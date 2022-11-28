Read full article on original website
piedmontexedra.com
Obituary | Scott Alan Gunderson, 1960 – 2022
Scott Alan Gunderson – born, raised, and a longtime resident of Piedmont — passed away suddenly on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. Scott was born on June 18, 1960 to Russell O. Gunderson and Ruth Pratt Gunderson of Piedmont, CA, where he attended Havens Elementary and Piedmont High School. While pursuing an engineering degree at Cal Poly, he became enamored with construction — finding building more compelling and rewarding than engineering calculations. Thus began a 40-year career in construction, culminating as a respected general contractor, with many of his projects focused on client residences in Piedmont and Oakland.
piedmontexedra.com
Sonoma County Office of Education buys property for educator housing
The Sonoma County Office of Education has purchased a piece of property for educator housing at 3280 Juniper Ave. in Santa Rosa for $630,000. Office of Education officials plan to ask the city to rezone the property to allow the construction of a high-density housing project that will include at least 60 rental units for teachers and other public employees.
piedmontexedra.com
Theater for the holidays: ‘A Christmas Carol’ and much more
Bay Area stages are home to a variety of holiday productions in 2022, with everything from comedy to drama to classics, musicals and edgy cabaret. Some presenters are observing COVID-related restrictions (mask-wearing, vaccination card checks) for everyone’s health and safety, so check websites below before purchasing tickets to ensure you know the protocol.
piedmontexedra.com
Local with Lisa: Tea on Piedmont
Tea on Piedmont is new to Piedmont Avenue. From tea lattes to boba I promise you have never had tea like this before. Grace Shen is the owner. Insights, stories and interviews about homeownership and living in the East Bay. From a Piedmont native, Emmy award-winning television journalist-turned-home matchmaker, part-time...
piedmontexedra.com
Best Bets: Holly Jollypalooza, Adler singers, Miró Quartet, Smuin ‘Christmas Ballet,’ Holocaust drama
Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where’s the fun in that? Haven’t we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years? And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a holiday shopping bazaar masquerading as a free outdoor musical festival? Especially if you’re a Prince fan? That’s kind of the idea behind the Holly Jollypalooza this Sunday in Pacifica. Organized and hosted by Miramar Events and Longboard Margarita Bar, the event runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eureka Square Shopping Center Parking Lot, 20 Eureka Drive, in Pacifica.
piedmontexedra.com
In the News | PHS grad lands lead role in new Pat Benatar musical
Kay Sibal, a 22-year-old graduate of Piedmont High School and UCLA, is about to take a star turn as Juliet in the new Pat Benatar musical Invincible – The Musical. The show, which uses Benatar’s classic rock music from the 80s to drive the Romeo and Juliet story, opens Dec. 2 and runs through Dec. 18 at the Wallis Theater in Los Angeles.
piedmontexedra.com
Pass the Remote: Holiday horror or holiday chestnuts? Take your pick
Though some first-run indie features are getting the cold shoulder at the box office this season, Bay Area film programs and festivals are being embraced warmly. This week’s cinematic delights include: the Another Hole in the Head Film Festival, a celebration of scrappy genre filmmaking ingenuity; Berkeley Art Museum and Pacific Film Archive’s spotlight on silent film icon Buster Keaton with a special guest; and holiday chestnuts at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema New Mission in San Francisco.
