Read full article on original website
Related
Yardbarker
Aaron Judge's market down to two teams with a massive deal already been offered
It looks like the MLB free agency market for superstar Aaron Judge may be a two-team race, and one of them has reportedly already offered a historic deal. The MLB winter meetings are just a week away and the MLB hot stove speculation is hot and heavy. However, there is no story bigger than Aaron Judge’s decision about his future. The reigning American League MVP being available after winning the award is a rarity, but the New York Yankees star is no flash in the pan. He is one of the best players in the sport ad in the midst of his prime. Meaning the suitors for his services is pretty deep.
MLB All-Star Announces Retirement At 35
Former MLB All-Star Jason Castro has announced his retirement after 12 years in the Major League. The veteran catcher took to Twitter to break the news on Friday. Today, I officially announce my retirement from Major League Baseball. Over the last 15 years of pro ball, I have been blessed with many incredible opportunities and have met so many people along the way that helped me achieve more than I could have ever imagined.
MLB
The 'definite' move Toronto wants to make at WMs
This story was excerpted from Keegan Matheson's Blue Jays Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The MLB Winter Meetings get rolling this Sunday in San Diego, another welcome return to normal on the baseball calendar. There’s no mystery...
MLB
Never count out the always-busy Padres at Winter Meetings
SAN DIEGO -- It's another hometown Winter Meetings for A.J. Preller and the Padres. For the third time in Preller's nine seasons as general manager, baseball’s signature offseason event comes to San Diego Dec. 4-8. There's still an awful lot for Preller to accomplish over the next 2 1/2 months -- most notably filling out a roster that has the looks of a contender with a few very notable flaws. No better time to put the wheels in motion than next week, when the entire baseball world descends on San Diego.
MLB
Could Mets re-sign ace at Winter Meetings?
This story was excerpted from Anthony DiComo's Mets Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Mets have done their homework, and so has Jacob deGrom. They’ve spoken to deGrom and his representatives. They’ve logged onto Zoom calls with rival aces. deGrom, in turn, has explored the idea of life in another market.
MLB
1 thing each team can accomplish at Winter Meetings
The Winter Meetings have historically been when the Hot Stove season truly kicks into gear each offseason. With this year's Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we asked each MLB.com beat reporter to give us their analysis on what their club needs to do before the meetings conclude next Wednesday.
MLB
Where might deGrom land? Here are 9 potential spots
With the Winter Meetings set to begin Sunday in San Diego, we're taking a close look at some of the most prominent players eligible for free agency. 2022 stats: 5-4, 3.08 ERA, 11 starts, 64 1/3 innings, 102 strikeouts, 8 walks, 0.75 WHIP, 126 ERA+. deGrom made it known last...
MLB
Here are tradeable prospects for each team
The Winter Meetings start Sunday in San Diego, and the trade rumors already have started to swirl. They'll continue to do so even after clubs leave town on Wednesday, because the month of December usually is good for a few significant deals. Contenders want veterans to bolster their chances, while...
MLB
With Eflin said to be gone, Phils' rotation plans adjust
PHILADELPHIA -- Zach Eflin stood next to his good friend Aaron Nola in a quiet Phillies clubhouse at Minute Maid Park on Nov. 5. The Phillies had just lost the World Series to the Astros, and the two longtime teammates tried to sum up the club’s unexpected run to a National League pennant.
MLB
Red Sox agree to 2-year deal with reliever Martin (source)
Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom struck with his first move of the Hot Stove season on Friday by agreeing to terms with veteran righty reliever Chris Martin on a two-year, $17.5 million contract that is pending a physical, a source told MLB.com’s Jon Morosi. The addition, once...
MLB
Crew acquires Winker, Toro from Seattle for Wong
MILWAUKEE -- The Brewers and Mariners got a jump on what’s expected to be an active Winter Meetings with a trade that injected some power into Milwaukee’s lineup and opened a starting job at second base. The Brewers sent second baseman Kolten Wong and cash to the Mariners...
MLB
Rangers sign deGrom to 5-year deal
The Rangers pulled off a stunner ahead of next week's Winter Meetings, signing ace right-hander Jacob deGrom to a five-year free-agent contract on Friday night. The deal will pay deGrom $185 million, a source told MLB.com; the club has not confirmed the value of the contract. deGrom, 34, is one...
MLB
With chance at Hall, Mattingly merits the call
The 16 members of the Contemporary Baseball Era Committee will meet this Sunday in San Diego to consider the Hall of Fame candidacies of players, some of them legendary players, who were not elected when they were on the Baseball Writers’ Association of America ballots. The candidates this year,...
MLB
Who could the Cubs target for first base?
This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian’s Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Cubs looked like a logical landing spot for free agent José Abreu this offseason, given their need for offense, the hole at first base, his familiarity with and history in Chicago and the balance between adding to a position that has a prospect coming soon in Matt Mervis. Then, Abreu signed with the Astros.
MLB
Mariners sign reliever Gott to 1-year deal
SEATTLE -- The Mariners bolstered their bullpen on Wednesday by signing veteran right-hander Trevor Gott to a one-year Major League contract. The deal is worth $1.2 million, according to a source. Gott represents at least one reinforcement to the bullpen, which was statistically one of MLB’s best last season, after...
MLB
End-of-year deals: Here are the Padres' top 5 December trades
This story was excerpted from AJ Cassavell's Padres Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. The Winter Meetings arrive in San Diego next week, and if history is any indication, it should be a busy month for the Padres.
MLB
What's next for Mets with deGrom gone?
NEW YORK -- Jacob deGrom is a Texas Ranger now, having shocked the baseball world by agreeing to a five-year contract worth a reported $185 million. In the end, according to sources, the Mets did not even put a best-and-final offer in front of their former ace. So how do...
MLB
Farmer garners MVP, Good Guy Award at Redsfest
CINCINNATI -- Infielder Kyle Farmer is no longer a member of the Reds after being traded to the Twins two weeks ago, but he left the club with some parting gifts. During Redsfest on Friday, Farmer was named the winner of two awards based on voting from the Cincinnati chapter of the Baseball Writers' Association of America: the Ernie Lombardi Award as Cincinnati's Most Valuable Player in 2022 and the Joe Nuxhall Good Guy Award.
MLB
Trades, Draft lottery, Rule 5: What to watch at Winter Meetings
For people who track prospects, baseball action never really stops. The Arizona Fall League carries us past the World Series. LIDOM and other winter leagues featuring up-and-coming stars really start cooking shortly thereafter, bringing us within a few short weeks of pitchers and catchers reporting to Spring Training. The clear...
MLB
With few needs, Braves keep options open for Winter Meetings
ATLANTA -- Dansby Swanson might need to wait a little longer to learn where he might play next year. But his name will be mentioned quite frequently as the baseball world attempts to get a better feel for the Braves’ plans during this year’s Winter Meetings, which open Sunday in San Diego.
Comments / 0