Home, PA

ChynaBaby
3d ago

These middle eastern "men" need to learn that their behavior is not acceptable in the United States.All these people that witnessed the previous domestic violence and violent behavior- if you didn't report it, you are compliant as well. Sharia Law has no place here.

CBS Pittsburgh

Exclusive: Philadelphia police uncover name of "The Boy in the Box"

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A murder mystery that has gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. America's unknown child, "The Boy in the Box," now has a name and criminal charges could still be filed.A child was found murdered, stuffed in a box and abandoned in Philadelphia decades ago. On Wednesday, for the first time, the Philadelphia Police Department said they have uncovered the boy's name."To have a name on that stone, that's what everybody has been wishing forever," Linda Tamburri said. "I'm just glad I'm here to actually know I'll see that little boy's name on the stone."Cemetery workers...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man shot in face, killed in West Philadelphia: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A 36-year-old man was shot and killed in West Philadelphia on Thursday afternoon, police say. The shooting happened on the 5500 block of Harmer Street around 1:30 p.m.Police say he was shot in the face. He was transported to Presbyterian Medical Center and pronounced dead at 1:47 p.m.No arrests were made and no weapons were recovered at this point.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Transgender Woman Found Shot to Death in Philadelphia Apartment

Loved ones are mourning a transgender woman who was shot and killed in Philadelphia last month. Shahere “Diamond” Jackson-McDonald was found shot to death inside her mother’s apartment on the 400 block of Manheim Street in the city’s Germantown neighborhood on the morning of November 24.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Mother pleads for mental health help for son arrested in firebombing near Temple University

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia mother is speaking out after her son was arrested for arson. She's also pleading to get him help.Kyle Halls, 35, was arrested Thursday for firebombing the home of several Temple students last month."I just recall waking up at 3 a.m. hearing a loud boom and then looking out the window to see the house on fire," Krystal Wyatt said.Neighbors recalled being jolted awake early on Nov. 15. That's when federal authorities say Kyle Halls firebombed a house on Cleveland Street in North Philadelphia just blocks from the campus of Temple University.The incident was caught...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
sanatogapost.com

Images Surface of Potential Smash-Grab Theft Suspects

EAST GREENVILLE PA – Remember this year’s mid-November rash of thefts from vehicles vandalized at Montgomery County parks and trailheads? Suspects stole credit cards, drivers’ licenses, and other valuables. Now Pennsylvania State Police have released images of two individuals they’re looking for in the incidents, and a reward was offered Friday (Dec. 2, 2022) for public help in finding them.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
Daily Voice

Philly Firebombing Suspect In Police Custody: Report

Authorities in Philadelphia have arrested a man suspected of "firebombing a rowhome" near Temple University on Tuesday, Nov. 15, according to a report by 6ABC. Citing "law enforcement sources," the outlet writes that police believe the suspect is also responsible for vandalizing "several" cars. The federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, And Explosives (ATF) expects to bring him up on charges soon, they added.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

