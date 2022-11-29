Read full article on original website
osubeavers.com
Beavers Headed South to Take On USC
THE GAME: Oregon State will hit the road this weekend to take on USC at the Galen Center. The game will be played Sunday at 4 p.m. TELEVISION: The game will be televised on Pac-12 Networks. RADIO: The game will air live on Beaver Sports Radio Network with Mike Parker...
osubeavers.com
Beavers Take Down Dawgs to Open Pac-12 Play
CORVALLIS – Dexter Akanno converted a 3-point play with eight seconds left to lift the Oregon State men's basketball team to a 66-65 win over Washington in the Beavers' Pac-12 opener Thursday evening at Gill Coliseum. Akanno finished the game with 13 points and four rebounds. Senior Dzmitry Ryuny...
Oregon Ducks’ meltdown at Oregon State and where the program goes from here: Talkin’ Ducks
The Oregon Ducks (9-3, 7-2, Pac-12 Conference) watched their conference championship chances go up in flames while blowing a 31-10 lead at Oregon State to lose 38-34.
Addicted To Quack
Oregon needs an OC with substance, quarterback development experience
As far as coaching positions go; the offensive coordinator may well be one of the most short-lived that football has to offer. Defense wins games, but offense wins TV ratings. During the height of its power under Chip Kelly, Oregon Football had captivated audiences across the nation with its turbo-charged pace and exciting skill players. It almost got them a national championship. Almost.
osubeavers.com
10 Beavers Recognized By Pro Football Focus
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Ten Oregon State players have been recognized by Pro Football Focus, which has released its All-Pac-12 Conference Teams. Defensive backs Jaydon Grant and Kitan Oladapo, offensive lineman Taliese Fuaga and punt returner Anthony Gould have been named first team. Offensive lineman Joshua Gray, inside linebacker Omar Speights and kick returner Silas Bolden are second teamers. Running back Damien Martinez, offensive lineman Jake Levengood and defensive lineman James Rawls are third-team selections.
osubeavers.com
Distance Squad to Compete in Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener
BOSTON – Oregon State Track and Field opens the 2022-23 indoor season this Saturday at the Sharon Colyear-Danville Season Opener in Boston, Mass. The meet is hosted by Boston University at the BU Track & Tennis Center. It will be streamed live on FloTrack with live results available here.
osubeavers.com
Oregon State To Host Beavers Beyond the Classroom on Thursday
CORVALLIS, Ore. – Oregon State will welcome over 7,700 local kids to a sold-out Gill Coliseum on Thursday for the annual Beavers Beyond the Classroom Game against Southern U. The Beavs and Jags tip off at 11 a.m. with the game streamed on the Oregon State Livestream. Oregon State...
Will Caleb Presley Do What Budda Baker Did?
They're two talented defensive backs from the Seattle area, originally pledged to Oregon, with the latter ending up at Washington.
buildingthedam.com
Oregon State Football: Most Likely Opponent by Bowl Game
Thanks to some tremendous reporting by Nick Daschel it appears that Oregon State is not as much of a lock to play in the Sun Bowl as it once appeared. The Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowl will all have the option to select the Beavers first. And while Oregon State is competing with UCLA, Oregon & one of Utah/Washington for bowl game matchups it appears that the Beavers have garnered enough interest from the three bowls with choices before the Sun Bowl that El Paso is no longer the likely destination.
Kenyon Sadiq, Oregon Ducks commit, makes high school football National Play of the Week (Nov. 17-19)
The Skyline (Idaho) athlete made a one-handed catch in the corner of the end zone that you have to see to believe
Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls targeting No. 15 Oregon State, and Sun Bowl appears out for Beavers
No. 15 Oregon State is being targeted by the Alamo, Holiday and Las Vegas bowls, and is unlikely to end up in the Sun Bowl. A source told The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday that OSU’s bowl floor “is the Vegas Bowl and the ceiling is probably the Alamo Bowl.” The Sun Bowl has been told Oregon State is unlikely to be available when it selects a Pac-12 team.
osubeavers.com
Beavers to Compete in Cliff Keen Invite in Las Vegas
Dec. 2-3 – Cliff Keen Invitational; Las Vegas, Nev. • The Beavers will match up with some of the nation's best in the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invitational this weekend in the two-day event. • Action from Las Vegas will start at 9 a.m. and FloWrestling will have live...
4 Great Steakhouses in Oregon
Photo byPhoto by Bao Menglong on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Oregon and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Oregon that are highly praised for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of these places before definitely pay them a visit next time you get the chance.
'The Holy Rollers': One of Oregon’s first cults
CORVALLIS, Ore. — Listen to Wicked West on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music and Stitcher. A man named Edmund Creffield started one of the first known cults in Oregon history in the early 1900s. The Brides of Christ was widely regarded as a cult in town, but dozens of women — many of them wealthy — abandoned their families to join it. Some even brought their children with them.
KATU.com
Salem Health among Oregon hospitals temporarily diverting ambulances to 'manage capacity'
Salem Health hospital has been diverting ambulances to other hospitals since 9 a.m. Tuesday. The measures come as hospitals across Oregon see a surge in RSV cases, coupled with increased patients with the flu and COVID-19. It’s the second time the hospital has reached “diversion” status in the last 10 years. Back in July of 2022, the hospital diverted patients for only four hours.
KVAL
Valley snow possible with Oregon's latest winter storm
EUGENE, Ore. — Winter weather is taking aim at Western Oregon. Cold air and the chance of wet weather brings a higher chance of snow to the valley floor. Snow elevations are expected to drop early Thursday morning. Valley locations will likely see a few snow flurries early Thursday...
Lebanon-Express
Snow a possibility in forecast for mid-Willamette Valley
The National Weather Service has issued a special weather statement cautioning about snow showers with light accumulation through the morning commute on Thursday, Dec. 1. The statement includes the cities of Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon and surrounding areas. A winter weather advisory was issued for Sweet Home and the Cascade foothills through 5 p.m. Thursday.
Lebanon-Express
Wind advisory issued for Corvallis, Albany, Lebanon
Mid-Willamette Valley residents might want to pack up the patio furniture and other outdoor items. The National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory for Corvallis, Albany and Lebanon from 8 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Wednesday. Gusts as high as 40 to 45 mph are expected. Strong winds could...
opb.org
After more than two decades, Oregon removes Highway 20′s ‘safety corridor’ designation
Crash rates along U.S. Highway 20 in Lincoln County have fallen enough that the Oregon Department of Transportation has decided to remove the “safety corridor” designation. In a so-called “safety corridor,” traffic patrols are increased and fines are doubled. It’s a targeted approach to reducing traffic crashes on...
WWEEK
Oregon Grows the Nation’s Christmas Trees—and It’s a Year-Round Job for Casey Grogan
Oregon is the nation’s largest producer of Christmas trees, by a long shot. In 2019, the latest year for which government data is available, the state shipped 3.8 million trees worth $110.3 million. North Carolina came in second at 2 million trees worth $67.2 million. Oregon trees travel as far as Mexico and Singapore.
