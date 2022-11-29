Read full article on original website
Related
Single Mom Thinks Her Daughter Is A Witch After She Saw Her Braiding Her Hair Alone
*This is a work of nonfiction based on true events that I witnessed firsthand; it is used with permission. Sometimes children do things that appear strange to adults; they become involved in things that makes you to ask silly questions. Although not all children cause stress for their parents, but if you have a stubborn child, you will understand what I mean.
Woman feeds hungry child for months through his window before CPS finally intervenes
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission.*. I met my friend Amy when we worked third shift at a chain pancake restaurant back in the early 2000’s. Even at that time, when we were only in our late teens and early twenties, I could tell that Amy was an old soul, and a very kind soul. She’s the type of person who probably would literally give her shirt off her back to someone who needed it.
Woman Cancels Thanksgiving Plans After Parents Refuse To Call Her Adopted Children Their Grandchildren
Do you agree with the woman or do you think she overreacted?
I’m furious after my daughter was served an ‘almost empty’ baguette for her school dinner – it’s ridiculous
AN OUTRAGED mum has slammed her daughter's school for serving the young girl an "empty" baguette for lunch. Donna Jones claimed that West Monmouth School in Pontypool, South Wales, was not providing value for the money she pays for school meals. Her daughter, 11, sent her a photo of the...
Mom Urged Not To Host Christmas for 15 After In-Laws Invite Their Family
Several user on Mumsnet sided with the author of the latest viral post, including one who said: "You're not being unreasonable not to want all that work."
Man bans his mother and her partner from future Thanksgivings
A Thanksgiving Feast On A TablePhoto byJed Owen/UnsplashonUnsplash. When someone doesn't like what you cook, it can be hard to not take it personally. Having Thanksgiving meals means different people from different situations have to try to get along. Everyone needs to try to have good manners, at the very least.
‘My vicious mother-in-law said it’s my fault my 1-year-old wasn’t walking yet’
At an early scan for their first and only pregnancy, *Serena and husband, *Tim, received a shock they never, ever expected. “We were told that our baby had ventriculomegaly (a condition in which the ventricles appear larger than normal),” the Australian mom tells Kidspot. “When we Googled it, we were hysterical because it meant he could be severely developmentally delayed and disabled.” “There’s nothing wrong with him” However, in the first few months of their son, *William’s life, scans thankfully showed his condition was not what doctors had expected. “It turns out there’s actually nothing wrong with him, and he just has enlarged ventricles for no reason,” the 32-year-old explains. “It’s...
Mother-in-Law Furious After Being 'Banned' from Thanksgiving for 'Picky Eating'
Should all food preferences be accommodated during the holidays?. While the holidays are meant to bring people together to be grateful and celebrate, for some the holidays welcome drama and toxicity from family members.
3 Unexpected Reasons You’re Having Trouble Sleeping Through The Night Over 40
Few things are as frustrating as being unable to sleep through the night. From waking up multiple times in the middle of the night to waking up hours earlier than you wanted to and being unable to fall back asleep, interrupted sleep and insomnia can throw off your whole day. Luckily, there are solutions—but in order to find the right solution, you have to first get down to the root of the issue, and that can be difficult in itself.
Upworthy
Mom tells kids she's taking them to open house. Then she surprises them with their own home
Every parent dreams to raise their children in a home of their own, however, it becomes a reality for only a few. Not everyone is privileged enough to have a whole house for their family. This was the case for this family who just bought their own home and have made their dreams come true. The mother found a wonderful way to break this news to her children and it will completely warm your heart. In the video posted by 5krunner on Reddit, the camera spans toward three kids standing outside a house.
Demanding mother criticizes daughter for being ‘too broke’ to please her
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. I was talking to a lady around Christmas time who told me she wasn’t sure if she would go home to see her mother. On going deeper into our discussion, she told me her mother is so demanding. Her business didn’t do well and therefore didn’t have enough money to “buy stuff that was enough to please” her mother. Imagine not going to see your mama coz you’re broke.
CBS News
Keeping kids healthy & stress-free during the holidays
Hectic schedules and extra commitments this time of year can lead to high anxiety and stress. It's a lot for adults, but children can feel the pressure too. Pediatrician and parenting expert Dr. Alison Mitzner has some timely advice.
I’m raising a ‘free range family’ — my kids can do whatever they want
A mom of four lets her kids shave their hair, drink coffee, eat whatever they want and says they don’t have to share — and insists it makes her a better parent. Mara Doemland, 29, has enrolled in the “free range family” school of parenting, which involves giving her children the option to do whatever they want to do.
CNBC
Parents of successful kids don't worry about screen time, expert says—they teach these 3 skills instead
Is excessive screen time actually a main cause of negative outcomes in children?. One of the most comprehensive studies on the subject found that in more than 350,000 adolescents, technology use was associated with only 0.4% of the overall differences in adolescent mental well-being. And as much as we wish...
NBC Miami
Parents Who Raise Highly Successful Kids Have These 3 Things in Common
The path to raising successful kids can seem nebulous. The avalanche of advice, some science-based and some not, can end up being more overwhelming than guiding. But there are common threads among parents who raise resilient, confident, well-adjusted children. Here are three things parents of highly successful kids have in...
Hey, new parents – go ahead and ‘spoil’ that baby!
When an infant cries, parents frequently wonder whether they should soothe the baby or let the baby calm itself down. If they respond to every sob, won’t the baby cry more? Isn’t that spoiling the baby?
Fury at Parent Wanting to Teach a Lesson to 5-Year-Old Not Saying Thanks
A parent has been almost universally slammed online for wanting to take away their toddler's Advent calendar to teach them a lesson.
Can judges save kids from parental alienation?
If a parent is alienating a child, the court may order that the alienating parent take reunification therapy or parenting classes. It can also order that the alienating parent make more time for their children. This is a difficult process to prove, so if you suspect that your spouse is alienating your children, it's best to hire a good lawyer.
Woman doesn't want to quit her job and let her husband support everyone
A Small Brown Takeout BoxPhoto byKelly Sikkema/UnsplashonUnsplash. When you have a family, you have to make sure you can afford to take care of everyone. One person can sometimes do the bulk of the work outside of the home sometimes while the other takes care of the kids, but that's not always what everyone wants.
Comments / 0