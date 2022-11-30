Read full article on original website
Who won these past Winter Meetings blockbusters?
The baseball world will descend on San Diego next week with the 2022 Winter Meetings set to kick off on Sunday. Some of the biggest trades involving prospect hauls have taken place in past Winter Meetings deals, and while this year is lining up to follow suit, Jim Callis and Jonathan Mayo got together on the Pipeline Podcast to take a look back at some of the most famous (and infamous in the case of some organizations) blockbuster deals that have occurred at the Winter Meetings and determine the winners and losers of those transactions.
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
A look back at Braves' Winter Meetings past
This story was excerpted from Mark Bowman’s Braves Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. As we prepare for next week’s Winter Meetings in San Diego, let’s look at some of the most memorable experiences I’ve had at this event:
1 thing each team can accomplish at Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings have historically been when the Hot Stove season truly kicks into gear each offseason. With this year's Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we asked each MLB.com beat reporter to give us their analysis on what their club needs to do before the meetings conclude next Wednesday.
Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
Trades, Draft lottery, Rule 5: What to watch at Winter Meetings
For people who track prospects, baseball action never really stops. The Arizona Fall League carries us past the World Series. LIDOM and other winter leagues featuring up-and-coming stars really start cooking shortly thereafter, bringing us within a few short weeks of pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The clear...
The 'definite' move Toronto wants to make at WMs
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Winter Meetings get rolling this Sunday in San Diego, another welcome return to normal on the baseball calendar. There’s no mystery...
Are Giants poised to make splash at Winter Meetings?
The Winter Meetings will be held in person for the first time since 2019, setting the stage for a potentially eventful week for the Giants. Beginning on Sunday, team executives and agents from across the league will convene at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in San Diego for the annual gathering, which could unleash a torrent of activity on the free-agent market.
Hazen expects D-backs to be active at Winter Meetings
The D-backs head to the Winter Meetings next week in San Diego with a list of needs to fill and some coveted trade chips to offer as they look to take another step forward following a 22-win improvement in 2022. General manager Mike Hazen said trade and free-agent talk had...
Lewis excited to write next chapter in Arizona
PHOENIX -- When thinking about his career, outfielder Kyle Lewis likens himself to an author. "You just keep writing chapters in a book, and you never know what those are going to look like," he said. In 2023, Lewis will open a new career chapter after being acquired from the...
Here are tradeable prospects for each team
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego, and the trade rumors already have started to swirl. They'll continue to do so even after clubs leave town on Wednesday, because the month of December usually is good for a few significant deals. Contenders want veterans to bolster their chances, while...
Rockies' needs clear ahead of Winter Meetings
DENVER -- The Winter Meetings are all about splashes. Since taking over as the Rockies’ general manager during the 2021 season, Bill Schmidt has (mostly) been about maintaining a steady flow that is expected to pay off in future years. But going into the event that officially starts Sunday...
Mariners sign reliever Gott to 1-year deal
SEATTLE -- The Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday by signing veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year Major League contract. The deal is worth $1.2 million, according to a source. Gott represents at least one reinforcement to the bullpen, which was statistically one of MLB’s best last season, after...
Here are 7 potential landing spots for Bogaerts
With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players who are free agents. In most years, Bogaerts would have an argument to be considered the top free agent on the market. In 2022, he’s not even the best option at his own position.
Farmer garners MVP, Good Guy Award at Redsfest
CINCINNATI -- Infielder Kyle Farmer is no longer a member of the Reds after being traded to the Twins two weeks ago, but he left the club with some parting gifts. During Redsfest on Friday, Farmer was named the winner of two awards based on voting from the Cincinnati chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America: the Ernie Lombardi Award as Cincinnati's Most Valuable Player in 2022 and the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award.
Sox HOFer outlines club's offseason priorities
Hall of Famer David Ortiz is spending this weekend hosting his annual golf tournament in Marco Island, Fla., where he continues to raise money for children who need open heart surgery. But Big Papi -- ever the baseball fan -- is also keeping his eyes and ears on the Hot...
Who could the Cubs target for first base?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Cubs looked like a logical landing spot for free agent José Abreu this offseason, given their need for offense, the hole at first base, his familiarity with and history in Chicago and the balance between adding to a position that has a prospect coming soon in Matt Mervis. Then, Abreu signed with the Astros.
End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
Crew acquires Winker, Toro from Seattle for Wong
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers and Mariners got a jump on what’s expected to be an active Winter Meetings with a trade that injected some power into Milwaukee’s lineup and opened a starting job at second base. The Brewers sent second baseman Kolten Wong and cash to the Mariners...
