ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Here are the 12 Senate Republicans who helped pass same-sex marriage bill

By Zach Schonfeld
WNCT
WNCT
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qB2Ls_0jS0km9J00

Twelve Senate Republicans on Tuesday supported final approval of a bill securing federal protections for same-sex marriage, allowing it to surpass the 60-vote threshold needed for passage.

The Republicans in the upper chamber who backed the bill were Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska), Rob Portman (Ohio), Thom Tillis (N.C.), Mitt Romney (Utah), Roy Blunt (Mo.), Cynthia Lummis (Wyo.), Richard Burr (N.C.), Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), Dan Sullivan (Alaska), Joni Ernst (Iowa) and Todd Young (Ind.).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KR05a_0jS0km9J00

From left, Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., talk with reporters following Senate passage of the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington on Tuesday, Nov. 29, 2022.

The GOP senators’ support came as no surprise since they all supported advancing the legislation in a series of recent votes, and Tuesday’s 61-36 vote now sends the legislation back to the House , which previously passed a similar version.

Three of the bill’s Republican supporters — Collins, Portman and Tillis — served as lead negotiators.

The five-member group, which also included Democratic Sens. Tammy Baldwin (Wis.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.), had punted the legislation until after the midterm elections to improve its chances of passing, also adding provisions to alleviate some Republicans’ religious liberty concerns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Cltc2_0jS0km9J00

Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., center, joins Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., left, to talks about Democrat efforts to pass the Respect for Marriage Act, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Nov. 15, 2022.

“Tonight, the Senate took a historic step to help prevent discrimination, promote equality and protect the rights of all Americans by passing the Respect for Marriage Act that @SenatorBaldwin and I authored,” Collins wrote on Twitter. “Our bill would help ensure everyone is treated with respect and dignity.”

Blunt, who had publicly expressed support for the delay, cited the religious liberty protection additions in voting for the bill.

Blunt, Portman and Burr did not seek reelection this year and will retire from the upper chamber in January.

Some Republicans who supported the bill, including Lummis, said they did so while personally disagreeing with gay marriage.

“Wyoming is the Equality State, and while I firmly believe marriage is a sacred union between one man and one woman, I respect that others hold different beliefs,” Lummis said in a statement, citing her state’s constitution.

Romney, who earlier this fall was still undecided on the bill, similarly voiced approval after the Mormon church announced it supported the legislation. Romney is a longtime active member of the church.

“While I believe in traditional marriage, Obergefell is and has been the law of the land upon which LGBTQ individuals have relied. This legislation provides certainty to many LGBTQ Americans, and it signals that Congress — and I — esteem and love all of our fellow Americans equally,” Romney wrote in a statement after an earlier vote to advance the legislation.

With the exception of Sen. Raphael Warnock, who missed Tuesday’s vote as he campaigned for Georgia’s upcoming runoff, all Senate Democrats supported the legislation.

Retiring Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.), who previously opposed a procedural vote on the bill, also missed the vote, in addition to Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Comments / 0

Related
WNCT

Biden says Walker doesn’t deserve to be in the Senate

President Biden on Friday said that Republican candidate Herschel Walker does not deserve to be in the Senate, just days ahead of the runoff in Georgia on Tuesday. During a stop at a International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) fundraiser in Boston, Biden emphasized the differences between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock (D), and Walker.  “And […]
GEORGIA STATE
Washington Examiner

SEE IT: Key guests attend Biden's first White House state dinner

Politicians and celebrities flocked to the White House for a state dinner of which French President Emmanuel Macron is the guest of honor. Biden said France was the United States's "best friend" and told Macron that he could not have had a better guest at his first state dinner as commander in chief. The state dinner is the first of Joe Biden's presidency and is pivotal for the president as he attempts to smooth tensions between the U.S. and France relating to trade subsidies and China.
MAINE STATE
WNCT

Two charged after Edgecombe County inmate killed

TARBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — The Edgecombe County Sheriff’s Office reports an inmate was killed late Wednesday night. Two suspects have been arrested. Deputies responded to the Edgecombe County Detention Center around 11 p.m. Wednesday. They found an inmate, Darren Vick, who had been assaulted. He was transported to ECU Health Edgecombe where he was pronounced […]
EDGECOMBE COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters

Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters.  The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed by 42 senators from both parties, said Congress is closely […]
WASHINGTON STATE
WNCT

Greensboro woman who pleaded guilty to killing young daughter, 2 others receives 3 life sentences without parole

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — The woman accused of killing three people, including 10- and 2-year-old girls, pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder on Thursday and received three life sentences without parole, according to Guilford County District Attorney’s Office. Brittany McKinney, 31, was charged in Greensboro with three counts of first-degree murder in January 2020 […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WNCT

Chris Murphy tests positive for COVID-19

Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.) tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday as lawmakers head into the home stretch of the current Congress. “Argh. … I tested positive. I’m asymptomatic and feel totally fine. Downside: I will follow CDC rules and isolate. Upside: maybe now I can finally finish shingling the backyard shed,” Murphy wrote on Twitter.   The senator […]
WNCT

Biden signs bill to avert rail shutdown

President Biden on Friday signed a bill that will avert a rail strike, just days before the deadline for an agreement to have been reached and amid fears that such a halt in railroad operations would cripple the U.S. economy. The bill implements the labor agreement between freight rail carriers and unionized workers that Biden […]
WNCT

Guy Reschenthaler to be House GOP chief deputy whip

Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.), who was elected by House Republicans to be majority whip in the next Congress, on Friday announced Rep. Guy Reschenthaler (R-Pa.) will be his chief deputy whip.  “No one is more tenacious and determined than Guy, and his experience as a US Navy veteran is a vital addition to our leadership […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WNCT

WNCT

38K+
Followers
26K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WNCT 9 On Your Side

 https://wnct.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy