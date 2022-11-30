ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WEST SEATTLE SNOW: Early-morning weather notes – roads, trees, outages …

It’s been snowing for a few hours now, and we have a few notes:. ROADS CLOSED: We’ve been hearing about some tree trouble – Sylvan Way in particular, apparently a downed tree. Another one is reported around 14th/Holden but not blocking the street. INFOLINKS: Here’s the SDOT map showing which streets are closed and which have been plowed. … Here’s the Metro Winter page (some parts of the region are on snow routing but NOT us so far).
WEATHER, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Friday notes + weekend alert

Very cold overnight – temperatures dropped into the 20s. But only a slight chance of snow this morning, with today’s high near 40. (Check the latest alert status here.) -The West Seattle Water Taxi is back to its regular schedule this morning. -WSF’s Triangle Route is too –...
WEATHER, SCHOOLS, TRAFFIC, TRANSIT: Thursday morning/midday updates

(Latest ‘live’ view from California/Admiral SDOT camera) Good morning. It’s Thursday, December 1st. Icy (and then snowy) weather has led to some changes this morning. (Anything to add? Text/call 206-293-6302) SCHOOL CHANGES. Several schools and neighboring districts are starting late, as announced last night and this morning....
SPEED HUMPS: More coming soon to Harbor and Alki Avenues

For many years, Harbor Avenue/Alki Avenue residents have been asking that action be taken to deter reckless driving. In September, two sets of speed bumps were installed in the Alki business district. Tonight, SDOT tells us that more are on the way to the east Alki area. We got the news this evening from SDOT spokesperson Ethan Bergerson:
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: School changes for Thursday (ongoing updates)

Hope Lutheran School starting 2 hours late, no morning extended-care program or half-day preschool. KG November 30, 2022 (10:04 pm) Kennedy Catholic two hours late start. Wsresident December 1, 2022 (6:53 am) Why? We don’t even have snow on the ground The forecast is 50% for the next 2 hours....
WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: Next chance of snow

As David Hutchinson‘s photo from Alki shows, this morning’s snow was followed by north wind and a 12-foot high tide splashing the Sound over the seawall. If the newest forecast holds out, that’s as lively as things should get until at least tomorrow morning, which is when the National Weather Service sees a “chance” of more snow. Tonight is likely to get icy again, with the temperature expected to drop below freezing.
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: Fruit-tree lighting at High Point

The first of this weekend’s three holiday tree-lighting events in West Seattle happened on the north side of Neighborhood House High Point this evening – the second annual Fruit Tree Lighting. High Point community builder Ella McRae led a cheery countdown:. The tree lighting followed an afternoon festival...
FOLLOWUP: Southwest Pool’s plan for next two days

After being closed Tuesday and Wednesday for a staff shortage caused by illness, Southwest Pool opened for limited operations today. Now we have an update on the next two days:. Southwest Pool will run normal programs Friday, December 2nd, but we are closed for Saturday, December 3rd. We still have...
WEST SEATTLE THURSDAY: Lights, music, theater, books, more!

Now that the weather has calmed – a look ahead at the rest of today/tonight, from the WSB West Seattle Holiday Guide and year-round Event Calendar:. SOUTHWEST POOL REOPENS: After a two-day closure, the pool at 2801 SW Thistle is back open today but on a limited schedule – details in this update.
2 tree lightings, Winter Wander scavenger hunt, music, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Thursday photo @ Hiawatha, tweeted by @i8ipod) Still just a little snow on the ground (and a little more possible) as one of the biggest weekends of the holiday season begins. So here’s what’s happening for the rest of your Friday, from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar and Holiday Guide (where you’ll find lots of other seasonal info too):
BIZNOTE: Changes for SoundYoga

Longtime WSB sponsor SoundYoga wants you to know, “We’re still here!” despite one big change. Here’s the announcement, and a request:. On February 2, 1998, Chris Dormaier, Yoga instructor and author, founded and began operating the SoundYoga studio at 5639 California Avenue SW. For nearly 25...
HOMETOWN HOLIDAYS: Here’s what you need to know about expanded Junction street festival Saturday

We’re now just one day away from an expanded Hometown Holidays street festival in The Junction, centered on the Night Market and tree lighting, also featuring the first-ever GLOWS (Glorious Lights of West Seattle) celebration. That includes artists promenading in light-decked costumes they designed – West Seattle Junction Association executive director Chris Mackay shares a photo she received showing one of the works in progress:
WEST SEATTLE HOLIDAYS: 2 easy ways to give the gift of history

(Photo courtesy Southwest Seattle Historical Society) Two holiday-shopping notes tonight from the Southwest Seattle Historical Society – first, TONIGHT is the deadline to order Log House Museum 25th anniversary apparel in time to get it before Christmas (as first mentioned here two weeks ago) – you can order here. They’ll have another batch for sale after that, through year’s end, but not available before Christmas, so if you’re interested, order now.
