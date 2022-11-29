ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

NASDAQ

Stock Market News for Dec 2, 2022

U.S. stock markets closed mixed after a choppy season on Thursday. Market participants assessed a series of crucial economic data. Moreover, investors were waiting for key labor market data to be released on Friday. The Dow ended in negative territory while the Nasdaq Composite finished in positive zone. The S&P 500 fell marginally.
tipranks.com

2 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Goldman Sachs Predicts Will Surge at Least 40%

Is it time to take the bull out of the pen? The noises emanating from the policy makers indicate a willingness to possibly change the aggressive rate hike stance taken in the ongoing efforts to quell inflation. In a speech on Wednesday, Fed Chair Jerome Powell laid the groundwork for...
tipranks.com

2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could Rally All the Way to $15

Which stocks are either a fan favorite or a must-avoid? Penny stocks. These tickers going for less than $5 apiece are particularly divisive on Wall Street, with those in favor as well as the naysayers laying out strong arguments. These names are too appealing for the risk-tolerant investor to ignore....
NASDAQ

Reasons to Add Caterpillar (CAT) Stock to Your Portfolio

Caterpillar Inc. CAT impressed investors by delivering growth in both its top and the bottom line for the last few quarters despite inflationary pressures and supply-chain snarls. This was aided by improving demand in its end markets and cost-control efforts. A strong liquidity position, and CAT’s ongoing investments in its expanded offerings, services and digital initiatives are also expected to contribute to growth.
via.news

Gap Stock Up By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Gap (NYSE: GPS) jumped by a staggering 28.75% in 21 sessions from $11.27 to $14.51 at 16:08 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is rising 1.42% to $15,653.35, following the last session’s upward trend. Gap’s last close was $14.60,...
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheStreet

Bear Market in Stocks Hasn't Ended Yet: Goldman Sachs

Stocks in 2022 have slumped worldwide, with the S&P 500 sliding 17% year to date. And Goldman Sachs strategists say the decline may have further to go. “Without depressed valuations, for markets to trough, investors need to see a peak in inflation and [interest] rates, or a trough in economic activity,” they wrote in a commentary.
via.news

Pacific Biosciences Of California Stock Went Up By Over 9% So Far Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ: PACB) jumped 9.58% to $10.35 at 14:26 EST on Wednesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 2.36% to $11,242.81, after three sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, an all-around positive trend trading session today.
CALIFORNIA STATE
via.news

Exact Sciences Stock Over 9% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS) jumped 9.08% to $44.93 at 16:12 EST on Wednesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is rising 3.21% to $11,336.68, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, a very up trend exchanging session today.
WISCONSIN STATE
via.news

Nikola Stock Up Momentum With A 10.21% Rise On Wednesday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Nikola jumping 10.21% to $2.59 on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ jumped 4.41% to $11,468.00, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a very up trend exchanging session today. Nikola’s last close...
ARIZONA STATE

