Alabama State

Hoax active shooter calls at Georgia schools latest in 'swatting' trend, law enforcement expert says

CARTERSVILLE, Ga - Federal, state and local agencies are investigating fake calls of an active shooter on school campuses across Georgia. Cartersville police and officers from surrounding agencies raced to the high school Wednesday morning after a 911 call about an active shooter. Officers immediately secured the building. After a thorough search, they determined the call had been a hoax.
Holly Jolly Jekyll brings holiday fun to Georgia coast

If you are looking for a fun activity for the whole family this holiday season, you may want to take a trip to the Georgia coast. The Holly Jolly Jekyll is back, and Kathryn Hearn joins Good Day's Brooke Zauner to talk all about the festivities.
Traffic nightmare: GDOT project to shift GA 400 from 3 lanes to 2 for months

You already know how slow traffic can get around the north side of the perimeter, but your commute could get even slower. GDOT will shut down one northbound lane of GA-400, just north of Glenridge Drive for construction and the work is expected to last for three months. Natalie Dale,...

