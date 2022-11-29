Betty Fears Rinehart, 82, of Montgomery City, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Betty Fears Rinehart was born on August 27, 1940 in Itawamba County, Mississippi to Thomas C. Fears, Sr. and Marie Holloway Fears. She married Frank William Rinehart in Mississippi on December 21, 1956. Mr. Rinehart preceded her in death on April 20, 2009. Mrs. Rinehart ran a daycare center in Montgomery City for many years. She was a great homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mr. and Mrs. Rinehart moved to Texas and when his health started to decline they moved back to Montgomery City to be closer to their children. She enjoyed scrapbooking and bingo. Mrs. Rinehart enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.

MONTGOMERY CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO