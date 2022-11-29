Read full article on original website
Related
cohaitungchi.com
Levothyroxine Treatment and the Risk of Cardiac Arrhythmias – Focus on the Patient Submitted to Thyroid Surgery
Thyroidectomy is a surgical process, carried out both as a typical open surgical procedure or in its place strategy surgical procedure, comparable to minimally invasive video-assisted thyroidectomy (MIVAT) or robot-assisted transaxillary thyroidectomy, aiming to take away all or a part of the thyroid gland (1). The process is often used to deal with a spread of thyroid-related issues, together with thyroid most cancers, hyperthyroidism goiters, and thyroid nodules that may be obstructive and trigger swallowing or respiratory difficulties (2). The introduction of MIVAT improved the remedy choices for some thyroid situations. Regardless of superiority concerning sufferers’ satisfaction with quicker restoration and decreased issues related to customary open thyroidectomy (neck ache, voice issues, nervousness), it's confirmed as a dependable process in solely strictly indicated instances (1). It isn't appropriate for sufferers with thyroiditis, giant multinodular goiters, domestically invasive thyroid carcinoma, or the presence of lateral neck compartment malignant lymph nodes. It evolves as customary process within the fastidiously chosen instances with low- and intermediate-risk differentiated thyroid carcinoma (3, 4).
Researchers have gained an understanding of how heart failure occurs in people with kidney disease
Our understanding of the mechanism of heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is getting closer to reality thanks to new research from researchers at the Interdisciplinary Stem Cell Institute (ISCI) at Miller Medical School in Miami.
Medical News Today
Joint and muscle pain with liver disease
Classic signs of liver disease include jaundice, or yellowing of the skin, and a swollen abdomen. However, doctors also associate certain joint and muscle issues with liver disease. cause of joint pain in people with liver disease is arthritis, which is inflammation of the joints. Arthritis can cause joint swelling,...
Poor-Quality Sleep Linked to Fatty Liver Disease
Disturbed nighttime sleep, daytime napping and snoring are associated with an increased risk of metabolic-associated fatty liver disease (MAFLD), according to research published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology & Metabolism. Another study found that night owls may also be at greater risk for more severe fatty liver disease, researchers reported in the International Journal of Obesity.
Medical News Today
Kidney disease: Is dialysis the best treatment for different ethnicities?
More than 10% of people worldwide have kidney disease. Although 78% of people with advanced kidney disease opt for dialysis, that is not always a viable treatment option. Researchers from the University of California Irvine show certain ethnic groups have higher hospitalization rates when treated with dialysis rather than conservative management.
diabetesselfmanagement.com
What Does a Cardiologist Do for Diabetes?
Along with your primary care provider and possibly an endocrinologist, another type of doctor that you might have on your diabetes health care team is a cardiologist. You might wonder why or how a cardiologist is connected to diabetes. If you’re curious to find out, keep reading!. What is...
MedicalXpress
Study finds 'probable biologic and genetic overlap' between carpal tunnel syndrome and migraine
Patients who undergo surgery for carpal tunnel syndrome and other upper extremity nerve compression syndromes are more likely to have a diagnosis of migraine headaches, reports a study in the December issue of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery. The findings add to previous evidence of a possible "shared predisposition" between migraine...
Medical News Today
The difference between Graves' disease and hyperthyroidism
Graves’ disease and hyperthyroidism are not exactly the same. Graves’ disease is one of several potential causes of hyperthyroidism, which is an overactive thyroid. Graves’ disease is an autoimmune condition that causes the thyroid to overproduce thyroid hormones. Hyperthyroidism is the state of having an overactive thyroid...
MedicalXpress
Risk of uterine diseases, cancers up with tamoxifen treatment
Tamoxifen treatment is associated with increased risk of endometrial hyperplasia, polyps, and carcinoma, as well as other uterine cancers, according to a study published online Nov. 28 in JAMA Network Open. Ki-Jin Ryu, M.D., Ph.D., from the Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, and colleagues examined the association of...
