Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. When Michelle Gradillas first began her Arizona State University journey in 2019, she considered herself shy — the kind of person who wouldn't raise her hand in class or voice her opinions. This fall, as her undergraduate experience comes to a close, Gradillas will take the stage at the university’s Hispanic Convocation as the Jose A. Ronstadt Outstanding Undergraduate to share remarks about her journey of personal growth.

TEMPE, AZ ・ 13 HOURS AGO