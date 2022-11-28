Freebie of the week: Sure, you can do your holiday shopping online these days, but where’s the fun in that? Haven’t we all gotten sick and tired of doing everything online the past couple of years? And now that live fun and entertainment is available again, why not hit a holiday shopping bazaar masquerading as a free outdoor musical festival? Especially if you’re a Prince fan? That’s kind of the idea behind the Holly Jollypalooza this Sunday in Pacifica. Organized and hosted by Miramar Events and Longboard Margarita Bar, the event runs 11 a.m.-4 p.m. at the Eureka Square Shopping Center Parking Lot, 20 Eureka Drive, in Pacifica.

PACIFICA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO