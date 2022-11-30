Read full article on original website
First Full-Service Resort Opens on Sanibel and Captiva Islands
‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa Opens As First Full-Service Resort on Sanibel and Captiva Islands. ‘Tween Waters Island Resort & Spa of Captiva Island announced today that — with the opening of TripAdvisor’s top-rated Old Captiva House restaurant — the legendary resort becomes the first to offer full services to guests on Sanibel Captiva Islands following Hurricane Ian. The resort is located at 15951 Captiva Drive, and currently occupancy is limited to island residents, first responders and workforce teams with approved island access.
usf.edu
Beach tourism could take years to rebound from damage by Ian
The biggest industry in Southwest Florida may be facing its toughest challenge ever: The re-opening after Hurricane Ian's catastrophic damage. Tourism before Ian generated more than $3 billion a year in Lee County alone, according to the visitor and convention bureau. Now people are struggling to salvage something of this...
Marconews.com
Hey Marco Island, looking for a place to eat?
Read ‘Watts for Dinner’ every Friday in the Marco Eagle. Visit marconews.com/entertainment to read reviews from past issues, including …. And First Watch, Habanero Catering (East Naples), Big Al's Deli, Taqueria San Julian (Naples), Crabby Lady, Joey's Pizza & Pasta, La Tavola, Jersey Mike's (South Naples), Dolphin Tiki, Margaritas, Cocomo's Grill, Marco Prime, Papusas Salvadorenas (food truck, East Naples), Fin Bistro, Foxboro Sports Tavern (East Naples), Capri Fish House, Mi Mercado (East Naples), Pinchers, Marco Island Brewery, Ciao Bella Ristorante Italiano, Paradise Seafood & Gourmet Market, La Familia Mexican Taqueria (East Naples), The Sen (South Naples), Tropical Smoothie Café, Tokyo Thai Sushi (East Naples), The SpeakEasy, Z’s Music Kitchen (South Naples), Zaza Mexican Kitchen, Deep Lagoon Seafood & Oyster House, Frankie's Authentic Italian Deli (South Naples), Mango's Dockside Bistro, Jackie’s Chinese, Crazy Flamingo, Stonewalls, Nacho Mama's, Empire Bagel Factory, Leebe Fish, Tony's N.Y. Pizza, Su's Garden, Napoli On The Bay, Island Gypsy, Garibaldi Mexican Grill & Bakery (South Naples), Smith House Restaurant & Tavern, Skillets (East Naples), Doreen's Cup of Joe, Michelbob’s Championship Ribs & Steaks, Sunset Grille, Sami's, Sand Bar, Hoot's Breakfast & Lunch, 2Shea's Salty Dog, Island Chicken, Da Vinci’s Ristoranté Italiano, Thai Sushi By KJ, Thai, Thai Sushi Bowl (South Naples), Italian Market & Deli, Joey D's, Sale e Pepe, The Snook Inn, The Oyster Society, Arturo's Bistro, Marek's Bar & Bistro, CJ's On The Bay, Davide Italian Café & Deli, Paradise Found (Goodland), Little Bar (Goodland), Osteria Capri (Isles of Capri), Micky's Pizza (Isles of Capri), Summer Day Market & Café, Verdi's American Bistro, 21 Spices by Chef Asif (East Naples), Kretch's, Dolce Mare, Island Cheese Company, Big Al's Deli, Let's Eat Asian Fusion (South Naples), Bistro Soleil, Red Roosters, Hammock Grill, Café de Marco, The Boulevard, Old Marco Pub, Stan's Idle Hour, Pelican Bend, and Stilts Bar & Grill.
WINKNEWS.com
Tim Aten Knows: Saki launches second location; Donatos seeks new spot in Naples
Q: A new Japanese steakhouse is opening next to Wawa on the northeast corner of the East Trail and Rattlesnake Hammock. What do you know? — Kat Bryce, Naples . A: Saki Japanese Kitchen opened this week in Naples South Plaza on the southeast corner of U.S. 41 East and Rattlesnake Hammock Road in East Naples.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 15 Best Things to do in Naples, Florida
Whether you’re looking to lounge by crystal clear waters, golf on some of the best courses in the country, or indulge in high-end shopping and dining, there’s something for everyone in Naples, Florida. Named for the Italian city of the same name, Naples was designed to be a winter retreat, a place for people across America to trade their cold weather in for warm sun and white sand.
Florida Weekly
Estate-like Homes Define The Ritz-Carlton Residences, Naples
Robert Hall of Curts Gaines Hall Jones Architecture discusses sprawling interiors, unobstructed views, and large terraces, which are project hallmarks. Today’s well-heeled condominium buyers are putting added emphasis on “living large,” especially by the water. Expansive open areas, tranquil panoramas, spacious bedrooms and offices, and outdoor living room-like terraces are must-haves. Even in a vertical setting, the need for a home to have the look and feel of a sumptuous single-family dwelling is paramount.
