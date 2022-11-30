It’s been snowing for a few hours now, and we have a few notes:. ROADS CLOSED: We’ve been hearing about some tree trouble – Sylvan Way in particular, apparently a downed tree. Another one is reported around 14th/Holden but not blocking the street. INFOLINKS: Here’s the SDOT map showing which streets are closed and which have been plowed. … Here’s the Metro Winter page (some parts of the region are on snow routing but NOT us so far).

