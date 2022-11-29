Read full article on original website
salestechstar.com
Vendavo Reveals Fewer Manufacturers Benefitted from Aftermarket Services in 2022
The 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study from Vendavo & Copperberg Identifies Manufacturers’ Aftermarket Regression and 2023 Growth Prospects. Vendavo, the global market leader in B2B price management and commercial excellence solutions, revealed more manufacturers did not realize the full benefits that a robust aftermarket services business can deliver to the bottom line in 2022. The global 4th Annual Aftermarket Benchmark Study, conducted by Copperberg, found 65% of respondents reported aftermarket revenue represented less than 29% of their total company revenue – the most at the lowest contributing threshold in the four years of the study.
cstoredecisions.com
Cann-Ade Launches Crowdfunding Offering on StartEngine
Cann-Ade Corp. announced the launch of its Regulation Crowdfunding offering on the StartEngine equity crowdfunding platform. This will allow investors to purchase shares of the privately held company which has successfully commercialized its portfolio of proprietary Cann-Ade beverage formulations, which recently achieved USDA Organic certification. The company believes that Cann-Ade is the first and only USDA organic cannabis-infused beverage product to be produced and brought to market in the U.S.
beckersdental.com
Patterson Dental reports $628.9M in net sales for Q2
Dental supply company Patterson Dental brought in $628.9 million in net sales for the second quarter of its fiscal year. Five notes on the company's second quarter financial performance:. 1. Internal sales increased by 1.6 percent compared to the second quarter of the 2022 fiscal year. 2. Internal dental segment...
via.news
Aware, Inc. Stock Went Up By Over 33% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aware, Inc. (NASDAQ: AWRE) jumped by a staggering 33.33% in 21 sessions from $1.47 at 2022-11-02, to $1.96 at 14:55 EST on Friday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.85% to $11,384.33, after two successive sessions in a row of gains.
scaffoldmag.com
VP reports resilient housebuilding
UK-based rental company VP plc reported a 6% increase in revenues to £186.5 million and EBITDA profits up 7% to £47.8 million for the six months to 30 September. The company, which runs a group of specialist rental businesses including shoring, telehandlers, tool hire and rail equipment, said its “very satisfactory” UK result was driven by infrastructure work and by a “resilient” housebuilding sector.
TechCrunch
GoStudent uses its warchest to acquire large network of traditional tutoring centres in Europe
Studienkreis had previously been owned, since 2017, by the London-based private equity firm IK Partners. It is best known as a tutoring provider in Germany with more than 1,000 learning centres nationwide, serving 125,000 families annually. GoStudent said Studienkreis will continue to operate under its existing brand while the the...
scaffoldmag.com
EquipmentShare publishes safety guide
US equipment rental and technology company EquipmentShare has published a best practice guide on safety in equipment yards. The ‘Safety-First Equipment Yard’ white paper is intended for construction equipment professional and outlines industry best practices for the design, organisation and operation of yards and storage facilities. “Construction industry...
ffnews.com
Thales Addresses Inclusivity With Its ‘Voice Payment Card’
Today, most banking services are not adapted for people with disabilities. 90% of visually impaired people have once in their life faced fraud or encountered a mistake at a point of sales. This statistic prompted Thales to develop a solution which offers trust and autonomy to people with impaired vision in their daily payment experiences. This unique innovation that vocalises each step of a transaction, is now certified by Visa and Mastercard.
3DPrint.com
3D Printing Financials: Markforged’s Supply Chain Issues Wind Down FX20 Production
Supply chain disruptions continue to torment the manufacturing industry. In additive manufacturing, the challenging operating environment is harming production continuity. For Markforged (NYSE: MKFG), in particular, these production hurdles slowed its ramp to volume production, and as a result, the company was unable to meet its revenue target for the quarter.
