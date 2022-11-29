Read full article on original website
WTOL-TV
Ohio Dems bring back public health resolution to address racism
COLUMBUS, Ohio — An Ohio Senate resolution to declare racism a public health crisis is back on the table. Democratic state Sen. Hearcel Craig of Columbus introduced the legislation on Wednesday, matching an measure he pushed in the last General Assembly. “This problem requires attention from every level of...
WTOL-TV
Central Catholic wins Division II State Championship Thursday night
CANTON, Ohio — Archbishop Hoban's quest to return to the top of the Division II mountain in Ohio high school football will have to wait another season. For the second straight year, the Knights fell short in the state title game, this time in a 28-21 loss to Toledo Central Catholic on Thursday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
