Hemet, CA

CBS LA

Menifee, Chino among top 10 "boomtowns" in America

Menifee and Chino have found themselves amongst America's fastest-growing cities, named two of the Top 10 "Boomtowns" in America in a new report. According to a study conducted by SmartAsset.com, Menifee (No. 7) and Chino (No. 10), are amongst the "U.S. cities that have managed to grow in recent years" despite recent struggles facing much of the nation.The study took a look at "data for 494 of the largest cities across topics measuring growth of the population, income, GDP, businesses, housing and changes in unemployment."In Menifee, the data showed an average yearly GDP growth of 1.29% and a five-year population growth...
MENIFEE, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs

A stray dog was put down after police said it bit a woman several times in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1200 block of E Palm Canyon Drive at around Noon. A 55-year-old Desert Hot Springs woman who works in the area was attacked by a stray dog on the property, The post Stray dog put down after biting woman in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
theregistrysocal.com

Broadstone Pays $34MM for Five Industrial Buildings in San Jacinto

Broadstone is growing its holdings in Southern California, recently acquiring several industrial buildings in San Jacinto. According to public documents, an entity linked to the New York-based real estate investment trust purchased the five-building property for $34 million, or approximately $176 per square foot, in a sale that closed in late November. The seller in the transaction was an entity affiliated with Industrial Opportunity Partners.
SAN JACINTO, CA
theregistrysocal.com

14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside

Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
RIVERSIDE, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Assemblywoman Cervantes looks to uplift all Latinos in California

Assembly member Sabrina Cervantes, D-Riverside, will be the new chair of the California Latino Legislative Caucus. The lawmaker is a trailblazer in the California Legislature. She is the first open LGBTQ female, first Latina millennial, and first Inland Empire lawmaker to chair the caucus. “Ever since I could remember from...
CALIFORNIA STATE
2urbangirls.com

Man charged with pimping woman, teen in Orange County

SANTA ANA, Calif. – A 32-year-old man pleaded not guilty Friday to pimping a 14-year-old girl and a 21-year-old woman in Orange County. Donald David Jr. is charged with single felony counts each of human trafficking of a minor, pandering with a minor younger than 16, pimping, and pandering.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license

The bail agent who hired a bounty hunter that shot and killed a Palm Springs man during an attempted arrest will keep his license.  According to court records, Jose Ramon Navarro, owner of Jose Navarro Bail Bonds, has taken a deal that will allow him to keep his license in the state.  The deal will include The post Bail agent who hired bounty hunter in deadly Palm Springs shooting will keep his license appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
foxla.com

Disneyland announces exclusive ticket offer for Southern California residents

ANAHEIM, Calif. - Disneyland Resort officials announced on Thursday a special ticket offer for the Disneyland and Disney California Adventure parks exclusively for Southern California residents. For a limited time, eligible residents can save on the purchase of a three-day, one-park ticket for weekdays starting at $73 per person per...
ANAHEIM, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results

The Riverside County Registrar of Voters certified its election results for the county Thursday evening. Get Local Election Results Here Some the major key local races that we were keeping an eye included: Palm Springs City Council District 1: Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner came out ahead of challenger Scott Nevins in what was a The post Riverside County Registrar of Voters certifies election results appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Valley cities amp up security at holiday events

It is the holiday season and crowded events across the Coachella Valley are about to be underway. Holiday parades are planned this year in Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs and Coachella – each with dozens of motorized float entries and thousands of spectators expected. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c1etv35hxF0 As organizers prepare to dazzle crowds, officials in Palm Springs The post Valley cities amp up security at holiday events appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA

