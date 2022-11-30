ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

San Luis Obispo Tribune

McDonald’s Just Dropped a Major New Breakfast Item

Marketing fast food has, for years, been all about things being bigger and better. Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Free Report chain Taco Bell tacks "supreme" at the end of a product to indicate that it has more cheese and sour cream and, in Japan, there is even the four-patty King Yeti Super One Pound Beef Burger from the Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Free Report-owned Burger King.
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free & Cheap Burgers Throughout December

McDonald's is rolling out a series of deals for December just like it did last year, only now it comes with 100% less Mariah Carey. This year's promotion is similar to what you saw last year. There will be a lot of discounts and a few merch drops as well. Though, this year it will also let you enter to win a McGold Card that gets you free food for life (or 50 years, which is a lot still). You can enter to win that prize for you and three friends in the app daily while the December deals are running.
NJ.com

How to get the coveted McGold card from McDonald’s

McDonald’s announced the return of its coveted McGold card for the the first time since 2018. Here’s how you can get a chance to win the card, which gives you free food for life from the fast food giant. What are the details of the prize?. According to...
Popculture

McDonald's Bringing Back Retired Menu Item, But There's a Catch

Fans still mourning the early retirement of McDonald's Breakfast Bagels are about to get an early Christmas present. The Golden Arches are reportedly bringing the fan-favorite menu item, which was permanently pulled from the menu earlier this year, back, but not everyone will be lucky enough to get their hands on the beloved menu item. According to Chew Boom, Breakfast Bagels are set to return in three different varieties – Steak, Egg & Cheese Bagel, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Bagel, and Sausage, Egg & Cheese Bagel – at select McDonald's locations in Michigan, Indiana, Pennsylvania, and New England.
GOBankingRates

10 Groceries To Buy When You’re Broke

If you're on a budget, your diet doesn't need to be solely based on eating ramen noodles for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Find: Unplug These Appliances That Hike Up Your Electricity BillImportant: If...
ComicBook

Arby's Is Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Items

While the rest of the fast-food game is focusing on all things pretzel buns and chicken sandwiches, Arby's is going back to the basics. Earlier this year, the sandwich chain introduced its first-ever burger in the Wagyu Steakhouse Burger. A limited-time item, the burger quickly sold out due to rave reviews. Now, it's coming back later this month.
Thrillist

You Can Get a Free Quesadilla at Taco Bell Right Now

We are days out from the biggest shopping weekend of the year, but if you want to stand a chance in those competitive Black Friday lines, you'll need to fuel up. Luckily, the savings extend beyond just the mall. Taco Bell is giving away free quesadillas through next week. Whether...
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Officially Adding Two New '7-Layer' Meals To Its Menu

Taco Bell is known for keeping their menu fresh, even if some of those changes (like temporarily getting rid of the ultra-beloved Mexican pizza) make its customers go pretty loco. Their creative take on the Mexican food genre, coupled with affordable prices, are a clear success story, as the brand is shooting to achieve the $20 billion mark in annual sales. The chain is planning to achieve this via an aggressive international expansion, with at least 1,000 new non-U.S. locations planned, CNBC reports.
Tracey Folly

Woman eats food scraps off customers' tables at an all-you-can-eat buffet: gets reprimanded by restaurant staff

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. Years ago, my boyfriend and I frequented a buffet that featured all-you-can-eat salad, pasta, pizza, deli sandwiches, chicken wings, and soup. One thing missing from the all-you-can-eat buffet was baked potatoes. If you wanted a baked potato, you had to pay extra.
Thrillist

KFC's Limited-Edition Holiday Buckets Are Back Along with a New $5 Deal

Fried chickens have a lot to celebrate this month. First, the return of Culver's Buffalo chicken tenders, and now Kentucky Fried Chicken is debuting a new lineup of its own fried favorites. The fast food giant is bringing back limited edition buckets and a few new deals for the holiday season.

