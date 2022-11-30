The baseball world will descend on San Diego next week with the 2022 Winter Meetings set to kick off on Sunday. Some of the biggest trades involving prospect hauls have taken place in past Winter Meetings deals, and while this year is lining up to follow suit, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo got together on the Pipeline Podcast to take a look back at some of the most famous (and infamous in the case of some organizations) blockbuster deals that have occurred at the Winter Meetings and determine the winners and losers of those transactions.

