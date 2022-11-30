Read full article on original website
saportareport.com
City Council member hopes to keep police horses in Grant Park as stables plan to move
Atlanta Police horses have been a Grant Park neighborhood fixture for years, and one City Council member hopes to keep it that way if the stables move to a new public safety training center. District 1 Councilmember Jason Winston says he is meeting next week with Georgia Power Co., owner...
Pepper spray delays voting at DeKalb County early voting location
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Friday marked the last day to cast your vote before Election Day in the U.S. Senate runoff between Sen. Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker. Thousands of Georgians took advantage, and waited hours in line to cast their ballots. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at one...
UPDATE: Cobb judge extends return deadline for absentee ballots after lawsuit
A judge agreed Friday to approve a consent order to extend the absentee ballot return deadline for Cobb County voters wh...
Some Cobb County voters still awaiting absentee ballots
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Some voters in Cobb County say they haven’t received their absentee ballot. The Cobb County Board of Elections director says all of the absentee ballots that were requested were mailed, but the Thanksgiving holiday could cause some delays on the receiving end. “There were...
canopyatlanta.org
The overlooked lockup at the center of Fulton County’s divisive jail lease plan
Fulton County’s Rice Street jail has dominated the debate over Atlanta’s jail lease. Why are women from another jail being transferred first?. Story by Emanuella Grinberg & Contributions by Nile Kendall. December 2, 2022. → More from Canopy Atlanta. How we reported this story: In August, while on...
DeKalb woman says her water bill skyrocketed nearly 2,000% with no explanation
LITHONIA, Ga. — A DeKalb County woman is baffled after she says her water bill skyrocketed to more than $900 without an explanation. Marie Metellus told Channel 2′s Ashli Lincoln that this month she received a bill totaling $914.22. Metellus says she hired a plumber to check her...
The Citizen Online
Clint Holland sticks to Peachtree City issues, while Crane campaign delivers insults
The runoff election for December 6 has come down to two Republican candidates, Clint Holland and Phil Crane. I guess you could describe this race as “not all Republicans are alike.”. Phil Crane and his supporters began an insult campaign in an effort to tarnish the image of the...
OPINION: Cobb court clerk’s side hustle and keeping the truth at bay
It’s one heck of a racket, and it’s legal. Well, mostly, we think. That’s pending a GBI investigation....
fox5atlanta.com
Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Atlanta restores William Bagley’s Name to Buckhead Park
The city of Atlanta is restoring the historical name of Bagley Park on Pharr Road....
Douglas County’s top educator honored as Georgia Superintendent of the Year
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — Douglas County School System is recognizing one of their own with one of the highest honors in education. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. On Thursday, Trent North was named Georgia’s 2023 Superintendent of the Year. As Georgia Superintendent of...
theprowlernews.org
Development of new subdivision underway
Construction started for a new subdivision across Redwine Road from Starr’s Mill High School. “We asked folks what they loved about PTC. Overwhelming, the top responses were: the path system, our parks, safety, and low crime rates, and fantastic schools,” Peachtree City planning and development director Robin Cailloux said.
Superintendent responds after Gwinnett County teacher left bloodied in classroom attack
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County School’s superintendent Dr. Calvin J. Watts has responded after a cellphone video shared with Channel 2 Action News earlier this week showed a teacher being repeatedly punched inside a Gwinnett County classroom. The attack happened just before 11a.m. Tuesday at Discovery High...
Congressional investigation finds 90% of Zelle fraud claims not refunded
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A congressional investigation found that 90% of the time customers of the money-sharing app Zelle file claims for fraud, they do not get any money refunded. “On the caller ID, it said Bank of America, and they had called me multiple times consecutively in a...
Atlanta city council member calls for 7 p.m. curfew for anyone 17 and under
ATLANTA — An Atlanta city council member is calling for a 7 p.m. curfew for anyone age 17 and under in response to a continuing rash of gun violence throughout the city that most recently resulted in the death of a 12-year-old near Atlantic Station. Post 3 At-Large Council...
Albany Herald
Georgia GOP chairman, Trump chief advisor dealt setbacks in Fulton election probe
ATLANTA -- The Georgia Republican Party chairman and a close advisor to former President Trump were dealt setbacks this week in a Fulton County investigation into potential illegal interference in the 2020 presidential election. Fulton County Judge Robert McBurney ruled on Wednesday that Georgia GOP Chairman David Shafer cannot be...
claytoncrescent.org
BREAKING: Clayton doubles early voter turnout overnight
Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office released Tuesday shows Clayton County voters doubled their early-voting efforts between Sunday and Monday. As of the close of polls Monday, 6% of Clayton County voters have cast early or advance ballots. On Sunday, 2% had voted, while another 4% had voted by Monday.
atlantanewsfirst.com
1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
accesswdun.com
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance
The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
saportareport.com
City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services
On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