BBC
'Kidney disease is not just a death sentence, you can live a full life'
In 2018 Dee Moore was diagnosed with stage four kidney disease. Her initial shock gave way to despair that the diagnosis equalled a death sentence, but with the help of family and friends Dee fought back. Four years on, she broadcasts messages of hope and encouragement from her Birmingham home...
findingfarina.com
Blood Circulation Problems: How to Improve Blood Circulation
Health is wealth. Or so they say. But what contributes to healthy wealth? Nearly everyone agrees that cardiovascular health is an individual’s overall well-being. After all, the circulatory system pumps blood to every part of the body. From the heart to the blood vessels, it helps deliver nutrients to cells that make up the human body.
Medical News Today
Can hyperthyroidism result in neuropathy?
Neuropathy involves damage to the nerves. In some cases, people with hyperthyroidism may develop neuropathy. This article explores the link between hyperthyroidism and neuropathy, other common causes of neuropathy, and additional neurological symptoms of hyperthyroidism. Can hyperthyroidism cause neuropathy?. Hyperthyroidism involves an excess, or overproduction of, thyroid hormones. This can...
diabetesselfmanagement.com
Jardiance Slows Kidney Disease Progression in Large Study
Jardiance (empagliflozin), a drug developed as a glucose-lowering treatment for type 2 diabetes, has been shown to slow the progression of chronic kidney disease in a new study published in the New England Journal of Medicine. Along with Farxiga (dapagliflozin) and Invokana (canagliflozin), Jardiance belongs to the SGLT2 inhibitor family...
Some natural hair loss supplements may actually work, new study finds
A report found supplements with the best potential benefits.
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 patients show liver injury months after infection
COVID-19 infection is associated with increased liver stiffness, a sign of possible long-term liver injury, according to the results of a new study being presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). "Our study is part of emerging evidence that COVID-19 infection may lead...
docwirenews.com
Practice Tips with Dr. Lichaa: Deflectable Tip Micro-Catheters for Coronary and Endovascular Use
In this edition of Dr. Hady Lichaa’s Practice Tips series, Dr. Lichaa discusses the topic of deflectable tip micro-catheters for coronary and endovascular use. It highlights the technical aspects of how to use them safely in tortuous and angulated anatomy in order to achieve successful branch access and complete the procedure.
MedicalXpress
A new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure due to aortic stenosis
Scientists at the Centro Nacional de Investigaciones Cardiovasculares (CNIC) have identified a new therapeutic target for the prevention of heart failure linked to aortic stenosis. The study was led by Dr. Borja Ibáñez, Clinical Research Director at the CNIC, cardiologist at Hospital Universitario Fundación Jiménez Díaz, and member of the Spanish cardiovascular research network (CiberCV).
MedicalXpress
Nutritional supplements may have role in hair loss treatment
There may be a potential role for nutritional supplements in the treatment of hair loss, according to a review published online Nov. 30 in JAMA Dermatology. Lara Drake, from the Tufts University School of Medicine in Boston, and colleagues conducted a systematic review to examine and compile the findings of all dietary and nutritional interventions for treatment of hair loss in individuals without known baseline nutritional deficiency. Data were included from 30 articles: 17 randomized clinical trials (RCTs), 11 clinical studies (non-RCTs), and two case series studies.
ScienceBlog.com
Steroid injections worsen knee arthritis
Two studies comparing injections commonly used to relieve the pain of knee osteoarthritis found that corticosteroid injections were associated with the progression of the disease. Results of both studies were presented today at the annual meeting of the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA). Osteoarthritis is the most common form...
technologynetworks.com
Muscle Wasting Severity in Cancer Is Linked to Tumor Characteristics
About 80% of people with cancer suffer from significant muscle wasting, or loss of muscle tissue, and 30% of these patients die from this condition. New research in mice finds that the severity of muscle wasting is related to the type, size and location of the tumor. “Muscle wasting, and...
Comments / 0