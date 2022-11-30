Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Act now and get your money: London N. Breed giving away millions as guaranteed income for the next few monthsMark StarSan Francisco, CA
Christina Motley, Mother of 8, Missing out of San FranciscoQuest for the ForgottenSan Francisco, CA
The richest woman in Palo Alto, CaliforniaLuay RahilPalo Alto, CA
San Francisco police will use killer robots to assist police with violent suspects like mass shootersVictorSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco gives $1,200 a month in guaranteed income to select residentsBeth TorresSan Francisco, CA
Related
Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business
OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
KTVU FOX 2
Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police
PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings
OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
Pinole Police seek pickup possibly linked to deadly shooting
PINOLE – Police in Pinole are seeking a vehicle possibly linked to the deadly shooting that killed a 40-year-old man earlier this year.Officers said Thursday released a photo of a pickup, which is a blue GMC Sonoma pickup with a white camper shell. According to officers, the pickup was seen leaving the scene of a September 14 homicide on the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene after reports gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in a parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Lamont Carter of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dean of the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato
Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
foxla.com
California robbery suspect killed store clerk, not charged with murder; victim didn’t act in self-defense: DA
ANTIOCH, Calif. - A man accused of killing a California gas station clerk during a "botched" robbery will not face a murder charge because the victim had opened fire on the suspect despite his life not being in danger, officials said Thursday. James Williams, 36, was killed during an early...
KTVU FOX 2
Woman allegedly fires gun into air after confronted by a parent for offering 5-year-old marijuana
BERKELEY, Calif. - A woman is accused of shooting a gun into the air after being confronted by a parent for offering a child marijuana, according to arrest records. Records show that on Aug. 29 Tiffany Payne approached a 5-year-old in front of 2227 Bonar Street and attempted to hand the child suspected marijuana.
sfstandard.com
Bay Area Apple Store Robbery: $35K of iPhones and Laptops Stolen on Black Friday
Two men threatened violence toward shoppers while they stole merchandise worth $35,000 at an Apple Store in Palo Alto on Black Friday, Nov. 25. Palo Alto police took the robbery call at 4:17 p.m. after two suspects entered the the downtown Palo Alto store and shoplifted several items, including multiple iPhones and laptops.
DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle
ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
1 Person Injured In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Richmond (Richmond, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Richmond on Wednesday afternoon. The accident happened near 30th street and McBryde Avenue at around 3 p.m. The collision involved a black SUV and a box truck.
Suspects in possession of drugs and brass knuckles arrested in Brentwood traffic stop
BRENTWOOD, Calif. (KRON) — Three suspects were arrested following a traffic stop in Brentwood last week, according to a social media post from the Brentwood Police Department. A Brentwood patrol officer spotted a vehicle with an expired registration in the area of Walnut Boulevard and Central Boulevard. The officer pulled the vehicle over and according […]
Video: California Apple store ransacked by thieves as staff warn customers not to stop them
A viral video shows a pair of masked bandits robbing a Palo Alto, California, Apple store in broad daylight as staff warns customers not to intervene.
Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed
ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.According to a preliminary investigation,...
2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings
OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun
BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29. A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne -- approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
NBC Bay Area
Man Arrested in Fatal Antioch Gas Station Shooting, Faces No Murder Charges
A man was arrested in connection to a deadly gas station shooting in Antioch over the weekend. But he is not being charged with murder. The incident happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday at the Chevron on Contra Loma Boulevard. Through further investigation, Antioch police said that there was a...
Man arrested for groping woman at Berkeley BART station
BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he groped a woman at a Berkeley BART station. James Starr, a 29-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested at the McDonald’s on 1998 Shattuck Avenue. According to the BART Police Department, a station agent alerted police of the incident after it happened. The […]
At least One Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Livermore (Livermore, CA)
The Police Department reported a motor vehicle crash in Livermore on Tuesday morning. According to California Highway Patrol, The incident occurred in unincorporated Alameda County, just off Interstate 580 at around 7:20 a.m.
Comments / 0