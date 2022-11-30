Read full article on original website
Related
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Urges Randy Orton To Do The ‘Right Thing’ After Injury
Teddy Long has said that he hopes Randy Orton does the ‘right thing’ regarding a return after Orton’s injury. Randy Orton has been out of action since May due to a serious back injury. He recently underwent surgery, however, his future in the squared circle is uncertain.
wrestletalk.com
Yet Another Former WWE Star Returning?
Is there another former WWE star headed back to the company? As Triple H continues to bring back fan favorites, will another be added to the list soon?. With news breaking yesterday of an IMPACT star who is reportedly confirmed as returning to WWE, could a fan favorite act be together again soon?
wrestletalk.com
Report: Another Released WWE Star Returning Confirmed
According to a new report, a former WWE star is confirmed as returning to WWE after having been working at another major company. Per a new report from PWInsider, a former IMPACT Champion is confirmed as returning to WWE. According to the report, former WWE star Eric Young will be...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Joining WWE ‘Certainly A Possibility’
UPDATE: Huge further news has emerged on William Regal heading to WWE – read more at this link. Recently, the rumor mill has been churning with the possibility of AEW’s William Regal returning to WWE under Triple H. Regal is currently under contract with AEW, reportedly signing for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Women’s Star Slaps Braun Strowman (Video)
Last night’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown saw the finals of the SmackDown World Cup. The final saw Ricochet defeat Santos Escobar in an incredible main event to win the tournament and a shot at Gunther’s Intercontinental Championship. That was not the last match of the night however,...
wrestletalk.com
Popular WWE Star Admits He Didn’t Enjoy Major Title Reign
WWE star Kevin Owens has admitted that he didn’t enjoy his Universal Championship reign as much as he believes he should have. Owens was the second ever Universal Champion, following Finn Balor’s 24 hour reign with the gold. After winning the title in a fiveway bout in August...
wrestletalk.com
Released WWE Star Returns On SmackDown
Another released WWE star has returned on SmackDown tonight (December 2) after some speculation had them as a Triple H pick. On tonight’s edition of SmackDown, a major return from the pool of formerly released stars as Triple H brought another star “home” to WWE. During a...
wrestletalk.com
Huge Update On William Regal Joining WWE
UPDATE – Major news has now emerged on when William Regal’s AEW contract expires, find out more at this link. A big update has just emerged on the status of AEW’s William Regal potentially heading back to WWE under Triple H. According to PWInsider, “all signs” are...
wrestletalk.com
Potential Spoiler On Interesting Bray Wyatt Prop Being Used On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt recently entered his first feud since he made his WWE return back at the end of Extreme Rules in October. Wyatt has been feuding with LA Knight in recent weeks, leading to Knight being attacked backstage. Wyatt has denied being the culprit behind the attacks, with many believing...
wrestletalk.com
AEW Star Says They Had No Idea About Major AEW Moment
Saraya (FKA Paige in WWE) is now officially All Elite, making her return to professional wrestling at AEW Dynamite Grand Slam. Saraya has spoken about how she hid in a closet prior to her arrival on the show, so as to not spoil her debut in the company even for those backstage.
wrestletalk.com
Injured AEW Star Returns With New Look On Dynamite
Another injured AEW star returned to the company on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The show kicked off with former AEW World Champion Hangman Adam Page making his return, fighting with Jon Moxley. He wouldn’t be the only person to return on the show however. On tonight’s show,...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Hypes Up Big Match With Throwback Photo
The final of the SmackDown World Cup is set to take place on tonight’s episode of SmackDown on FS1. On last week’s show, Santos Escobar earned his spot in the final by defeating Butch in the opening match of the night. Later on, Ricochet shocked the world by...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Hall Of Famer Returning On SmackDown December 9
It’s been announced that WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle will be making his return on next week’s December 9 edition of SmackDown. The show will emanate from Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and he’ll be appearing for a ‘Birthday Celebration’. Also announced for...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Raw Stars Announced For December 2 SmackDown
Three WWE Raw stars are set to appear on tonight’s (December 2) episode of SmackDown. At Survivor Series WarGames, Becky Lynch scored the pinfall victory over Dakota Kai in the titular match to earn her team the victory in the opening match of the night. Becky then brawled with...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Star Reveals Major Surgery Amid Return Rumors
Despite being recently rumored to be returning soon, one WWE star has seemingly rebuffed that by posting to social media about having undergone a major surgery. Taking to his Instagram account, Robert Roode posted several photos including an x-ray of his neck and a thumbs up pose from a hospital bed!
wrestletalk.com
Top WWE Star Criticized For Not Feeling ‘Authentic’
An ex-WWE name has explained why he thinks Ronda Rousey’s title defence against Shotzi at Survivor Series ‘didn’t click.’. Former WWE official, Jimmy Korderas, has shared his thoughts on the Ronda Rousey vs Shotzi match that took place on Saturday, November 29. There was a lot of...
wrestletalk.com
WWE Debut Announced For Tonight
A WWE debut has been announced for tonight (December 2). On tonight’s episode of NXT Level Up, former Olympian Tracy Hancock is set to make his WWE debut. Hancock, performing under his new WWE name Tavion Heights, will take on Channing ‘Stacks’ Lorenzo. Hancock wrestled as a...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Records Voice Over For ‘Huge’ Animated Show
A top AEW star has recorded their first voice over for an animated show. Current AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill has recently entered a feud with rapper Bow Wow after defending the title against Nyla Rose at AEW Full Gear. Often tipped for major success both in and outside of...
wrestletalk.com
Dynamite Diamond Ring Battle Royal Set For AEW Dynamite December 7
On tonight’s AEW Dynamite (November 30) a major announcement regarding the future of the Dynamite Diamond Ring. Announced during a match between Dax Harwood and Bryan Danielson, a huge match for next week on AEW Dynamite. Featured in the graphic that appeared on screen during the announcement was Ethan...
wrestletalk.com
Top AEW Star Addresses Fans Following Dynamite
A top AEW star addressed the fans following last night’s AEW Dynamite from Indianapolis. At AEW Full Gear 2022, The Elite’s Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks returned to All Elite Wrestling to face Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championship. This bout was retroactively turned into the first match of the best of seven series.
Comments / 0