new episode of The Fairly OddParents: Fairly Odder, premiering Thursday, December 8, 2022 at 7:30 p.m. (ET/PT), only on Nickelodeon! Check out the promo below!:. In "The Show Off," Roy (Tyler Wladis) and Viv (Audrey Grace Marshall) wish for Dimmsdale to be a combo of their...
Nickelodeon to Reportedly Host 'Kids' Choice Awards 2023' on April 8
Nickelodeon will reportedly be hosting Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards 2023 on Saturday, April 8, 2023, with the annual slimefest airing on Nickelodeon! The news comes to us via CordCutting.com. The upcoming performances, presenters, nominees and host(s) for the 2023 KCA ceremony are still to be announced. Please note that this news has yet to be confirmed by Nickelodeon.
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.6 w/ Lisa & Leni Loud! | Nickelodeon
The Really Loud House Behind The Scenes Ep.6 w/ Lisa & Leni Loud! | Nickelodeon. Leni Loud (Eva Carlton) takes us behind the scenes as she gets her hair and makeup done while answering questions about the show! Then, spin the wheel of quotes and guess who said what with Luna and Luan Loud. Finally, Lisa Loud (Lexi Janicek) gives a room tour of Lisa and Lily's room!
Tad The Explorer: The Mummy Adventure | Paramount Pictures New Zealand
Tad The Explorer: The Mummy Adventure | Paramount Pictures New Zealand. Tad accidentally unleashes an ancient spell, endangering the lives of his friends Mummy, Jeff, and Belzoni. With everyone against him and only helped by Sara, he sets off on an adventure to end the Curse of the Mummy. Coming...
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf
The Smurfs x Vila Capsule collection | Planet Smurf. Fashion is fun with the 💙VILA x The Smurfs💙 collection! https://www.vila.com/en-be/search?cgid=vl-smurfs. Stream a mountain of entertainment with Paramount+! Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com!. Nickelodeon and Paramount Ink ‘The Smurfs’ Multi-Movie Deal, Announce Season Two Pickup!. Follow NickALive!...
The Smurfs Take On Web3 | The Smurfs Society | Planet Smurf
Follow the Smurfs on their next big adventure to make the world bluer! thesmurfssociety.com. The Smurfs are leveraging NFTs to create a community that takes meaningful action for the planet. The next big adventure for our blue friends is taking them where no Smurf has gone before… the blockchain! The...
How to Stream 'Reindeer In Here' for FREE on Paramount+
Reindeer In Here is now streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Get ready for a North Pole adventure with Blizz the reindeer in the new special Reindeer In Here!. Blizz wants to show Santa that his original inventions can make Christmas even better. Theo, a lonely 10-year-old boy,...
Watch Pokémon movies and episodes in 4 languages | Only on Voot Kids | Voot Kids
Watch Pokémon movies and episodes in 4 languages | Only on Voot Kids | Voot Kids. Pokémon fans, Voot Kids has heard you! ⚡️🤩. Now watch 21+ blockbuster Pokémon movies and all your favourite episodes in 4 different languages* - Hindi, English, Tamil and Telugu, only on #VootKids. 🥳
Papa Smurf's Grimoire | The Smurfs | Planet Smurf
Le Grimoire du Grand Schtroumpf (French) | Planet Smurf. Le nouveau jeu de société des Schtroumpfs : récupére le grimoire du Grand Schtroumpf des griffes de Gargamel et d’Azraël ! Un jeu Citel Games. Watch The Smurfs on Nickelodeon!. Stream a mountain of entertainment...
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon
Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts Movie Teaser Trailer! | Nickelodeon. Power is PRIMAL. Watch the new teaser trailer for Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, in theatres June 9, 2023. Catch FULL EPISODES of Transformers: EarthSpark exclusively on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Are you ready to meet a new...
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!
Happiness Is Magic! ✨ w/ Blue (Official Clip) Blue's Big City Adventure Movie | Blue's Clues & You!. Josh and Blue make it just in time for their audition with Rainbow Puppy thanks to getting some help from Steve and Joe! Sing along to "Happiness is Magic" an official clip from Blue’s Big City Adventure that you can now stream on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 3 | Outright Games
OG Walkthrough - Star Trek Prodigy: Supernova | Episode 3 | Outright Games. Starfleet, we're stronger together 🚀 Dal and Gwyn are getting close to fixing the U.S.S. Protostar, and learning more about the intelligence of the Naroans. As the mission in the Heart of Sand becomes more challenging, see how Jankom Pog proves to be useful when fighting the Watchers: making the metalheads take more damage for a limited time. We got phasers, baby! ☄️🎮 #StarTrekProdigy #StarTrekProdigySupernova.
A Mountain of Entertainment is Waiting For You on Paramount+
Your next great adventure is waiting... Top Gun: Maverick, Tulsa King and the NFL on CBS are streaming on Paramount+. Try it FREE at ParamountPlus.com. Catch Sylvester Stallone in the new original series from Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone, 1883, 1923) Tulsa King and don't miss a moment of the NFL on CBS, as we get closer to the playoffs. Plus, don't miss the streaming premiere of the biggest movie of the year Top Gun: Maverick, starring Tom Cruise, December 22.
James Maslow's Bloopers From Big Time Rush Are Too Good 😭 NickRewind
James Maslow's Bloopers From Big Time Rush Are Too Good 😭 NickRewind. James Diamond wasn't just the "pretty" boy of Big Time Rush, but had some pretty funny bloopers! (Unlike that pun might have been... 💀) Check out the funniest bloopers featuring James Maslow from Big Time Rush!
Blue & Josh Skidoo to New York City! Vlog #2 | Blue’s Big City Adventure Movie | Blue’s Clues & You!
Blue & Josh Skidoo to New York City! Vlog #2 | Blue’s Big City Adventure Movie | Blue’s Clues & You!. Blue and Josh have so much to show you in New York City! Skidoo to the big city in the bus, sing and dance with Taboo from the Black Eyed Peas, and find a clue just in time for Blue and Josh's audition with Rainbow Puppy! Stream Blue's Big City Adventure on Paramount+! Try Paramount+ for FREE at ParamountPlus.com.
NickALive!
December 2022 on NickToons Global: Nickmas | SpongeBob | Transformers: EarthSpark + More. Below is a round-up of Nicktoons Global's programming highlights for December 2022!. November 2022 on: Nickelodeon CEE | Nicktoons Global | TeenNick Europe | Nick Jr. Global. December 2022 on: Nickelodeon Central and Eastern Europe | TeenNick...
