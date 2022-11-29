ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Mary Duncan

Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Jason's World

Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings

A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
New York Post

‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’

At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected.  “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot.  “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.”  “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected.  “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains.  “It’s...
shefinds

3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40

Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
Upworthy

Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home

Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Comfy, Safe Couch

Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
CBS News

Keeping kids healthy & stress-free during the holidays

Hectic schedules and extra commitments this time of year can lead to high anxiety and stress. It's a lot for adults, but children can feel the pressure too. Pediatrician and parenting expert Dr. Alison Mitzner has some timely advice.
NBC Miami

Parents Who Raise Highly Successful Kids Have These 3 Things in Common

The path to raising successful kids can seem nebulous. The avalanche of advice, some science-based and some not, can end up being more overwhelming than guiding. But there are common threads among parents who raise resilient, confident, well-adjusted children. Here are three things parents of highly successful kids have in...
Mark Randall Havens

Can judges save kids from parental alienation?

If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.

