ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Piedmont, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS San Francisco

Arrest made in ATM theft from East Oakland business

OAKLAND – One person was arrested Friday in connection with the theft of an ATM from an East Oakland business last month.According to Oakland Police, at least three suspects broke into a business on the 8400 block of International Boulevard on the morning of November 6. Police said the suspects loaded the machine into a vehicle and fled the scene.During the investigation, police obtained surveillance footage from the business showing the suspects.On Friday, police said one of the suspects showed up at the department headquarters to retrieve property. An officer noted the person was among those from the surveillance video.The person was safely taken into custody, police said. Officers did not release the suspect's identity.Police said Friday that the department has investigated 2,400 robberies so far this year, which is down 2% from this time last year.Anyone with information is asked to call the department's Robbery Unit at 510-238-3326.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman arrested after stealing packages from Suisun City home: police

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was arrested for a package theft that happened Thursday, the Suisun Police Department announced in a Facebook post. At around 12:40 p.m., police received a report of several packages stolen from a residence’s porch. After police received the report, they obtained a description of the suspect and vehicle. […]
SUISUN CITY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Shooting leaves 1 injured outside Pleasant Hill strip mall: Police

PLEASANT HILL, Calif. - Police reported shots fired in Pleasant Hill outside a small business Friday evening that resulted in one person being injured. Eight evidence markers were seen in the parking lot of the Ellinwood Center strip mall. Police told KTVU that a man associated with the business Pizza...
PLEASANT HILL, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspects arrested in brazen Oakland carjackings

OAKLAND -- Three suspects were in custody Friday morning in connection to a pair of brazen carjacking in Oakland late last month.Investigators said the suspects were initially taken into custody in connection with a Nov. 27th carjacking. As the victim of that carjacking was exiting her vehicle in the 2200 block of Ransom Ave., she was confronted by three individuals, one of which grabbed her purse, dragged her along the ground and fled in her vehicle.Three days later, investigators located the carjacked vehicle driving in the 2500 block of Highland Ave. With the assistance of OPD's helicopter, the vehicle was...
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Pinole Police seek pickup possibly linked to deadly shooting

PINOLE – Police in Pinole are seeking a vehicle possibly linked to the deadly shooting that killed a 40-year-old man earlier this year.Officers said Thursday released a photo of a pickup, which is a blue GMC Sonoma pickup with a white camper shell. According to officers, the pickup was seen leaving the scene of a September 14 homicide on the 1000 block of Bay View Farm Road.Shortly before 9:15 a.m., officers were called to the scene after reports gunshots fired, people yelling and a person down in a parking lot. When police arrived, they found the victim, identified as Lamont Carter of Pinole, suffering from a gunshot wound. Carter was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.According to a preliminary investigation, the victim was targeted and the shooting was not random. Additional details about the shooting were not immediately available.Anyone with information about the vehicle or the shooting is asked to contact Detective Dean of the Pinole Police Department at 510-724-1111.
PINOLE, CA
marinlocalnews.com

Marin 911: Another hate incident reported in Novato

Bench Lady: A citizen told police that a 40-ish woman was living on a bench on Miller Avenue for the last several days. She talks to herself, otherwise doesn’t do much. Police monitoring. Staring Contest: A woman on Cottage Avenue reported her neighbor was being strange. She said she...
NOVATO, CA
CBS San Francisco

DA: Murder charge can't be filed in fatal Antioch Chevron station gun battle

ANTIOCH -- While expressing sympathy for family of a slain convenience store clerk, Contra Costa County District Attorney Diana Becton said the circumstances surrounding the gun battle with the suspect prevents a murder charge from being filed.The suspect, Ronald Benjamin Jackson III, was being held on robbery and other charges, but the lack of a murder charge had drawn the ire of the family of James Williams."The family, friends, and loved ones of James Williams are understandably devastated by the shocking news of his death in a gun battle at the Chevron station in Antioch on November 26th," Becton said...
ANTIOCH, CA
KRON4 News

Shooting causes police activity in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A street in Berkeley was blocked off Wednesday afternoon after there was gunfire nearby, the Berkeley Police Department said. The police activity took place on Oregon Street between Shattuck Avenue and Fulton Street. BPD advised drivers to advise the area as officers investigate. KRON ON is streaming news live now Police […]
BERKELEY, CA
CBS San Francisco

Suspect in deadly Antioch gas station shooting arrested; no murder charge filed

ANTIOCH – An arrest has been in connection with a shooting that killed an employee at a gas station in Antioch over the Thanksgiving holiday weekend, but a murder charge has not been filed in the case.Shortly after 2 a.m. on November 26, officers were called to the Extra Mile gas station at 2701 Contra Loma Boulevard on reports of a shooting. When police arrived, they found the victim down on the floor, with a gunshot wound to the head.The victim, later identified as 36-year-old James Williams, was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.According to a preliminary investigation,...
ANTIOCH, CA
CBS San Francisco

2 injured, 1 critically in separate East Oakland shootings

OAKLAND – One man is in critical condition, and another was wounded in separate shootings about 12 hours apart Wednesday in Oakland, police said. The most recent one occurred at about 11:40 p.m. in the 8500 block of International Boulevard near Allen Temple Baptist Church. Officers responded and located the victim, who was taken to a hospital in critical condition, police said.An earlier shooting occurred just after 11:45 a.m. in the 9800 block of Walnut Street near Elmhurst United Middle School and Alliance Academy, which is located inside Elmhurst United. School district officials did not immediately respond late Thursday morning to say whether the schools were placed on lockdown because of the shooting.Officers were sent to the area after the city's gunshot detection system alerted them to gunfire, police said. Officers found a man, who was taken to a hospital. Police on Thursday morning did not know the man's condition.Officers are investigating both shootings. Anyone with information about either case can call the Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
OAKLAND, CA
CBS San Francisco

Woman arrested for allegedy threatening Berkeley mom, 5-year-old with gun

BERKELEY -- A Bay Point woman has been arrested after she allegedly pointed a gun at a Berkeley mom who was coming to the aid of her 5-year-old son.Berkeley police said the incident took place in the city's Strawberry Creek Park neighborhood on Aug. 29.  A woman -- reportedly identified as Tiffany Payne --  approached a 5-year-old boy on the 2200 block of Bonar Street and started bothering him.When the child's mother confronted her, the suspect pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the mother's head. She shot the gun in the air and then threatened the mom. ...
BERKELEY, CA
KRON4 News

Man arrested for groping woman at Berkeley BART station

BERKELEY, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after police said he groped a woman at a Berkeley BART station. James Starr, a 29-year-old Antioch resident, was arrested at the McDonald’s on 1998 Shattuck Avenue. According to the BART Police Department, a station agent alerted police of the incident after it happened. The […]
BERKELEY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy