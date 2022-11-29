Read full article on original website
u.today
A Number of Renowned Speakers are Expected to Take Part in Blockchain Fest Singapore 2023
Insights and Educational Speeches from Experts about Blockchain are Provided in This Presentation. [Singapore, November 30, 2022] Marina Bay Sands Convention Center, Singapore, the place that has been chosen by FINEXPO to hold Blockchain Fest 2023. The event will be held on 16-17 February 2023 starting at 10 AM Singapore time until 6 PM. Blockchain Fest Singapore is one of the most interactive events in South East Asia on Blockchain, Exchanges, Cryptocurrencies, Decentralized Finance (DeFi), NFTs, Mining, Gaming and Gambling, Online Payments, Investment and Fintech Industry.
TechCrunch
GoStudent uses its warchest to acquire large network of traditional tutoring centres in Europe
Studienkreis had previously been owned, since 2017, by the London-based private equity firm IK Partners. It is best known as a tutoring provider in Germany with more than 1,000 learning centres nationwide, serving 125,000 families annually. GoStudent said Studienkreis will continue to operate under its existing brand while the the...
u.today
The 39th Edition of World AI Show Sets a Rapid Pace for the Adoption of AI in the Indian Landscape
250+ C-level attendees, 25+ notable expert speakers, 8 multi-national partners, and future tech exhibitors graced the 39th edition of World AI Show at The Leela, Mumbai on 23rd November 2022. With the help of these eminent speakers and futuristic solution providers, attendees were able to build and embrace a vibrant AI industry in India.
DoorDash is laying off 1,250 employees and sounding the alarm on the food delivery industry. 'Today was a wake-up call for DoorDash,' CTO said.
Food delivery giant, DoorDash, says it will continue to search for ways to cut costs after laying off over 1,000 employees.
insideevs.com
French Company Pragma Mobility Introduces The Alpha Neo Hydrogen E-Bike
Electric bicycles are pretty much ubiquitous, and can very easily be purchased either online or at your nearest bicycle retailer. While e-bikes indeed hold the key to future personal mobility, it can be argued that their biggest drawback is their lengthy charging times and the range anxiety that accompanies it. Now, hydrogen power has been around for quite some time now, but we’ve hardly ever seen it incorporated in bicycle technology.
u.today
Trillions of SHIB Moved by Whales and Crypto Exchange Under Fire: See Details
Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
A Goldman Sachs-led $117 million round is the last stop before 'market leader' Locus Robotics' IPO
Locus Robotics CEO Rick Faulk told Insider the startup is headed for an IPO as soon as the markets wake up.
u.today
XRP to Be Removed from Coinbase Wallet, SHIB Accepted as Payment for Swedish Sports Cars, LBRY and SEC Fail to Reach Resolution: Crypto News Digest by U.Today
Let’s take a look at the major highlights from yesterday with U.Today’s top four stories. This is why XRP is getting removed from Coinbase Wallet. On Tuesday, Nov. 29, the official Twitter handle of Coinbase Wallet announced that it will be removing support for several cryptocurrencies, such as XRP, BCH, ETC and XLM. The process will begin in January 2023, the tweet states. The reason behind Coinbase Wallet’s decision is low activity around these assets. The crypto community, and especially the members of the XRP community, had a mixed reaction to the news as it invoked memories of XRP's delisting from Coinbase itself a few years earlier, although the exchange went ahead with it then due to regulatory pressure. At the moment, XRP remains one of the largest cryptos with the eighth largest daily turnover of $1 billion, per CoinMarketCap.
u.today
Hundreds of Billions of SHIB Moved as SHIB Becomes Most Wanted Coin for Whales
u.today
CoinCRED Partners With a Newly Launched Crypto Project, Gyre Network
The current crypto market is bearish these days. Even in such conditions, some crypto exchanges showcase a rock-solid performance and are headstrong with their business growth, like the CoinCRED exchange. It recently got a UAE license; moreover, it has declared Dubai as its HQ with the country’s official license. The exchange is well aware of the ongoing market situation; according to co-founder and CEO of the exchange, Mr. Ubaid Chand, "Data published by various crypto analysts signifies that the current market condition has started to become stable because the crypto to fiat outflow is trying to become stable.”
u.today
CEO of $10 Trillion Asset Manager Predicts That Most Crypto Companies Will Fail
BlackRock CEO Larry Fink has predicted that the majority of cryptocurrency companies will fail during his recent appearance at the New York Times DealBook Summit. Fink also revealed that the world's largest asset manager invested $24 million into the embattled FTX exchange. BlackRock marked that sum down to zero following the collapse of the exchange.
u.today
80 Million XRP Moved in 3 Suspicious Transactions, Here's Why
thefastmode.com
Springboard to Deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range & Status Live Services
Springboard, a provider of business intelligence solutions for the telecoms industry, has partnered with XConnect, a Somos Company, the supplier of world-class numbering intelligence solutions, to deploy XConnect’s Global Number Range and Status Live services. XConnect’s comprehensive network and subscriber information will enable Springboard to highlight number discrepancies in real time and support customers in resolving issues rapidly to ensure stable margins.
u.today
Here Are Top Cryptocurrencies to Watch in December
u.today
SuperOne Blockchain Gaming Company Partners with Footballco and FIFPRO
SuperOne, a pioneering blockchain gaming company that released the first-ever gamified social network platform on blockchain, scores two important partnerships for technical development and adoption. SuperOne has teamed up with Footballco, top media company. According to the official statement shared by the team of blockchain gaming pioneer SuperOne, it has...
u.today
Strong Bullish Support for Bitcoin Expected as Fed Chair Makes Encouraging Announcement
Digital Integrator Cohesive Group Acquires Vetasi, Leading Provider of IBM Maximo Managed Services
EXTON, Pa.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Bentley Systems, Incorporated (Nasdaq: BSY), the infrastructure engineering software company, today announced that its Cohesive Group digital integrator business has acquired Vetasi, a leading international consultancy specializing in enterprise asset management (EAM) solutions, with a strong focus on IBM Maximo. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130006068/en/ Image courtesy - Getty Images
u.today
Will Bitcoin Hit $500,000 in Five Years? Mike Novogratz Backtracks on His Prediction
During a recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz said that it was no longer possible for Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, to hit the $500,000 mark. In March, the cryptocurrency mogul predicted that the flagship cryptocurrency would be able to reach the aforementioned price...
u.today
Does Avalanche (AVAX) Have Any Chance of Becoming Major Ethereum Killer?
u.today
This Is Why XRP Is Getting Removed from Coinbase Wallet
The Coinbase Wallet, a product of the cryptocurrency exchange of the same name, will disable support for XRP and some other coins, it was reported a few hours ago. This will happen early next year and is due to low activity around these assets, according to Coinbase Wallet's official Twitter account.
