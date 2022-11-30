Read full article on original website
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Early-morning weather notes – roads, trees, outages …
It’s been snowing for a few hours now, and we have a few notes:. ROADS CLOSED: We’ve been hearing about some tree trouble – Sylvan Way in particular, apparently a downed tree. Another one is reported around 14th/Holden but not blocking the street. INFOLINKS: Here’s the SDOT map showing which streets are closed and which have been plowed. … Here’s the Metro Winter page (some parts of the region are on snow routing but NOT us so far).
westseattleblog.com
WATER: Another big flush ahead, this time for southeast West Seattle and South Park
Back in 2016, after repeated problems with “brown water” in multiple West Seattle neighborhoods, Seattle Public Utilities carried out a major flush of local lines. Now they’re planning one for southeast West Seattle and South Park, in the areas outlined on this map:. That map is included...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend alert
Very cold overnight – temperatures dropped into the 20s. But only a slight chance of snow this morning, with today’s high near 40. (Check the latest alert status here.) -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its regular schedule this morning. -WSF’s Triangle Route is too –...
westseattleblog.com
WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday morning/midday updates
(Latest ‘live’ view from California/Admiral SDOT camera) Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 1st. Icy (and then snowy) weather has led to some changes this morning. (Anything to add? Text/call 206-293-6302) SCHOOL CHANGES. Several schools and neighboring districts are starting late, as announced last night and this morning....
westseattleblog.com
SPEED HUMPS: More coming soon to Harbor and Alki Avenues
For many years, Harbor Avenue/Alki Avenue residents have been asking that action be taken to deter reckless driving. In September, two sets of speed bumps were installed in the Alki business district. Tonight, SDOT tells us that more are on the way to the east Alki area. We got the news this evening from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Thursday (ongoing updates)
Hope Lutheran School starting 2 hours late, no morning extended-care program or half-day preschool. KG November 30, 2022 (10:04 pm) Kennedy Catholic two hours late start. Wsresident December 1, 2022 (6:53 am) Why? We don’t even have snow on the ground The forecast is 50% for the next 2 hours....
westseattleblog.com
Junction festival with tree lighting & GLOWS, plus 20+ more options for your West Seattle Saturday
That’s a live look at the heart of The Junction, where streets will close later this morning and stay closed until late tonight for the holiday season’s biggest celebration. More on that midway down the list, which is a long one today, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide:
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow
As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Fruit-tree lighting at High Point
The first of this weekend’s three holiday tree-lighting events in West Seattle happened on the north side of Neighborhood House High Point this evening – the second annual Fruit Tree Lighting. High Point community builder Ella McRae led a cheery countdown:. The tree lighting followed an afternoon festival...
westseattleblog.com
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool’s plan for next two days
After being closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a staff shortage caused by illness, Southwest Pool opened for limited operations today. Now we have an update on the next two days:. Southwest Pool will run normal programs Friday, December 2nd, but we are closed for Saturday, December 3rd. We still have...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE CHRISTMAS LIGHTS: Shining bright in Fauntlee Hills
Tonight we photographed one of the first big West Seattle Christmas light displays up every year … at the home of Ken Arkills in Fauntlee Hills. The house is on a corner lot, so there’s a lot to see on multiple sides. You can see it at 39th...
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Spiro’s Pizza and Pasta closing in West Seattle; new restaurant moving in
Recently we noticed online permit activity for 3401 California SW, long the home of the West Seattle location of Spiro’s Pizza and Pasta. The owners weren’t ready to comment on their restaurant’s future until today. Here’s their announcement:. Dear West Seattle,. Since 1991, Spiro’s Pizza &...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Lights, music, theater, books, more!
Now that the weather has calmed – a look ahead at the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: After a two-day closure, the pool at 2801 SW Thistle is back open today but on a limited schedule – details in this update.
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: What it’s like operating West Seattle’s only emergency shelter, and how you can help
“I have people here … They need to be treated with dignity.”. Some have asked what kind of help he could use right now. Warm-clothing items like hats and gloves. Volunteer help, too. And also – understanding. If you know of someone who needs shelter – or have...
westseattleblog.com
2 tree lightings, Winter Wander scavenger hunt, music, more for your West Seattle Friday
(Thursday photo @ Hiawatha, tweeted by @i8ipod) Still just a little snow on the ground (and a little more possible) as one of the biggest weekends of the holiday season begins. So here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):
westseattleblog.com
VIDEO: Our Lady of Guadalupe lights Seattle’s highest-elevation tree
“Let It Snow” was one of the first few carols tonight at Our Lady of Guadalupe‘s “Light Up the Night” celebration – and snow was indeed falling, lightly, by the time the city’s highest-elevation Christmas tree was illuminated. You can see it in our video:
westseattleblog.com
BIZNOTE: Changes for SoundYoga
Longtime WSB sponsor SoundYoga wants you to know, “We’re still here!” despite one big change. Here’s the announcement, and a request:. On February 2, 1998, Chris Dormaier, Yoga instructor and author, founded and began operating the SoundYoga studio at 5639 California Avenue SW. For nearly 25...
westseattleblog.com
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Here’s what you need to know about expanded Junction street festival Saturday
We’re now just one day away from an expanded Hometown Holidays street festival in The Junction, centered on the Night Market and tree lighting, also featuring the first-ever GLOWS (Glorious Lights of West Seattle) celebration. That includes artists promenading in light-decked costumes they designed – West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay shares a photo she received showing one of the works in progress:
westseattleblog.com
HAPPENING NOW: From dulcimers to beaver sticks, what you’ll see only at the Senior Center holiday bazaar
Paths are cleared to get to the Senior Center of West Seattle door at 4217 SW Oregon, and once you’re inside, you’ll see tables ringing the main hall with items you won’t see anywhere else – like Denise LeBlanc‘s calendars featuring her Northwest-scenery paintings:. Jen...
westseattleblog.com
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history
(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society) Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.
