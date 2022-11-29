Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pizzeria Closes, A New Pizza Restaurant Opens In Its PlaceGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Popular Houston Restaurant Coming to TownGreyson FScottsdale, AZ
Love to Read? The Mesa Book Festival is the Event to Attend!Suzy Jacobson CherryMesa, AZ
New, Upscale Mexican Restaurant Now OpenGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
asu.edu
A military man embraces a life of the mind
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Although Lane Hiser intends to make a career in the military, he’s keeping his options open. This Arizona State University student is rounding out his experiences in the physical, precise world of Army ROTC with a walk on the “softer” side: a degree in the humanities.
asu.edu
Graduating film student sets out to create meaningful entertainment
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Jayla Johnson always knew she wanted a career in the entertainment industry and to make movies. “I used to walk around hugging my VHS tapes, ready to put them in the player,” she...
asu.edu
Outstanding undergraduate finds confidence through on-campus involvement
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. When Michelle Gradillas first began her Arizona State University journey in 2019, she considered herself shy — the kind of person who wouldn't raise her hand in class or voice her opinions. This fall, as her undergraduate experience comes to a close, Gradillas will take the stage at the university’s Hispanic Convocation as the Jose A. Ronstadt Outstanding Undergraduate to share remarks about her journey of personal growth.
asu.edu
A love for research inspired alumna to return to ASU for nursing
Alyssa Ingurgio’s enthusiasm for research is palpable but her route to a career in the field was a little unconventional. The 25-year-old first graduated from Arizona State University’s Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation in 2018, earning a Bachelor of Science in health entrepreneurship and innovation. “After...
asu.edu
ASU offers innovative college pathway to students in Yuma community
ASU Local – Yuma lets students pursue bachelor's degree in their own community. ASU Local – Yuma provides in-person support for online learners who want to earn a bachelor's degree. Navigating higher education can be difficult, and sometimes lonely, for students who are the first in their family...
asu.edu
‘Off the charts empathy' a superpower for this new ASU graduate
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Feeling like an outsider is no fun — to put it mildly — and language skills are key to a sense of belonging. An experience living abroad gave one Arizona State University student an appreciation for being able to speak the “local” language.
asu.edu
Sociology graduate set to work at dream job
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Banzhaf, who is from Chadron, Nebraska, is best known for the bright, colorful glasses he wears and the vibrant energy he brings to the Pat Tillman Veterans Center. As an associate director of student success (who was recently named the center's executive director), Banzhaf draws on his personal experiences to help student veterans transition to university life, a process he went through himself.
asu.edu
Graduate finds a new perspective at ASU
Editor’s note: This story is part of a series of profiles of notable fall 2022 graduates. Adriana (Audrey) Talamante is a problem solver, and when she arrived at ASU not knowing what degree path to follow, she created a list. Through a set of trial and error, Talamante added...
asu.edu
NSF renews $2.5M grant for STEM education, careers
Alliance aims to boost diversity in STEM at ASU, across the Southwest. The National Science Foundation has renewed a $2.5 million grant over the next two years for the the Western Alliance to Expand Student Opportunities (WAESO) program. Headquartered at Arizona State University, WAESO works to increase enrollment in STEM disciplines for historically underrepresented students.
asu.edu
Award-winning professor launches hybrid learning experience for online students
Early Career Award winner Viridiana Benitez expands access to language-learning research. Viridiana Benitez – a daughter of immigrants, an English-as-a-second-language learner and a first-generation college student – knows firsthand what it’s like to overcome challenges in academia. Now, the Arizona State University assistant professor is aiming to help current college students in their own higher education journeys.
asu.edu
Magda Hinojosa named social sciences dean for The College at ASU
Political science expert emphasizes importance of social sciences in addressing pressing issues such as public health and climate change. Magda Hinojosa, professor and director of the School of Politics and Global Studies, has been appointed dean of social sciences for The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences at Arizona State University.
asu.edu
ASU Online students contribute to Interplanetary Initiative research
Undergraduate students make valuable contributions to program’s pilot projects. There’s a whole new world of undergraduate research opportunities available to online students thanks to the Online Undergraduate Research Scholars (OURS) program from The College of Liberal Arts and Sciences and EdPlus. The Interplanetary Initiative is one of several units supporting ASU Online students to grow academically and professionally by providing group-based research opportunities and mentorship.
asu.edu
Connecting the coding community
CodeDevils serves both ASU Online, on-campus students as one of ASU’s first online-focused student organizations. Navigating the college experience online can be challenging — something many got a taste of as a result of the pandemic. It can be difficult to build relationships the same way in-person students do by attending classes on campus.
asu.edu
ASU debuts at world-renowned Guadalajara International Book Fair
Over 700,000 attendees take part in multicultural, nine-day event. Arizona State University for the first time joined some 2,000 presenters from 47 countries that traveled to Mexico to join this year’s Guadalajara International Book Fair (FIL), held Nov. 26 to Dec. 4 in the Guadalajara Expo. Founded by the...
asu.edu
Designing and making for an interplanetary future
In a new course series from the ASU Interplanetary Initiative, students learn the basics of technology development in makerspaces. Students who enroll in designing and making courses with the Interplanetary Initiative at Arizona State University get more than the typical classroom experience. Designing and making courses include IPI 241: Designing...
asu.edu
’20 presidential candidate Andrew Yang talks third parties, ranked-choice voting during ASU appearance
Two School of Public Affairs students interview Yang at event. The two-party system is in serious need of overhaul if the United States has any chance of solving issues important to new generations of voters, most of whom are not party members, former presidential candidate Andrew Yang told Arizona State University students Nov. 17.
