Contractor abandons house rebuild, owner sleeps in car

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Losing your home to a fire is devastating. But for a DeKalb County man, believe it or not, it got worse. He said the contractor got paid, but the house is still a shell. Robert Watts thought he did everything right. After his house fire, he...
Development of new subdivision underway

Construction started for a new subdivision across Redwine Road from Starr’s Mill High School. “We asked folks what they loved about PTC. Overwhelming, the top responses were: the path system, our parks, safety, and low crime rates, and fantastic schools,” Peachtree City planning and development director Robin Cailloux said.
BREAKING: Clayton doubles early voter turnout overnight

Data from the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office released Tuesday shows Clayton County voters doubled their early-voting efforts between Sunday and Monday. As of the close of polls Monday, 6% of Clayton County voters have cast early or advance ballots. On Sunday, 2% had voted, while another 4% had voted by Monday.
1 person rushed to the hospital with severe burns in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Firefighters rushed to a home in DeKalb County early Friday morning where a person was severely burned. Fire crews and EMS were spotted outside a home in the 2500 block of South Hairston Road, near Wesley Chapel Road, in Decatur. No flames or damage...
Georgia DOT to close I-85 northbound lane for bridge maintenance

The Georgia Department of Transportation will be closing one northbound lane on Thursday, December 1 for necessary bridge maintenance on I-85 northbound over the North Oconee River. The department says that the single lane closure will allow contractors to complete the maintenance in advance of bridge replacements in the corridor.
City of Refuge at max-capacity, launches $25 million campaign to expand services

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the City of Refuge (COR) embarked on a $25 million capital campaign to further help individuals and families in crisis. The investments raised from “Breaking Barriers. Building Momentum” will allow the nonprofit to offer additional affordable housing, provide mental and physical health services and increase pathways to financial success.