Sense of normalcy coming back to Sanibel as businesses begin to reopen doors
City leaders started handing out re-entry passes for businesses now allowed to reopen and several businesses are taking advantage of the new process.
businessobserverfl.com
Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian, Naples attraction inches toward full reopening
Tin City’s manager and tenants look to reopen the tourist attraction and shopping destination in mid-December after massive overhaul was brought on by flooding from Hurricane Ian. Bottom Line. Key takeaway: Nearly two months after Hurricane Ian filled Tin City with three feet of mud and water, the property’s...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Looking back on the upheaval of 2022 in Southwest Florida
Any retrospective about how Southwest Florida fared in 2022 must be cut into two parts—before and after Hurricane Ian. On the 271st day of the year, Sept. 28, Hurricane Ian’s destructive force of 155 mph winds and 6 to 15 feet of storm surge devastated the coastal region. As of this writing, there have been 130 Hurricane Ian-related deaths in Florida, including 61 in Lee County, according to the Florida District Medical Examiners report—making it the state’s deadliest hurricane since 1935.
WINKNEWS.com
New York woman makes lost and found Facebook page for boats
It’s a lost and found for missing boats. Many people cannot find their boats two months after Hurricane Ian and now there is a Facebook page dedicated to getting them back to their rightful owners. The admin of the page lives in New York, but she the problems in...
Florida Weekly
Total Wine celebrates its new Naples location with a Grand Opening
Total Wine recently moved its store to the Promenade at Naples Centre at 6424 Naples Blvd., Suite 601, Naples, near the northwest corner of Airport Pulling and Pine Ridge roads. The Nov. 17 Grand Opening of the new location included wine, spirits and beer tastings, as well as live music, local food and giveaways.
nomadlawyer.org
Shark tooth Beach : The Best Memories are Those The Waves Can Never Wash Away
Visiting a shark tooth beach is a great way to enjoy the summer months. The weather is hot and sunny, and you’ll be able to take in the scenery and relax by the pool. There are several places to visit in the area, such as Palm Beach Island and Jekyll Island.
Florida Weekly
Kava Culture opens at Miromar
The latest bar to open at Miromar Outlets is alcohol free. Kava Culture Kava Bar has opened, serving all natural botanical cocktails that deliver a booze-free buzz. The bar also will serve sparkling teas on tap by its sister brand, Botanical Brewing Company. Advocates for kava, a root from the...
luxury-houses.net
Asking for $17.5 Million, This 6,000 SF Masterpiece with Outstanding Finishes is A True Tropical Treasure in Naples, Florida
481 21st Avenue South Home in Naples, Florida for Sale. 481 21st Ave S, Naples, Florida is a one-of-a-kind estate nestled along the widest canal in Aqualane Shore with hardwood flooring, shiplap siding and outstanding finishes, enhanced by mesmerizing water views. This Home in Naples offers 5 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 6,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 481 21st Avenue South, please contact Bill G Frantz (Phone: 330-329-0077) at Premier Sotheby’s International Realty for full support and perfect service.
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County tourism continues to thrive as most hotels reopen
Most Collier County hotels are back to full operation two months after Hurricane Ian struck Southwest Florida. “I don’t want to give [the storm] the benefit of saying its name,” Collier County Tourism Director Paul Biernes said. “… it was really difficult to see a lot of the hotels that were struggling to get back online [after the storm].”
First marina set to reopen on Fort Myers Beach post Ian
The Moss Marina is set to be the first marina to reopen on Fort Myers Beach in the wake of hurricane Ian.
Fort Myers Beach hotel accepting reservations for displaced residents & workers after Ian
FORT MYERS BEACH, Fla. — A Fort Myers Beach hotel is now accepting reservations for displaced residents and workers for the first time since Hurricane Ian. Harbour House at the Inn on Old San Carlos Blvd was mostly spared by the storm. LeeAnn Golson, the owner of LeeAnn’s Paradise...
Florida Weekly
WHAT TO DO, WHERE TO GO
As Southwest Florida recovers from Hurricane Ian, some events have been canceled or rescheduled. We have reached out to as many venues as possible to confirm scheduling, but encourage readers to check before attending any event listed below. Submit calendar listings and high-resolution photos to events@floridaweekly.com. Email text, jpegs or Word documents are accepted. No pdfs or photos of fliers, please. The deadline for calendar submissions is noon Friday for the following week’s publication.
floridaing.com
Caloosahatchee River Florida: Is it the States Most Polluted River?
The Caloosahatchee River averages approximately 14 feet. The Caloosahatchee River is one of the most popular rivers in Florida. Southwest Florida is where the Caloosahatchee River is located, on the Gulf West coast, and runs through Fort Myers and LaBelle. Water from the river travels past LaBelle in a west-southwest...
4 Great Pizza Places in Florida
Photo byPhoto by Fatima Akram on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Florida and you love eating pizza, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious food, every of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance. Chances are that once you visit them, you will keep going back for more time and time again.