Benzinga
The Right Way to Start A European Cannabis Business
As the cannabis wave envelopes Europe, so too are entrepreneurs rushing to capitalize on the next biggest market in the world. The European Union industry is tiny right now, with 35 licensed EU producers and 100+ distributors, mainly in Germany. Simultaneously, the United States has over 30,000+ license sets across 50 states, so there is a long way to go before Europe reaches its potential as the second-largest cannabis market. The EU needs entrepreneurs to build the infrastructure necessary to support future market demand. But as intelligent as you are and as effective a businessperson as you think you are, there are a few big mistakes you can avoid in starting your cannabis business in the EU. Cultivators, manufacturers and even, to some extent, distributors all have different yet significant hurdles they must consider.
scaffoldmag.com
GAM secures €35m European loan
Spain’s GAM has secured a €35 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) to invest in electric equipment, sustainability and digital training initiatives. EIB said GAM will use the funding to increase its investments in energy-efficient equipment and electric vehicles to replace existing units with a high carbon footprint.
scaffoldmag.com
Case to stop construction sales in China
CNH Industrial, the parent company of Case, has announced that from December 31, 2022, it will cease all sales of construction equipment in China. In the course of 2021, sales of construction equipment in China totalled approximately US$88 million for Case. China is the world’s largest market for construction equipment sales.
fintechfutures.com
US fintech Teampay secures $47m in Series B funding
All-in-one purchasing platform Teampay has raised $47 million in a Series B funding round led by existing backer Fin Venture Capital. The Series B, which featured participation from new investors including Mastercard, Proof Ventures, Trestle and Espresso Capital, brings Teampay’s total capital raised to $65 million. Founded in 2016...
US News and World Report
Airbus 2022 Target Under Review After Estimated 563 Deliveries in Jan-Nov - Sources
PARIS (Reuters) -Airbus delivered an estimated 66 jets in November, leaving itself a near-record challenge of 137 in December to meet its 2022 goal, though it has not excluded the possibility of trimming the target, industry sources said. The world's largest planemaker has delivered around 563 planes this year, the...
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Mendel raises $60 million
Mexican fintech Mendel announced a new $60-million round of equity and debt financing led by Industry Ventures, Infinity Ventures, and Victory Park Capital. The fintech provides companies with the necessary tools to create their financial management systems through an expenses control platform (SaaS),. As the company revealed in a statement,...
nexttv.com
U.S. Pay TV Penetration Retreats to Pre-Satellite Level 61%
Pay TV penetration fell to just 61% of U.S. households in the third quarter, its lowest level since 1993, which was just before the dawn of satellite TV competition for cable, according to celebrity equity analyst Craig Moffett's latest quarterly cord-cutting report. Cord-cutting collectively reached a year-over-year rate of 6.2%...
takeitcool.com
Global Recovered Paper Market Size to Grow at a CAGR of 2.5% in the Forecast Period of 2023-2028
The ‘Global Recovered Paper Market Analysis, Price, Trends, Size, Share, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global recovered paper market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like type, application, and major regions. The report studies the latest...
Accenture Acquires Fiftyfive5 to Boost its Customer Intelligence Capability in Australia and New Zealand
SYDNEY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Fiftyfive5, a customer insights and advisory business. The move will strengthen Accenture Song’s (formerly Accenture Interactive ) ability to help clients tap data insights and performance marketing to accelerate growth and innovation across Australia and New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221130005997/en/ Accenture acquires Fiftyfive5 to boost its customer intelligence capability in Australia and New Zealand. (Graphic: Business Wire)
futurumresearch.com
The Evolution of Smart Data Capture and the Difference it Makes to Consumers and the Enterprise
On this episode of the Futurum Tech Webcast – Interview Series, I am joined by Christian Floerkemeier, CTO, VP Product and Co-founder of Scandit for a conversation about data, the employee experience, customer experience, and how smart data capture can make a difference in the enterprise. In our conversation,...
scaffoldmag.com
Middle-market investment banker adds BrandSafway M&A experience
TKO Miller, an investment banker supporting privately owned business, brought Jim Rogers, former vice president of corporate development for BrandSafway, on board as managing director and co-head of its industrial services practice. Rogers will expand the scale and capabilities of TKO Miller’s growing Industrial Services practice, which provides advisory solutions to middle-market and corporate clients.
