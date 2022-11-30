ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ford recalls nearly 519,000 U.S. vehicles over fire risks

Nov 24 (Reuters) - Ford Motor Co F.N is recalling nearly 519,000 sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in the United States over fire risks from possible cracked fuel injectors and will urge owners to have their cars inspected, it said on Thursday. America's No.2 automaker by sales said the recall covers...
tiremeetsroad.com

Honda Lawn Mowers dead, ending production and sales in the United States by 2023

If you want the reliability, performance, and value Honda’s walk-behind lawn mower, now’s the time to buy one. According to a report from Rural Lifestyle Dealer covering an internal Honda Communication originally published on Oct 3, RLD’s confirmed that Honda will end Lawn Mower production at it’s North Carolina manufacturing facility and will exit the US lawn mower market by September 2023.
CAR AND DRIVER

Hydrogen-Powered Honda CR-V to Be Built in the U.S. Starting in 2024

Honda announced plans for a fuel-cell version of the CR-V. This hydrogen-powered version of the compact SUV will be built in the U.S. starting in 2024. It will likely look similar to the standard CR-V, but with a few visual tweaks. Honda is giving the hydrogen fuel-cell vehicle another try...
MotorBiscuit

The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving

The best all-wheel drive SUVs for winter driving are the 2022 Hyundai Tucson, the 2022 Subaru Outback, and the 2023 Jeep Grand Cherokee. The post The Best All-Wheel Drive SUVs for Winter Driving appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
insideevs.com

How Much Does Tesla Semi Weigh Without A Load?

The Tesla Semi is a fully electric Class 8 truck with 500 miles of estimated range, according to Tesla. CEO Elon Musk just recently tweeted that the electric hauler was able to pull off a 500-mile trip "weighing in at 81,000 pounds!" However, we don't know what the truck weighs when it's not loaded, so this doesn't tell us how much weight it was pulling.
Carscoops

2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Spied Inside And Out, Facelifted Model Set For An Evolutionary Update

Work continues on the facelifted Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door as spy photographers have snapped a prototype in Northern Sweden. While there isn’t much to see, the front end is heavily camouflaged and this suggests the car has been equipped with a new front bumper. That remains to be seen, but the vertical supports in the lower intake appear more prominent than those found on the current model. The front splitter also looks more pronounced, although it’s hard to be certain at this point.
insideevs.com

What Is An EV Tire And Do I Need It?

Whether from normal wear and tear, a slow leak, or sudden puncture, all tires eventually need replacing. What replacement tires you buy is an important decision for any car, but it’s so much more so for electric vehicles. Where the rubber meets the road has a huge impact on an EV’s performance, particularly its range. The next tire you buy could kill your range if you’re not careful.
Carscoops

2024 Toyota Grand Highlander Debuts On Feb 8 With Hybrid Max Powertrain

Toyota today confirmed that it is working on a new larger three-row SUV called the Grand Highlander. It added that it will unveil the new vehicle on February 8, ahead of the 2023 Chicago Auto Show. The Japanese carmaker said that the new model will expand the Highlander nameplate, which...
Carscoops

McLaren Sold $123M Worth Of Its Prized Car Collection To Fund Artura Development

The release of the McLaren Artura was marked by several delays and issues. Such were the troubles, that the automaker has now revealed that it was forced to sell some vehicles from its heritage collection in order to pay to fix technical issues that were delaying deliveries. Bloomberg reports that...
Carscoops

Everything Tesla Revealed During Its SEMI Truck Delivery Event

Tesla celebrated the delivery of its very first customer Semi trucks during a fairly low-key event in Nevada last night. In addition to confirming details about the electric truck, the automaker also revealed a few other interesting tidbits about the Cybertruck and megawatt charging. The main focus of the event...
MotorBiscuit

Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls?

Find out if dealers make money from recall repairs. Why does everyone seem happy about an open recall on your vehicle? The post Do Dealers Make Money Repairing Recalls? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Carscoops

A Collector Is Selling Some Stunning Datsun 240Z, 260Z, And 280Zs

An impressive collection of classic Datsun Z models are currently available through individual auctions on Bring a Trailer. The collection is owned by a member of the online auction marketplace and took approximately 20 years to bring together. The first Datsun Z purchased by the collector was a Series I 240Z finished in Safari Gold. It is in pristine condition having undergone a comprehensive restoration that started in 2013 and only ended in July 2022.
Carscoops

Would You Have Bought This V8-Powered Off-Road Miata For $14,000?

What does one do when they want a small two-door coupe and they also want an off-roader but they don’t want to maintain two vehicles? Well, you take the acronym and phrase Miata is always the answer literally. And you end up with this V8-powered Safari-style Mazda MX-5 with mud tires and a lift kit.
torquenews.com

Junk Parts from China Warning by Toyota Mechanic

Here’s an informative warning about junk parts from China that shows the non-OEM aftermarket part you bought last year that worked fine just might have changed in quality this year and could damage your engine. Plus, find out what brand name was printed on the junk part!. Junk Parts...

