Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Former Virginia State Trooper Allegedly Murdered Mother and Grandparents of Teen He Catfished Online and AbductedA.W. NavesRiverside, CA
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America
Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
Mendocino Farms on the way to San Juan Capistrano
the fast casual powerhouse over the last decade and a half
Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs
A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
theregistrysocal.com
Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto
Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
NBC Bay Area
WATCH: Campers Rescue Man Who Spent Weeks Lost in California Forest
A man was lost in the San Bernardino National Forest for two weeks, but thanks to some campers, he is alive and well. "So we went up to go camping," said Allison Scott. "We both had some time off work and it was the day after Thanksgiving." It was a...
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
spectrumnews1.com
Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California
Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
nbcpalmsprings.com
Key Local Election Results Following Riverside County Certification
After a hard fought, and long fought battle, data from the Riverside County Registrar shows the narrow margins of two key races. In Palm Springs, Pro Tem Mayor Elect Grace Garner beat challenger Scott Nevins by only 64 votes. Garner will now become the first Latina mayor of Palm Springs...
Two Poway men sentenced to prison for firefighter's fatal fentanyl overdose
Two Poway residents were sentenced to federal prison terms Friday for supplying the fentanyl that led to a local firefighter's fatal overdose.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County
SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
Riverside man who nearly killed his mother by stabbing captured in San Diego County
SAN DIEGO — A man who nearly killed his mother by stabbing and fled the scene in Riverside was captured in San Diego County on November 27, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Riverside Sheriff’s assigned to the San Jacinto station responded to the 300 block of South...
SoCal will see light drizzle, cool temperatures throughout the weekend
The drizzly, cloudy weather is continuing in Southern California through much of the weekend.
Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license
The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license. According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state. The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
Felon charged with stabbing mom at her San Jacinto home
A felon who allegedly attacked his 74-year-old mother at her San Jacinto home, inflicting nearly fatal stab wounds, was charged today with attempted murder and other offenses.
foxla.com
Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents
ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results
The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified its election results for the county Thursday evening. Get Local Election Results Here Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included: Palm Springs City Council District 1: Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results appeared first on KESQ.
Valley cities amp up security at holiday events
It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
KESQ
Wallis takes slim lead over Holstege as San Bernardino County releases results; Riverside County results due at 6PM
In another twist in the tight race for the 47th district State Assembly seat, Republican Greg Wallis has taken a slim lead in the race. San Bernardino County released some more results Tuesday at 4 p.m., putting Wallis in the lead by 79 votes overall. Riverside County still needs to...
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
