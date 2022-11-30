Read full article on original website
NHL
BLOG: Lafferty Provided Team With Quickness Before Absence
The 27-year-old forward exited the game early on Nov. 23 against the Dallas Stars due to an upper-body injury. In the last three games, the Blackhawks have continued to play without the help of Sam Lafferty on the team's penalty kill unit. While gone, the team has allowed only three goals to their opponents' power play units.
NHL
NHL announces date for postponed Predators-Blue Jackets game
The National Hockey League today announced a new date for the Nashville Predators vs. Columbus Blue Jackets game postponed last week at Bridgestone Arena. *Game #338, Columbus Blue Jackets at Predators, originally scheduled for Nov. 26, is now scheduled to take place on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023, at 7 p.m. CT.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES VS. CAPITALS
FLAMES (10-10-3) vs. CAPITALS (10-11-4) 8 p.m. MT | TV: CBC | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (17) Goals - Nazem Kadri, Tyler Toffoli (8) Capitals:. Points - Alexander Ovechkin (25) Goals - Ovechkin...
NHL
Preview: Sharks at Senators
Listen: Sharks Audio Network, sjsharks.com/listen, Sharks & Sap Center App Presented by Western Digital. Aaron Dell made his season debut in Toronto and saved 29 of 31 shots. Logan Couture extended his point streak to three games and now has 19 points (11g, 8a) in his last 17 games. Next...
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Canucks 1
VANCOUVER -- After racing out to a 3-0 lead, the Florida Panthers kept their foot pressed firmly on the gas in an eventual 5-1 win over the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena on Thursday. With the win, Florida improved to 11-9-4. "We did a great job not just holding onto...
NHL
2022 U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame class shows progression, determination
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- The United States Hockey Hall of Fame celebrated its 50th anniversary Wednesday when it inducted the Class of 2022 at Saint Paul RiverCentre. The class represented how far American hockey has come in a half-century, how it keeps striving for more. The late Warren Strelow, a...
NHL
Amerks Update | Kulich looks to extend point streak to 6 games tonight
Rochester is currently in 2nd place in North Division. Rochester Americans rookie forward Jiri Kulich is riding five-game point streak heading into the team's road match against the Cleveland Monsters tonight. Faceoff is at 7 p.m. start on AHL.TV and The Sports Leader 95.7 FM/950 AM The Fan in Rochester.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: Lightning Strikes in Philly
The Flyers played a decent first period against Tampa Bay but weren't able to get anything going against them in the second frame in an eventual 4-1 setback. Nick Paul scored Tampa Bay's first two goals, with Steven Stamkos recording his 1000th career point with an assist on the second. Ross Colton scored with less than four seconds left in the middle frame to make it 3-0, and a fluky dump-in by Ian Cole hit the end boards and eluded Carter Hart in the third period. Travis Konecny returned to the lineup after missing six games and provided the Flyers' only tally with about 8 ½ minutes left in the game.
NHL
Verbeek Discusses Ducks Early Struggles, Looks Ahead to Future Plans
In the second episode of Ducks Stream's The Beeker, Ducks General Manager Pat Verbeek joined host Alexis Downie to break down Anaheim's early-season struggles, the growth of the club's young core and provide updates on the progress of its prospects across North America. On the start of the season. Looking...
NHL
Preview: Ducks Face Off with Stars Tonight in Dallas
The Ducks continue their tour of the Central Division tonight with a trip to the Lone Star State, taking on the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. PUCK DROP: 5 P.M. | TV: BALLY SPORTS SOCAL | DUCKS STREAM | NHL GAMECENTER. Anaheim hopes for a better result in game...
NHL
Neighbours assigned to Springfield
ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced today the team has assigned forward Jake Neighbours to its AHL affiliate, the Springfield Thunderbirds. Neighbours, 20, has dressed in 13 games for the Blues this season, logging one goal and four penalty minutes.
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 1 vs. Carolina
Robert Thomas will indeed return to the lineup Thursday as the St. Louis Blues host the Carolina Hurricanes to wrap up a two-game homestand (7 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). Thomas missed one game with a lower-body injury sustained last Saturday in Florida. He said he felt lucky to have avoided a more serious injury.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Avalanche
UPDATE (5:40 p.m.) - Peyton Krebs will join the lineup at forward in place of Vinnie Hinostroza and center a line with Casey Mittelstadt and Victor Olofsson, Don Granato announced. Krebs last played on November 23 against St. Louis. He has three assists in 17 games this season. --- The...
NHL
Cash wears money tie, socks for U.S. Hall of Fame induction ceremony
Paralympic's family play off their name, go all in on outfit choice. There was no mistaking the Steve Cash family at the U.S. Hockey Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at the Saint Paul RiverCentre in Minnesota on Wednesday. Cash, a three-time Paralympic gold medalist and five-time world champion goaltender, sported...
NHL
3 Game Essentials | Capitals (10-11-3) at Kraken (14-5-3) | 7 p.m.
Time: 7:00 p.m. PT | Watch: ROOT SPORTS | Listen: 93.3 KJR. The Kraken rank second in the Western Conference with 30 standing points, plus have the fewest losses in regulation (five) and second-most wins (14, tied with Winnipeg). Seattle has won six games in a row and just finished November with 10 wins, one regulation loss, and one overtime loss.
NHL
HABS EDGE FLAMES
Calgary greatly outshoots and outchances visitors but falls 2-1 The Flames threw so much rubber at Jake Allen Thursday night he must have felt like he was working a shift in the Goodyear factory. But despite dominating play for most of the game, outshooting the visiting Habs more than 2-to-1...
NHL
Lightning re-assign defenseman Philippe Myers to Syracuse
TAMPA BAY -- The Tampa Bay Lightning have re-assigned defenseman Philippe Myers to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced today. Myers has played in 11 games with the Lightning this season, logging an average of 11:33 in ice time and...
NHL
'A DIFFERENT KIND OF SHOT'
As a player, you know it's coming. You can feel it, sense it, even watch it play out with your own eyes at ice level - but are seemingly powerless to stop it. Of the 793 career goals Alex Ovechkin has powered past the goalie, the vast majority have come with that patented slapper off the left circle.
NHL
SZA rocks Blues jersey on new album cover
Grammy award winner reps hometown with custom St. Louis sweater. SZA gave a nod to her hometown in an epic way. The Grammy award winning singer rocked a custom St. Louis Blues jersey on the cover for her upcoming album "S.O.S." SZA, who was born in St. Louis, posted a...
NHL
The presence of Benn creates growth for young players
Jamie Benn has been a good teacher for his two young linemates. The 33-year-old Stars captain has been on a roll in November, and two of the reasons are Wyatt Johnston and Ty Dellandrea. Johnston, the 19-year-old rookie, had a goal and an assist Monday in Dallas' 4-1 win over St. Louis. Dellandrea added a goal, and Benn had two assists. It was the kind of results that are becoming more commonplace for the line and Benn is the straw that stirs the drink.
