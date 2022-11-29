Read full article on original website
Washington Missourian
Deer season ends with Franklin County on top once again
This year’s rifle deer season came to a close last week on Tuesday and Franklin County hunters led Missouri in deer harvested. Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) shows that 197,731 deer were harvested statewide during the November portion of firearms deer season. Of the deer killed during that time, 4,182 were killed in Franklin County — 48 more than last year.
mystandardnews.com
Jeannette Garrett
Jeannette Cheryl Garrett, 74, of Rhineland, passed away on Saturday, November 26, 2022, at the Villa Marie Rehabilitation Center in Jefferson City. Jeannette was born on January 14, 1948, in St. Louis to the late Erastus F. and Hazel (Mortensen) Crull. Jeannette married George G. Garrett on May 22, 1971,...
mystandardnews.com
Rickey Walker
Rickey Joe Walker, 66, of Berger, passed away Tuesday, November 29, 2022 at Aspire Nursing & Rehab of Jonesburg in Jonesburg. Rickey was born in Union on December 8, 1955, the son of the late Henry & Bessie (Baker)Walker. He was the husband of Susan (Cregar) Walker. They were united...
Washington Missourian
Freise brothers returning to their roots, plan to film movie in Union
And, action! Adam and Nathan Freise, twins from Union, are looking to return to their roots this March in order to shoot their new film, “One.”. The Freise brothers, 41, were born and raised in Union but now reside in Los Angeles, California, where they moved to follow their dreams of filmmaking.
$50,000 Powerball winning ticket purchased in Wentzville
A fortunate Missouri Lottery player was able to win a $50,000 Powerball reward after purchasing a ticket for the drawing on November 5 at On the Run in Wentzville, which is located at 42 W. Highway N.
laduenews.com
Indoor slide park Slick City Action Park opens in Chesterfield
Slide into the St. Louis metro area’s newest family-friendly, all-ages attraction: Slick City Action Park. Located in Chesterfield, the park sets itself apart from others in the area not only in location but also by establishing what its founders say is the “world’s first indoor slide park.”
kjluradio.com
Mid-Missouri Sheriff's Dive Team searching for missing eastern Missouri man
Authorities and divers in mid-Missouri are hoping to bring closure to the family of a missing eastern Missouri man. Kenny Loudermilk, 35, of Washington, was last seen on October 26, paragliding over the Missouri River in his hometown. Witnesses saw him enter the water with his gear, but he did not resurface.
mystandardnews.com
Betty Rinehart
Betty Fears Rinehart, 82, of Montgomery City, died on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at her home surrounded by family. Betty Fears Rinehart was born on August 27, 1940 in Itawamba County, Mississippi to Thomas C. Fears, Sr. and Marie Holloway Fears. She married Frank William Rinehart in Mississippi on December 21, 1956. Mr. Rinehart preceded her in death on April 20, 2009. Mrs. Rinehart ran a daycare center in Montgomery City for many years. She was a great homemaker, wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. Mr. and Mrs. Rinehart moved to Texas and when his health started to decline they moved back to Montgomery City to be closer to their children. She enjoyed scrapbooking and bingo. Mrs. Rinehart enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
mycouriertribune.com
Lawmaker wants to use Missouri surplus to widen I-70
Construction workers haul limestone quarried from the river bluff to the construction site of a new Interstate 70 Missouri River bridge connecting Boone and Cooper counties. (Don Shrubshell/photo courtesy Columbia Daily Tribune)
muddyrivernews.com
Signs throughout Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy indicate it will be closing
QUINCY — The Bed Bath & Beyond store in Quincy avoided the first cut of stores that were announced in September to be closing by the end of the year. However, the Quincy location now has signs throughout the store at 5100 Broadway indicating it will be closing. Nothing...
Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington
EDITOR'S NOTE: The story was updated to reflect the correct location. WASHINGTON, Mo. (KMIZ) A group of Mid-Missouri rescue divers are looking for a missing paraglider. On Oct. 26, Kenny Loudermilk went paragliding with a friend near Highway 47 and the Missouri River in Washington. It would be the last time he was seen. "It was a shock The post Search continues for missing paraglider in Washington appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department tweeted on Tuesday that it had responded to a "disturbance" at Battle High School. CPD said a fight broke out among several male students. Police said the conflict was resolved and four students were detained. (1) We responded to a disturbance at Battle High School at approximately 10:50 The post Columbia police respond to fight at Battle High School on Tuesday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
939theeagle.com
Murder conviction upheld in high-profile mid-Missouri case featured on ABC’s “20/20”
An appeals court has upheld a mid-Missouri man’s murder conviction in a high-profile case that received national media attention. The case has ties to Moberly, Mexico, Columbia and Jefferson City. The Western District Court of Appeals has upheld the first degree murder and armed criminal action convictions against James...
khqa.com
Quincy man killed in Clayton crash
CLAYTON, Ill. (KHQA) — A Quincy man was killed on Thursday night in a single car crash in rural Clayton. Emergency crews were called to accident scene at north 1400th Avenue and east 2950th around 4:34 p.m. The driver, Matthew Smith, 40, suffered severe injuries from the single vehicle...
kjluradio.com
Man shot in Hartsburg was delivering truck, suspect still on the run
Boone County deputies continue their search for a Fulton man, accused of shooting a man over the weekend just west of Ashland. According to court documents, the victim called deputies early Saturday morning, reporting he’d just been shot in the stomach outside a home on James Sapp Road in Hartsburg. When deputies arrived at the scene, the victim was transported to a Columbia hospital with a gunshot wound to the abdomen.
khqa.com
Hannibal community speaks out over school board's decision to keep elementary principal
HANNIBAL, Mo. (KHQA) — The Hannibal School Board of Education on Wednesday night held a public forum to allow parents, grandparents, current students, and community members an opportunity to express their concerns following the board’s decision to allow the principal at Eugene Field Elementary to keep her job on a probationary status.
One Business Announces Closure and One Opens in Quincy
There is some good and bad news to report about stores in Quincy. First, let's start with the good news. There's a new Italian Restaurant open in Quincy. Napolis Italian Bistro is located inside the Atrium on Third hotel at 201 S. 3rd in Quincy. Open 7 days a week and offering delicious homemade Italian dishes. They have lunch specials Monday through Friday and are open from 11 am to 9 pm daily. Just looking at the photos makes my mouth water and will have to try this place out very soon/.
